Fissler Confidential: Feyi-Waboso latest target of rebel comp

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Exeter Chiefs winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is the latest England player to be targeted for the breakaway R360 tournament, which is claimed to have letters of intent from 160 players across both codes worldwide.

Cardiff-born Feyi-Waboso, 22, who joined the Chiefs when Wasps entered into administration, signed a new long-term contract with the Devon side in March 2024, but his name is being mentioned as a target for R360.

England team-mate Fin Smith is another player said to be of interest to R360, who it is claimed are planning to sign up 200 players by the start of next month, including ten who have played for England in the last year.

Cardiff are the surprise suitors in the battle to sign former Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit, who last week made the shock announcement that he was leaving the NFL to return to the sport that made him famous.

Bristol Bears, Gloucester and Newcastle Falcons are also said to be interested in speaking to Rees-Zammit, who is reportedly seeking a one-year deal with a view to joining R360 if it comes to fruition in 2026.

However, it is understood that the Falcons won’t simply throw money at him just because he is available, as their priority is believed to be a lock, fly-half and scrum-half, with Scotland-born All Blacks star Finlay Christie a target.

Springbok superstar Cheslin Kolbe is eyeing a return to South Africa when his contract with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath ends at the conclusion of the next Japan Rugby League One campaign.

The 31-year-old winger hasn’t played his club rugby in his homeland for the last eight years after leaving the Stormers in 2017 for Toulouse, with a stint at Toulon before joining Suntory Sungoliath after the 2023 World Cup.

Kolbe has scored 11 tries in 24 games in Japan, and although he wants to join one of the United Rugby Championship sides, finance could be the deciding factor, and he would have to be willing to accept a significant pay cut.

Jimmy Gopperth appears set to stay in France next season and is waiting for a medical joker gig to become available after being released at the end of his contract with French Pro D2 club Provence.

Fissler Confidential understands that the veteran fly-half, who celebrated his 42nd birthday in June, has been sounded out by clubs in England but is happy to bide his time before making his next move.

“I am not calling it quits just yet. I am looking for opportunities and seeing what’s available, whether that is in France, England or Japan. Wherever that may be, I’ll look,” he told RugbyPass earlier this summer.

Crusaders openside Tom Christie could have dropped a massive hint about his next move after he started to follow Newcastle Falcons and Newcastle United on Instagram.

Christchurch-born Christie, 27, was part of the New Zealand Under-20 side that won the Junior World Cup in 2017 and went on to captain the team a year later.

He has played 72 games for the Crusaders and scored 11 tries. One of those appearances was in the Super Rugby final victory over the Chiefs in June, and he has also clocked up 46 games for Canterbury in the NPC.

Queensland Reds are set to launch an international search for a new head coach to replace former London Irish boss Les Kiss when he takes over the Wallabies.

The Reds have time on their side as Kiss isn’t taking over from Joe Schmidt until 2026, but the Sydney Daily Telegraph has reported that they will “conduct a search far and wide” to replace him.

That is despite having a ready-made replacement in Zane Hilton, who wants to stay in Queensland with his family and has recently turned down the chance to join Schmidt’s coaching team.

Former Leicester Tigers lock Tomas Lavanini is looking for a new club after being released from his contract by Top 14 outfit Lyon after only a year at the Stade de Gerland.

The former Jaguares, Racing 92 and ASM Clermont Auvergne ace, who has won 92 international caps for Argentina, had another year left on his contract with LOU.

However, after playing only 11 games last season, it has been mutually agreed that he will leave the club and start anew elsewhere at the beginning of next season.

Stirling County have tempted veteran former Scotland and Edinburgh tighthead WP Nel out of retirement and have appointed him player-forwards coach.

Nel, who retired in 2024, has been persuaded to put on his boots again by Geography Lion Allan Dell, who is working with the U18s at the club.

He might not be the last big name to join the Scottish National League Division One outfit, who are in talks with former Exeter Chiefs, Ulster and Stormers star Dave Ewers, and could also try to sign Anton Bresler.

Ealing Trailfinders are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the new Championship season by signing another fly-half, despite only signing former Scotland under-20 international Richie Simpson earlier this year.

The Trailfinders lost their first-choice playmaker, former Newcastle Falcons ace Craig Willis, at the end of last season after he agreed a deal to join Pro D2 outfit Agen.
The West London outfit, who are expected to be challenged at the top of the Championship by the reformed Worcester Warriors, have room in their budget to sign another player.

Former Harlequins and Coventry winger Charlie Robson has switched codes and moved to RFL Championship outfit London Broncos after impressing on trial with the Plough Lane side.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Surrey, also played full-back and scored seven tries in 19 appearances in the Premiership and the Premiership Cup before deciding to cross codes.
He had trials with Super League sides Hull FC and Leigh Leopards before linking up with the Broncos, who offered him a contract after impressing boss Mike Eccles in training.

