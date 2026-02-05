Fearless SVNS Perth predictions: How the top-three shapes up

Ahead of HSBC SVNS Perth, Australian duo Nick Wasiliev and Lachlan Grey put their heads together for a few fearless home-nation predictions.

Nick Wasiliev

Men: 1st: New Zealand, 2nd: Fiji, 3rd: Australia

Women: 1st: Australia, 2nd: New Zealand, 3rd: Canada

The Australian leg of the Sevens has traditionally been one dominated by the southern hemisphere, with New Zealand and Fiji having five titles apiece in the men’s tournament. While current champions Argentina have won the last two, their defence this season has been notoriously inconsistent.

By comparison, New Zealand and Fiji are the most consistent sides so far this year, and with a likely vocal contingent in Perth, that should get them to the final. We should see a thriller coming down to less than a converted try, but New Zealand should squeeze home.

Completing the Top 3, Australia won’t repeat their runners-up finish of the last two years, with so much change and new blood in the outfit.

Liam Barry’s side were found out in Cape Town after a strong start in Dubai, but Singapore shows enough promise that they can continue to build.

With hometown motivation, the semis are very achievable. While beating Fiji or New Zealand consistently might be a step too far, this young outfit is more than capable of knocking off a France, South Africa or Argentina to finish third.

However, the women’s final is where things really heat up. Canada might have had a slow start in Dubai and Cape Town, but their attack and defence stepped up in Singapore to a level in line with their potential, and that should continue in Perth.

The Women’s SVNS is a two-way horse race right now, and this feels eerily similar to the opening fortnight of Dubai into Cape Town.

There, New Zealand ended Australia’s dominance of the Dubai SVNS, and Australia’s response in Cape Town was cold and clinical, the 26-12 scoreline flattering the Kiwis after a first-half blitz.

After a loss that big in Singapore, Australia have all the motivation they need to turn up to a home SVNS series and put in a ruthless performance. New Zealand are defending champions for a reason and will be ready, but with several key names also back, Australia have the firepower and motivation to win.

Men: 1st: Argentina, 2nd: Australia, 3rd: Fiji

Women: 1st: New Zealand, 2nd: Australia, 3rd: Canada

Familiar finalists and Aussie heartbreak are this writer’s pick for the Perth SVNS this weekend – here’s why.

In the women’s draw, Australia are miles ahead of everyone else – bar New Zealand – and should romp into another Perth decider.

However, as much as it may pain Aussie fans, the Black Ferns Sevens are a class above and showed it in Singapore’s 36-7 demolition.

Physicality sets these two sides apart and New Zealand are the only team capable of applying the rush defence and relentless breakdown pressure required to strangle Australia.

Tim Walsh’s side might have won on home soil last time around but if Singapore’s anything to go by, Jorja Miller and company will see New Zealand storm to a third title in four legs this Series.

Meanwhile, in the men’s draw, Australia will be up against it after losing Dietrich Roache to a hamstring complaint at the 11th hour – and that’s just the way they like it.

Jarrah McLeod’s likely debut will bring some heat for Liam Barry’s side and they’ve enjoyed strong runs in Perth with back-to-back silver medals.

Can they finally shake their hoodoo? No – and it will be a familiar final foe.

Argentina are two-time reigning champions in Perth despite their recent struggles and should bounce back in their favourite tournament.

We’re going out on a limb and tipping another Arg-Aus decider while Fiji’s class will see them medal over New Zealand in a bronze final classic.