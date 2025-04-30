Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
35 - 17
FT
40 - 17
FT
24 - 39
FT
34 - 37
FT
29 - 34
FT
29 - 15
FT
35 - 18
FT
HSBS SVNS 2025
Los Angeles
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:35
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
13:35
Saturday
14:05
World Rugby U20 Championship

Ex-Argentina scrum half now guiding the next generation Los Pumitas

Argentina U20s celebrate against South Africa in Stellenbosch

Since 1972, Los Pumitas have been the stepping-stone for future internationals. Many players have gone from representing the country in age grade rugby – back then at U19, later also at U21 and since 2008, U20s – to full test status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of tier one nations, only France has had more players coming from through its youth factory than Argentina.

One such product is Nicolás Fernández Miranda, the former 1991 Pumita scrumhalf now 52, who is in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) as Head Coach of an Argentine U20 side that will be lining up against the Junior Springboks on Thursday May 1st, followed by games against New Zealand and Australia in the following 10 days. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The U20s Rugby Championship is both an end in itself but also serves as preparation for World Rugby’s U20 Championship, to be played in June and July. Los Pumitas will play in Pool B with France, Wales and Spain. 

That was the first page of an illustrious CV that includes 46 tests from 1994 to 2007, including three Rugby World Cups. He was an intelligent, fine number nine, unfortunate to coincide in time and position with captain Agustín Pichot.  

A fine rugby brain and soul, soon after retiring he took naturally to coaching with his beloved Hindu Club in Buenos Aires and was a Pumas Assistant coach to Mario Ledesma from 2018 to 2022. 

Last year, when Super Rugby Americas incorporated a new franchise and former Pumita coach Alvaro Galindo took over his home franchise in Tucumán, Fernández Miranda was a natural choice, even if he wasn’t working as a professional coach at the time. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything has changed since those days when I was a Pumita – organization, planification. We went with one coach and a manager,” he recalls from the first time he wore national colours.

“The level of detail is now huge but the passion and the enjoyment that players bring is the same.

“Their love of playing for the country and their freshness is contagious.

“Being back in the national set-up gives me pleasure, makes me happy but is also a huge responsibility; working with players that are learning and need to continue enjoying the game as adolescents that they are is not lost on me.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this process we want them to incorporate good habits and help them be better both on and off the field,” he tells RugbyPass. 

The future is part of the challenges ahead and Fernández Miranda recognizes that today’s players must have the ability to look forward and “understand all that rugby will give them as weapons for their lives.” 

The current crop of players started their road to representative rugby some two years ago, in a well-oiled process that continues to produce quality players. The current coach only took over late last year, but recognizes the good work done and the players he has received. 

“We have good size in the forwards and our backs are fast. We have options at our disposal, and we are happy with the squad of 31 that we have in South Africa and with the process leading here.” 

Getting to their destination took them three days due to problems with their flights in Sao Paulo, but, Fernández Miranda believes this helped the squad to gel. “It was positive for the group as they spent a lot of time together, enjoying their company and helping a lot.” 

Upon arriving in South Africa, “we had three good days of preparation, with good sessions, good conversations and a lot of analysis. Twenty-three will take the field, but it is 31 players pushing for success.” 

Prop Tomás Rapetti, who aims to play in his third World Rugby Championship in Italy, was left at home as he is currently a regular starter for Pampas, in Super Rugby Americas. Fifteen players in his squad have been involved with the professional competition in the region, either playing, or in pre-season preparation. “We wanted them at a higher standard of training.” 

Whilst in years gone, Los Pumitas was the final step in the ladder leading to Los Pumas, today it is an important step, followed by Super Rugby Americas and, eventually, playing in Europe. The shared dream is, of course, to play Test match rugby. 

“We are working hard to be a strong side, competitive, that fully represents the values of Argentine rugby. Good possession in the set pieces and able to attack both with the ball in hand and with our defence. Players know their rugby, they’ve proven themselves. Now they have to be intense in everything they do.” 

Hindu Club, where he was born and spent most of his playing career – with pro stints with the Natal Sharks, Petrarca Rugby and Aviron Bayonnais – is arguably the clubs that plays the most skilful attacking rugby. Expect the same from this Pumita side.  

When Fernández Miranda played for Los Pumitas, the team manager was his father. He will have his son Ramón in the reserves on Thursday. Also in the squad are the sons of former teammates – Tadeo Ledesma (son of Mario), Valentino Reggiardo (son of Mauro) and Pascal Senillosa (son of Hernán). Felix Corleto is nephew of Ignacio. 

“Sincerely, when I train a team, every player is the same. I try to have the same commitment, dedication and love for each and every one of the players. Of course it is nice and I fully enjoy it but don’t focus on that.” 

Ramón, his second son, plays in the Buenos Aires senior competition for Hindú Club, both as centre or flyhalf. He will be eligible for the U20s next year as well. 

About their first opponent, South Africa, “we’ve analysed them and they are the typical South African team, good possession, attack directly and a lot of speed on the outside. It will be a nice challenge as a first game. We aren’t looking at anything other than them.” 

A year ago, at the Sunshine Coast Stadium, a late penalty cost them the win, with the Junior Springboks winning 30-28. 

