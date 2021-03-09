6:22am, 09 March 2021

Edinburgh have continued to fortify their forward pack for the forthcoming season with the recruitment of experienced Leicester Tigers prop Luan de Bruin. The 28-year-old South African tighthead made over a half-century of appearances for the Cheetahs since his debut in the 2014 Super Rugby season, continuing with the side in the Guinness PRO14 after they joined the tournament three years later.

It was in the 2018/19 campaign that de Bruin really began to deliver on the promise of his junior Springbok days, showcasing the benefit of several seasons at the coal face. His strong scrummaging performances and ball carrying got him noticed and selected in the 25-man Green squad named by Rassie Erasmus for the ‘Springbok Showdown’ in October last year and a move to the English Premiership.

He has made six appearances for the Tigers since his January debut, the most recent a showcase of his versatility – starting on the loosehead berth in the side’s win over London Irish. Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill said: “Luan is a great signing for us. He’s got a lot of experience in senior professional rugby and came through one of the toughest systems for developing tight-five forwards.

“He also comes with the added benefit of versatility, should we need it, to play both sides of the scrum – though we do see him primarily in that tighthead role. He is a quality player and with internationals and international quality on board in that position, we are looking at a good depth of quality and competition.

“It is a group who will be able to provide a sound – and at times tough – education in training for the young Scottish props coming through at the club.”

De Bruin added: “My first reaction to signing for Edinburgh was a mixture of excitement and just plain dumbstruck. I have always said that, if the opportunity arose to play for the club, I’d grab it with two hands. I’m delighted to become part of the team, the history and have the chance to contribute in any way possible.

“I know Edinburgh play an entertaining, physical brand of rugby, which suits me, as I like the physical side of the game and love hard work. I’m a huge believer in leaving something better. I like the dark arts, the scrums – the physical side. That’s what I would like to contribute to the team, a hard-working presence.”

Edinburgh also confirmed Australian centre Matt Gordon has left the club to join English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders, having made one appearance in August last year, and that wing Korie Winters has returned to his native New Zealand after a short spell with the capital club.

