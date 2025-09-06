Rassie Erasmus was dead right with his All Blacks prediction

Credit to the Springboks. What an amazing team they are, they play so tough and never go away.

They are coached by one of the true legends of the game in Rassie Erasmus, a rugby mastermind, a tactical genius and one of the great innovators. He’s prepared to think outside the box and make the boldest calls. He’s the man who saved South African rugby. There should be a bronze statue of Erasmus outside the stadium in Bloemfontein one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

So many of this modern day team will make the all-time Springbok XV when they hang up the boots. They are full of some of the South African greats. Eden Park was blessed to have their presence on Saturday night to play the All Blacks in a game for the ages.

The occasion was fitting at a packed Eden Park with infectious energy by the proud ex-pats that came out in force, and the loyal New Zealanders who wanted to see the All Blacks defend their turf for Ardie Savea’s 100th.

Jesse Kriel speaks about ‘standing in’ as captain of the Springboks Jesse Kriel speaks about ‘standing in’ as captain of the Springboks

The message has been yelled from the rooftops for over a year by the cultists, the Springboks are coming to break the Eden Park streak. Well, that didn’t happen, but it doesn’t detract from their bold efforts in their 24-17 defeat.

Erasmus called the All Blacks opening tries to Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan ‘easy’ let ins. That’s a little harsh. Nothing is easy at this level of the game. These are men who have bleed green and gold for the better part of a decade. There are no easy tries against the Boks, every All Black knows that.

The coach predicted in the lead up to the game that they would have to score at least 25 points to beat the All Blacks. He was dead on. 25 points would have won the game on the night.

After falling behind 14-0 early, captain Jesse Kriel called for shots at goal to help climb out of the well. Pollard’s early three reduced the gap to 14-3 but he couldn’t land the next one to get to six points. Knowing they needed 25 points, they decided that nine penalty goals might do it. They were going to back their defence from there on out.

ADVERTISEMENT

But everything seemed to fall away for the Springboks in that first stanza, midfield lineout lifts getting sacked, turnovers galore with handling errors and an attacking breakdown that got ravaged. But they never went away. They never do when playing the All Blacks.

The All Blacks pack really stood firm in defence with the two-man tackles and slowing tactics working well. Simon Parker was immense in the physical battle. The giant Northlander churned 15 tackles. Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i all stood tall in one of the great physical battles.

It was a game of moments for the All Blacks with everyone coming to the rescue at needed times. Blues halfback Finlay Christie produced his finest showing in the black jersey, executing the kick plan without errors. His control and execution was critical in paving the win.

Rieko Ioane producing a try saving tackle over the goal line, as he has done so often, was as valuable as any five pointer at the other end. The All Blacks were able to escape with a goal line dropout on that occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams had their issues in the air and at the lineout but when it came to relieving pressure, the All Blacks were able to hold on so many times.

South Africa managed 12 entries into the 22 but just couldn’t find points for their efforts. At the other end the All Blacks had a highly efficient night, with the backs finding some ruthless finishing that has been missing.

The best All Black try of the night must go to Quinn Tupaea. At 17-10 the All Blacks turned down three to plug the corner. Moments later Kwagga Smith was carded and after a goal line stoush lasting many phases, the trigger was pulled.

Tupaea cutting back on a straight line and crashing over for a 24-10 lead was worth it’s weight in gold. It took a full team effort to break down the impressive Bok wall and the Chiefs midfielder came in clutch when it mattered.

Under a late surge by South Africa, the man of the night Ardie Savea produced a massive turnover with a minute to go. It was a beautiful moment but fittingly, that wasn’t the end, with the Boks turning over the lineout and having one last shot to salvage a draw.

Many South Africans believe that had the game gone longer the Springboks would have won, that they didn’t lose, they just ran out of time. And they are correct. They chased for the entire game and couldn’t quite get there.

This Springbok team has so much experience, so much quality. They’ve faced so much pressure before and come through strong. They know how to bounce back and win.

They don’t need to change much for Wellington. And why would you drop such valuable experience? Imagine being a double-World Cup winner and being culled out of the side after one game after you’ve done so much. No trust in you as a player. It was only seven points and had some calls gone their way it would’ve been a completely different story.

If you can’t trust Rugby World Cup winners to do the job, who can you? Many of them delivered in Wellington years ago on their last visit in 2018 and that veteran core is incredible. This is not a loss to panic over for the Springboks.

For the All Blacks, it was a great night and great occasion, but it will mean very little if they lose next week. The Freedom Cup requires two wins, not a levelled series, and a second win will go a long way to shaking out the Rugby Championship as well.

Erasmus was probably planning to win in Wellington all along anyway. And he’s got a squad full of players who he can trust from 2018 to deliver again. A Wellington double is the perfect escape plan.

Round two of this match up will be a different story. They are double World Cup winners for a reason.