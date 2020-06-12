6:16am, 12 June 2020

Former All Black Isaia Toeava is one of three new signings at Toulon while France skipper Charles Ollivon and veteran Italian Sergio Parisse are among the large batch of eleven players who have agreed to contract extensions at the Top 14 club.

Samoan-born Toeava earned 36 caps and signed off from New Zealand as a 2011 World Cup winner. He first played in the French top-flight with Clermont, making a February 2016 debut at Castres having played for Japanese duo, Kubota Spears and Canon Eagles, since leaving the Super Rugby Blues in 2012.

Toeava became a Clermont regular but with the club now clearing out much of its old guard, it left the 34-year-old looking elsewhere and he has come to a one-year agreement with Patrice Collazo at Toulon. They were in fourth place when the 2019/20 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with nine wins and two draws from 17 games.

Toulon’s two other new signings are Jeremy Boyadjis, a prop from Rennes who has also a one-year deal, and Thomas Jolmes, a lock from La Rochelle who has signed for three years. “Isaia is an international player who has occupied all positions in the three-quarter line with Clermont and the All Blacks. He is a versatile and experienced player,” said Collazo on the Toulon club website.

“Jeremy is a player with extensive experience in Federal 1. He has very good forwards skills and a lot of room for improvement. He has all the criteria to meet the high level and Top 14. Thomas, meanwhile, is a player with great athletic potential.”

Regarding the raft of contract extensions at the club, the big winners were French captain Ollivon, the 27-year-old back row, and Anthony Etrillard, the 27-year-old hooker. Even before the pandemic struck, lengthy contracts were difficult to secure but Ollivon has signed a five-year extension and Etrillard a deal that will last for four.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Parisse has agreed on a one-year deal after making ten appearances for the club he joined last summer after being pushed aside at Stade Francais, his long-term home.

Toulon’s other extended deals are: Daniel Ikpefan (three seasons), Theo Lachaud, Swan Rebbadj, Bastien Soury, Erwan Dridi, Ramiro Moyano and Sonatane Takulua (all two seasons), and Anthony Medic (one season).

