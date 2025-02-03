Northern Edition

Six Nations

Where the blame really lies for latest England flop – Andy Goode

Ben Earl of England makes his way onto the field during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

There were positives again for England in Dublin and the talent is there but familiar failings suggest lessons are not being learned.

A five-point margin of defeat away at the back-to-back champions might seem like a decent result to many, which tells a story in itself, but it shouldn’t be allowed to paper over the cracks as it could’ve easily been a 20-point loss

But for a couple of late consolation scores and Ireland taking their foot off the gas, the narrative and tenor of the conversation this week would be very different.

England played well in the first half, the selection of both Curry brothers looked to be paying off, there was real endeavour, physicality and individual ability on show but the game was taken away from them once more during a 20-minute period in the second half.

It was exactly the same in the Autumn Nations Series and a combination of bench impact, conditioning and particularly experience is costing the men in white as games are getting to the business end.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
2.1
11
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
3.1
7
Entries

Steve Borthwick is blaming results on a relative lack of experience but England had only just over 100 caps fewer in the starting XV than their opponents, who have won the title in the last two years and been the number one team in the world for a period.

Sam Prendergast only had three caps to his name prior to Saturday and plays in the position where experience is probably most important of all but the Irish didn’t suffer. It isn’t just about caps or age, experience can be passed on from the coaches.

France had significantly fewer caps in their starting XV than England at the weekend, as well as fewer than the Welsh side they hammered in Paris, but they were aligned in attack, cohesive in defence and managed the game sensibly to boot.

The reality is England are being found out for a lack of experience in the coaching box rather than on the pitch and I’ve made the point before that Borthwick or the RFU should add another coach into the mix with a lot more years of international experience under their belt.

Borthwick, Richard Wigglesworth, Tom Harrison and Kevin Sinfield don’t even have much too experience at club level on their CV, Joe El Abd hasn’t been working at the top level and Andrew Strawbridge has mainly coached at provincial level in New Zealand and with their U20 side.

Felix Jones Aled Walters
Felix Jones and Aled Walters (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
The two most experienced men in terms of high performance environments at Test level, Felix Jones and Aled Walters, have both left and it’s ironic that the latter’s now looking after an Ireland outfit that looked fitter and better conditioned for their game plan in the second half.

It’s impossible to tell without being in the inner sanctum of the dressing room, of course, but I think it’s fair to question whether England need a bit more emotion injected into the mix at half-time, rather than the data-driven approach Borthwick is renowned for.

The use of replacements was a big issue in November and it might not have been as glaringly obvious a problem on Saturday as when we saw Marcus Smith being hauled off when he’d marshalled the team into a winning position but there was a stark contrast between the two sides in Dublin.

Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Jack Crowley in particular made a real difference for Ireland, whereas the likes of Chandler Cunningham-South and Theo Dan came on and made crucial errors for the visitors.

They shouldn’t take too much heat individually, mistakes are going to happen with those young players and members of the starting XV also slipped up in defence as fatigue set in and the intensity levels dropped but coaches can manage that better.

Whether it’s physical preparation, the mental side of the game, tactics or the messaging that’s coming on, England have to make sure that errors aren’t being compounded and they aren’t losing momentum at that crucial stage in proceedings.

England Steve Borthwick
England’s Ollie Lawrence shows his dejection at full-time in Dublin (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

I’m not convinced I saw the step forward in attack that Borthwick did either. They scored three tries but a couple of those were when the game was gone and a lot of the positives came on the back of individual brilliance from Ollie Lawrence and co rather than the system.

It was great to see Cadan Murley score on his debut after he’s waited so long for his chance and the winger did make errors after that but he needs the backing of his head coach so I fully expect him to start again at Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Their home may have been anything but a fortress in recent years and things don’t get much easier with France coming to town but England have the unusual advantage of three consecutive home Six Nations games over the next month as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Both players and coaches get the opportunity to put things right straight away this week but there’s no doubt pressure is mounting. They’ve won just five of their last 13 Tests, with two of those against Japan, one over Italy and one against a Wales side on the worst run in their history.

It’s far from all doom and gloom but the excuse of a lack of experience just doesn’t wash, especially when you could and should add some in the coaching department, and England have to show they’re learning faster against France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

15 Comments
M
MT 12 hours ago

The blame is with Borthwick, and higher - the whole RFU - for picking him in the first place. The team don't look fit enough either.


England had no line-out and no forwards who could carry. Earl is not playing the same as he was during the world cup and last years six nations. Its over a year now. Genge is another.


Doesn't matter who the 10 is if theres nobody making hard yards, drawing in defenders and creating space. No speed, no power, nothing.


Start one Curry, bring on the other if you want the breakdown, tackle only player. Not both of them at the same time. Limited the carrying and the line-out. It was so poor. Ireland were 20+ points better than England really.

T
Tom 10 hours ago

Agreed. The flyhalf debate is a storm in a teacup. Obviously Fin Smith deserves a chance and may prove a better option than Marcus but England are really lacking in a lot of areas and that comes from the top. Until we have some more imaginative coaches, selection is somewhat moot. I really disliked the selection of both Curries and Earl in the back row, it smacked of a negative attempt to disrupt the Irish instead of playing our own game. As you've said we were exposed with a lack of ball carriers and lineout options - who'd have thought picking 3 opensides would have that effect? The Curries were pretty good, Tom in particular but you pick that back row and spend most of the game without the ball - something has gone seriously wrong. England need to stop relentlessly kicking possession away. Nothing wrong with kicking in a test match but this incessant, mindless box kicking is not working.

A
AA 19 hours ago

FI


You really are a lark.

The penny has dropped now. You are one of those comedians that just go against opinions of experienced people in order to make you think you know better .

Bring Ford back indeed .

Now that is funny .

Stroll on .

f
fl 12 hours ago

Ford or Fin, anyone but Marcus.


The narrative seems to be finally turning against Marcus. Many journalists now calling for Fin for the first time!

S
Stephen Colling 1 day ago

Lancaster... really? Useless at Racing with unlimited cash, useless with England last time, remember Sam Burgess? Did ok at Leinster but the real success there provided by Schmidt & Cullen. Agree something must be wrong with Borthwick regime, but maybe a couple of good results wil change the populist narrative.

f
fl 1 day ago

Andy Goode should never write another article.


He was one of the main advocates of hiring Borthwick in 2022, but I guess experience didn't matter back then?


Hes gone on to become one of the main advocate of the Marcus Smith experiment, that has failed, and failed, and failed, and failed

C
CB 1 day ago

There is no Marcus Smith experiment. He is the best that England have got. He is not world class... Yet but he will be. Not my opinion.. Dan Carters. Any 10 struggles when the forward pack do not give you front foot ball. A point made by the in effectiveness of Fin Smith (again not his fault) when he came on.

T
Tom 1 day ago

Borthwick needs to go but if the RFU aren't prepared to do that they should get Lancaster in to run the attack.

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 26 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 40 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 48 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
