7:51am, 17 September 2020

Former Bath winger Levi Davis has claimed there has been an overwhelmingly positive reaction since he revealed last weekend that he is bisexual.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old, who made eight appearances for the Gallagher Premiership club prior to his lockdown move to ambitious Championship side Ealing, recenbtly revealed to UK media his sexuality and he has since appeared on the midweek BT Rugby Tonight programme to talk about the reaction to his revelation.

A former X-Factor contestant, he told Ugo Monye: “It’s been overwhelmingly positive. I had lots of messages on my phone and Instagram. Haven’t got quite around to reading all or replying to them all. It genuinely is overwhelming but it has been very, very positive.

RugbyPass brings you the latest episode of the Le French Rugby podcast guest starring Steffon Armitage

“Throughout Covid I have had a lot of time to reflect and over the last four years, it’s something that was eating away at me slowly. It’s not been the only cause but it has been a part of the cause of my depression, my anxiety in certain parts, my drinking for a certain period as well after the X-Factor.

“I just thought it was important to share, one for myself but two for others if anyone is struggling. I just wanted to be a shining light in that respect… I had talked to my friends about being unapologetically themselves. I felt like I had to then reflect the positivity that I try and give to others. I should give it to myself.”

"Be unapologetically yourself" We're in awe of @thelelife ? His journey in life and courage to be true to himself is simply incredible. Give this a listen and be inspired ?? pic.twitter.com/XVwZBG3eYg — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 16, 2020

With Monye claiming that to the best of his knowledge there aren’t any active professional men’s rugby players that have come out as bisexual or gay, Davis was asked if he will now become a symbol for his sexuality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t see myself as a symbol just because I’m bisexual. I’d rather just do what I do and be happy doing what I do and lead that way in just being me. I just want to do me, do you know what I mean?

“It sounds cliched but be unapologetically yourself and be true to yourself,” he added when asked if he had a message to people. “You have to live in your own mind so make it a nice place to live in and be true to yourself.”

There has been speculation that Davis would struggle to juggle his rugby commitments with his music, but he is ready to give it a go. “I love both, they are both my passions,” he said. “People are questioning am I going to break off and do one, whether I can do both? Do you know what, it’s to be seen but I genuinely believe I can.

“The conversation we had at Ealing was they asked me when you’re here can you give 100 per cent and what is your main priority? I said when I’m playing rugby my main priority is rugby and I am a professional rugby player. I want to be a professional rugby player and I told them that one day I want to play for England.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m fully committed to playing for Ealing, really looking forward to being part of the squad that they have got, it’s an ambitious club, ambitious individuals, we work well. And outside rugby, music, I’m looking to release soon as a solo artist,” he said, stating that his stage name is @thelelife.

Say hello to @thelelife, the first professional union rugby player to come out as bisexual! https://t.co/T9XIBW367E — PRIDE (@pride_site) September 15, 2020