Ex-Argentina scrum half now guiding the next generation Los Pumitas

Since 1972, Los Pumitas have been the stepping-stone for future internationals. Many players have gone from representing the country in age grade rugby – back then at U19, later also at U21 and since 2008, U20s – to full test status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of tier one nations, only France has had more players coming from through its youth factory than Argentina.

One such product is Nicolás Fernández Miranda, the former 1991 Pumita scrumhalf now 52, who is in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) as Head Coach of an Argentine U20 side that will be lining up against the Junior Springboks on Thursday May 1st, followed by games against New Zealand and Australia in the following 10 days.

The U20s Rugby Championship is both an end in itself but also serves as preparation for World Rugby’s U20 Championship, to be played in June and July. Los Pumitas will play in Pool B with France, Wales and Spain.

That was the first page of an illustrious CV that includes 46 tests from 1994 to 2007, including three Rugby World Cups. He was an intelligent, fine number nine, unfortunate to coincide in time and position with captain Agustín Pichot.

A fine rugby brain and soul, soon after retiring he took naturally to coaching with his beloved Hindu Club in Buenos Aires and was a Pumas Assistant coach to Mario Ledesma from 2018 to 2022.

Last year, when Super Rugby Americas incorporated a new franchise and former Pumita coach Alvaro Galindo took over his home franchise in Tucumán, Fernández Miranda was a natural choice, even if he wasn’t working as a professional coach at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything has changed since those days when I was a Pumita – organization, planification. We went with one coach and a manager,” he recalls from the first time he wore national colours.

“The level of detail is now huge but the passion and the enjoyment that players bring is the same.

“Their love of playing for the country and their freshness is contagious.

“Being back in the national set-up gives me pleasure, makes me happy but is also a huge responsibility; working with players that are learning and need to continue enjoying the game as adolescents that they are is not lost on me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this process we want them to incorporate good habits and help them be better both on and off the field,” he tells RugbyPass.

The future is part of the challenges ahead and Fernández Miranda recognizes that today’s players must have the ability to look forward and “understand all that rugby will give them as weapons for their lives.”

The current crop of players started their road to representative rugby some two years ago, in a well-oiled process that continues to produce quality players. The current coach only took over late last year, but recognizes the good work done and the players he has received.

“We have good size in the forwards and our backs are fast. We have options at our disposal, and we are happy with the squad of 31 that we have in South Africa and with the process leading here.”

Getting to their destination took them three days due to problems with their flights in Sao Paulo, but, Fernández Miranda believes this helped the squad to gel. “It was positive for the group as they spent a lot of time together, enjoying their company and helping a lot.”

Upon arriving in South Africa, “we had three good days of preparation, with good sessions, good conversations and a lot of analysis. Twenty-three will take the field, but it is 31 players pushing for success.”

Prop Tomás Rapetti, who aims to play in his third World Rugby Championship in Italy, was left at home as he is currently a regular starter for Pampas, in Super Rugby Americas. Fifteen players in his squad have been involved with the professional competition in the region, either playing, or in pre-season preparation. “We wanted them at a higher standard of training.”

Whilst in years gone, Los Pumitas was the final step in the ladder leading to Los Pumas, today it is an important step, followed by Super Rugby Americas and, eventually, playing in Europe. The shared dream is, of course, to play Test match rugby.

“We are working hard to be a strong side, competitive, that fully represents the values of Argentine rugby. Good possession in the set pieces and able to attack both with the ball in hand and with our defence. Players know their rugby, they’ve proven themselves. Now they have to be intense in everything they do.”

Hindu Club, where he was born and spent most of his playing career – with pro stints with the Natal Sharks, Petrarca Rugby and Aviron Bayonnais – is arguably the clubs that plays the most skilful attacking rugby. Expect the same from this Pumita side.

When Fernández Miranda played for Los Pumitas, the team manager was his father. He will have his son Ramón in the reserves on Thursday. Also in the squad are the sons of former teammates – Tadeo Ledesma (son of Mario), Valentino Reggiardo (son of Mauro) and Pascal Senillosa (son of Hernán). Felix Corleto is nephew of Ignacio.

“Sincerely, when I train a team, every player is the same. I try to have the same commitment, dedication and love for each and every one of the players. Of course it is nice and I fully enjoy it but don’t focus on that.”

Ramón, his second son, plays in the Buenos Aires senior competition for Hindú Club, both as centre or flyhalf. He will be eligible for the U20s next year as well.

About their first opponent, South Africa, “we’ve analysed them and they are the typical South African team, good possession, attack directly and a lot of speed on the outside. It will be a nice challenge as a first game. We aren’t looking at anything other than them.”

A year ago, at the Sunshine Coast Stadium, a late penalty cost them the win, with the Junior Springboks winning 30-28.