Finn Russell injury situation is quickly addressed by Johann van Graan

Bath head of rugby Johan van Graan reassured Bath supporters that it was “only cramp” that forced him to replace Finn Russell before the end of their 34-20 Gallagher Premiership play-off victory against Bristol.

The British & Lions fly-half kicked four conversions and two penalties in Bath’s comeback win that sent them into next weekend’s final at Allianz Stadium Twickenham.

“Multiple parts of his body are cramping,” he said. “He put in some effort, I thought. His goalkicking was phenomenal, the chases that he put in too. He was still cramping in the changing room but there’s no reason to suppose he won’t be fine.

“It was amazing how many guys on both sides went down with cramp. It just showed the effort that both teams put in. We worked incredibly hard to get into this position, to get back to Twickenham.”

Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 2 4 Tries 2 4 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 111 Carries 187 6 Line Breaks 14 7 Turnovers Lost 15 4 Turnovers Won 3

He added: “That’s a Premiership semi-final for you. We knew this was going to be a tough game and we picked a 23 that we believe will get the job done.

“I thought at 34-13, we got some momentum but Bristol is a good team. They kept on attacking and it’s never dead on 34-20.

“It was some game of rugby. We knew that we were going to be stretched but we actually defended pretty well.

“At half-time we spoke about our game and composure. It shows that we are a team that is fluid and adaptable. We made one or two tactical changes and then our fitness came through, our hunger, our will to win.

“At 13-6 we had a penalty. Many teams would have kicked for the posts but we went straight for the kill and made it 13-13.

“How good was the crowd! They gave us so much energy so we dominated them in the second half.

“I’m incredibly proud of this win and that we did this not only for ourselves but for the city. The people of Bath were amazing tonight.”

Bristol were 13-6 in front at the break and it could have been more. The try of the match was scored by their lock James Dun after Fiji wing Kalaveti Ravouvou set off from his own line, leaving four Bath defenders in his wake.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: “Firstly well done to Bath. They’ve had a phenomenal season and they thoroughly deserve to be there in the final, if you take what they’ve done throughout the year.

“We got on the wrong foot with the referee at the very beginning when (Ellis Genge) Gengey got pushed and said a few things. We got turned over and the boys were phenomenal in holding them out.”

Lam conceded that the third quarter was decisive: “At 13-6 we missed the kick-off receipt and off the back of that they got down there and scored.

“We missed some high balls and the penalty count was 5-1, 10 minutes after half-time so we were down there again and they scored. The second yellow card on Kieran Marmion was not ideal in terms of our attack shape.”

But he added: “Man, I’m so proud of the boys coming back at the end there.

“It was a great game and, as I said, Bath thoroughly deserved their place in the final. Theirs is a really complete game and we wanted to disrupt that.

“Don’t get me wrong – we are disappointed but we gave it a really good go and we missed out to a quality team.”