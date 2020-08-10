7:56am, 10 August 2020

Ealing Trailfinders have confirmed the signing of Levi Davis from Bath Rugby on a two-year deal. The winger spent time on loan at Trailfinders Sports Club during the 2019/20 season and showed his quality with a string of impressive displays in the number 11 shirt, including a memorable individual try against Hartpury.

Davis was part of the Try Star rugby boyband that appeared on the Celebrity X-Factor alongside Ben Foden and Thom Evans in 2019. More recently the 5’11, 93kg winger has appeared on Channel 4’s ‘Celebs Go Virtual Dating’.

The 22-year-old signed a contract with Bath in December 2017 and went on to make eight appearances for the first team, marking his debut for the West Country side with a try against London Irish.

An explosive winger, the former England Under 18s and 19s international started last season with three tries in three appearances for Bath and will now look to bring his try-scoring ability back to the Greene King IPA Championship.

Davis is looking forward to another opportunity in West London.

“I’m massively excited to have signed for Ealing Trailfinders, I came here for a short loan spell and enjoyed the culture, the success and the quality of personnel. It’s clear that the club have massive ambition so it made absolute sense to me as I have big ambition too.”

Director of Rugby Ben Ward says he is delighted to welcome Davis back to the club permanently, telling the club website: “Levi is a fantastic talent and we are thrilled that he has joined us again. He is a natural finisher who knows his way to the try-line so he will be a brilliant addition to the back-three.

“He fitted in really well with the group last time with his personality, so we’re all very pleased to have him back.”