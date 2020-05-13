8:02am, 13 May 2020

Sergio Parisse is still hoping to get the chance to say farewell in an Italy jersey despite last year’s typhoon in Japan being followed by the coronavirus outbreak. The 36-year-old was initially due to draw a line under his stellar Test career with an appearance versus New Zealand at the World Cup.

However, a typhoon led to the cancellation of that pool fixture against the All Blacks last October in Toyota. It was then arranged that he would be part of the Italian squad for their March home match versus England in Rome only for the virus pandemic to cause the postponement of that Guinness Six Nations fixture.

However, amid plans to extend his current club contract at Toulon, Parisse has revealed he still wants to eventually get his opportunity to properly wave goodbye at Test level.

Speaking in an interview with planetrugby.com, Parisse said: “The contract with Toulon ends in June and I have another optional year. My body was able to regenerate a bit with the forced break imposed by the Covid-19, but I’m disappointed not to have had the chance to say goodbye to Rome during the match against England in the Six Nations.

“If there is one thing I can confirm, it is that yes, I would like to have a last opportunity with Italy to thank the world of rugby which made my career possible and to say goodbye with passion and respect. To sum up, I want one last dance in the blue jersey.”

It’s believed that Italy’s match versus England could be played on October 31, the weekend before the traditional glut of November internationals kick off.

Parisse joined Toulon last summer after 14 seasons at Stade Francais, going on start seven times in a Top 14 season that was terminated after 17 of the scheduled 26 rounds of fixtures.

