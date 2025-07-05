Fiji spell out warning for Wallabies over disrespecting Test

Fiji have warned the Wallabies of the danger of treating their Test match as a warm-up for the upcoming British and Irish Lions series as the Pacific islanders look to make history in Newcastle.

After wrecking Australia’s World Cup campaign two years ago in France with their first win over the Wallabies in 69 years, Fiji have set their sights on going back-to-back for the first time.

The teams will compete for the Vuvale Bowl, with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka, a former Test front-rower, to present the trophy.

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere says his side is up for the challenge and will take advantage if the Wallabies have an eye on the Lions, whom they face in the first Test in Brisbane on July 19.

“No Fiji team has gone two in a row to beat the Wallabies yet and we’re looking to be the first,” said Ikanivere, who is the Drua hooker in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

“If they don’t have their eyes both on us tomorrow, then I think they’re in danger.

“I know everybody there is hungry to try and beat us, to get us back, and we are too so it’s going to be a great battle.”

Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson wasn’t part of that World Cup debacle but said they had watched plenty of vision of the last meeting between the countries to know the threat Fiji posed.

He said his team wouldn’t be holding anything back for the Lions.

“We’re going out there to win,” the No.8 said.

Wilson Skipper Wilson wants the Wallabies to develop a winning habit. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

“The last time we versed Fiji two years ago we had a tough loss there and it’s such a massive battle.

“Obviously we’ve been keeping our eyes on the Lions, watching the Super clubs verse them, but for us a Test match against Fiji, it doesn’t get much bigger than that so we’ll be throwing everything at them to make sure we go out there and get the result.”

The Queensland forward, who will lead the team out for the eighth time, said a win was more important than a perfect performance as they looked to build some momentum.

A loss would severely rock their confidence ahead of the massive challenge of taking on the Lions in three Tests.

Waisea Nayacalevu of Fiji celebrates victory with teammate Jiuta Wainiqolo after defeating Wales during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Wales and Fiji at the Principality Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“It’s massively important so we’re going out there we want to win,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’s going to be such a tough Test match and we come out of a win it would be a really good start to our season.

“Winning becomes a habit and I felt last year we had a lot of growth as a team and we put ourselves in a pretty good position by the end of the year and for us, we really want to expand from there and just keep putting out performances we’re proud of.”

The Wallabies will be without two key forwards with Will Skelton and Rob Valetini both battling calf injuries.

Flanker Valetini will rejoin the camp in Brisbane next Friday when the Wallabies squad for the Lions is unveiled while France-based lock Skelton has remained with the team.

Skelton was Wallabies captain at the World Cup but missed the Fiji match, coincidentally with a calf injury.

Wilson said he had been a great mentor for the players during their two-week build-up.

“Will’s been awesome and he’s such an integral part of our group, and he’s obviously a bit older now and he really mentors a lot of the young players in the team and is just a calming influence.

“Obviously it’s heartbreaking for him to miss this match, but no doubt he’ll be ready to go in a few weeks.”