Recommended

Matteo Graziano hungry for more as Argentina chase SVNS double

INTERVIEW

Crusaders lose young pivot Taha Kemara to ruptured ACL

SVNS Series star headlines Australia U20 side to take on New Zealand U20

Five new faces named in Black Ferns' Pacific Four Series squad

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Players will be told straight: Exeter boss Rob Baxter

2

Gareth Anscombe turns down interest from Prem rivals for Top 14 switch

3

Edinburgh raid English clubs for Scottish-qualified wings in bumper day of business

4

Sale Sharks' Springbok contingent set to shrink next season

5

Sam Prendergast's time will come - but not this year: Andy Goode

6

Alex Sanderson discloses the 4 Sale players he expects to become Lions

7

'Devastating': Stephen Donald weighs in on the next All Black 10

8

Bok Ben-Jason Dixon is having a weird stand-off with the Stormers

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'Love him or hate him, Henry Pollock has got the rugby world talking.'

The Northampton and England backrow's confidence, verve and raw ability have raised eyebrows around the globe

LONG READ

‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

The form of Hurricanes 'facilitator' Billy Proctor could see Scott Robertson break up his established centre pairing.

LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'Leinster have the best-resourced squad in these islands but can’t make it pay.'

Leadership and clarity escaped Leinster at a crucial time as their dream of a fifth Champions Cup star went up in smoke, again

Comments on RugbyPass

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

My marriage of 19 years is about to be broken after remotely reading my wife WhatsApp messages with her Boyfriend, that was when I knew I married a smart cheat because she has been seeing this guy 4 years now!!! And I didn’t suspect anything not until I hired ( Zattechhacker AT gmail com ) who gave me 100% access into my wife phone, and all of this was done remotely. Thank you once again ( Zattechhacker AT g mail com )

42 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5)

Highly recommend!

If you're suspicious your partner is cheating and you feel stuck, I totally get it been there. What really helped me was reaching out to a mobile phone monitoring expert who knew exactly what to do. I contacted (Zattechhacker @ gmail com ), and honestly, they were a lifesaver. They remotely accessed my partner’s phone (discreetly and securely) and gave me a private link to track his live location and phone activity. That’s how I found out he was hooking up with someone at his office. I confronted him with all the evidence and he had nothing to say. The proof was undeniable. If you're in a tough spot and need real answers, don’t wait. Reach out to (Zattechhacker @ gmail com @ gmail com) or message them on Gmail (Zattechhacker @ gmail com ). They really know their stuff when it comes to tracking and monitoring phones.

42 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

LEE ULTIMATE HACKER is a team that specializes in recovering digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, stablecoins, and NFTs. They focus on helping clients who have been victims of crypto fraud. The team collaborates with industry experts, legal professionals, and crypto custodians to provide tailored, end-to-end recovery solutions, even for complex cases. Their ability to recover assets that are hidden or deliberately concealed is un beaten and has been a resounding success through years of experience .

I thought all hope was lost when i lost my crypto wallet ,my life changed in a spilt second as i witnessed all my investment vanish in thin air , I was devastated and confused, I really didn’t know which step to take after the horrifying incident happened , I quickly ran to my friends place who was also a crypto investor , I explained what had happened to him he was similarly shocked as well but he encouraged me to look for help and seek it from the experts , that’s when he introduced me to LEE ULTIMATE HACKER a company recovery experts that mainly deals with recovery problems , I quickly consulted them and they asked me some questions, after consultation they assured me they will be able to help me recovery my lost funds ,with such professionalism they handled my case using advanced blockchain tracking and forensic tools to trace my stolen assets , after only 72 hours I had gotten feedback from LEE ULTIMATE HACKER customer service that they had recovered my wallet .On top of it they helped me improve my security alerts, encrypted backups and anti - theft that was new to me, i learnt more about digital security for any recovery problem contact LEE ULTIMATE HACKER via:LEEULTIMATEHACKER @ AOL . COM

telegram: LEEULTIMATE

wh@tsapp +1 (715) 314 - 9248 for all your stolen or lost funds.

0 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

I remember the moment clearly staring at my empty wallet, heart sinking, hands clammy. My Bitcoin was gone. It had vanished into the digital void after I mistakenly clicked on a convincing phishing link. Weeks of saving, investing, and watching the market  gone in seconds. I tried everything contacted my wallet provider, scoured forums, filed reports. Nothing worked. Everyone told me the same thing: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”  I was on the verge of giving up when I came across a thread mentioning NanoAethosCoinRecovery. It sounded too good to be true like every other so called “recovery service”, but something about the way people described their professionalism gave me a sliver of hope. I reached out, expecting radio silence or empty promises. Instead, I got a prompt reply. They were direct, transparent, and cautious not promising miracles, but laying out a clear process. They asked for all relevant details, conducted a blockchain forensic analysis, and traced the stolen coins through layers of obfuscation and mixing. NanoAethosCoinRecovery didn’t just recover my Bitcoin they restored my faith in justice in the crypto world. I learned a hard lesson, but thanks to them, it didn’t end in defeat. Now, I triple-check every link I click, but I also know who to turn to if things go south again.

contact:

Whatsapp: +1 (570) 229-9724 Telegram:https://t.me/NanoAethos Email:  (NanoAethosCoinRecovery@engineer.com)

0 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown

Sadly..Saders by 15.

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Devastating': Stephen Donald weighs in on the next All Black 10 Stephen Donald weighs in on the next All Black 10
Search