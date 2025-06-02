Exeter double winner Dave Ewers announces retirement after 'special journey'

Zimbabwean Dave Ewers, a monster on the pitch and a gentleman off it, has announced he has retired from the game, aged 34.

The physically imposing Ewers came through the Exeter academy and made his first team debut in 2008. At 126 kgs, Ewers was an integral part of the collision-based game adopted by the Chiefs, and during his 15 years in the first team squad, he won the LV= Cup, two Premiership titles and the Champions Cup.

A destructive ball-carrier, as well as a robust defender, Ewers was considered to be one of the best uncapped players of his generation. He was involved in several England camps but was ultimately overlooked.

Ewers made 226 Exeter appearances and scored 40 tries for the Devon club before joining Ulster in the summer of 2023. He then swapped one URC club for another when he signed for Stormers at the start of this season.

In a lengthy Instagram post. Ewers was especially grateful to have played for so long at Exeter and then sign off his career back in South Africa.

“Thank you to Rob (Baxter, Exeter director of rugby) and everyone involved at Exeter for giving me the opportunity all those years ago, was a special journey going from the Championship to winning the double in 2020,” Ewers said on social media.

“To all the boys, thank you for all the memories. I feel nothing but blessed to have experienced everything along the way with you all, on and off the pitch. We shared some incredible memories that I will never forget.

“A special mention to all the backroom staff of everywhere I’ve been, and especially Exeter, where I had all my injuries. Thank you for getting me back on the pitch.

“To all the fans, near and far, thank you for all the support over the years, it’s meant a lot to me.”

Ewers only made nine URC/Champions Cup appearances in his farewell season at the Stormers, but he still regards it as one of his career highlights.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would represent this amazing union and be lucky to finish my career off at home,” he said.

This past year at Stormers has been one of the best highlights in my career, where although I’ve not played that much, I’ve fulfilled lifelong dreams of playing in the Currie Cup and representing a team that I’ve always wanted to play for.”