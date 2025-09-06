Northern Edition
Rassie Erasmus was dead right with his All Blacks prediction

Quinn Tupaea of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a try during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Eden Park on September 06, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Credit to the Springboks. What an amazing team they are, they play so tough and never go away.

They are coached by one of the true legends of the game in Rassie Erasmus, a rugby mastermind, a tactical genius and one of the great innovators. He’s prepared to think outside the box and make the boldest calls. He’s the man who saved South African rugby. There should be a bronze statue of Erasmus outside the stadium in Bloemfontein one day.

So many of this modern day team will make the all-time Springbok XV when they hang up the boots. They are full of some of the South African greats. Eden Park was blessed to have their presence on Saturday night to play the All Blacks in a game for the ages.

The occasion was fitting at a packed Eden Park with infectious energy by the proud ex-pats that came out in force, and the loyal New Zealanders who wanted to see the All Blacks defend their turf for Ardie Savea’s 100th.

Jesse Kriel speaks about ‘standing in’ as captain of the Springboks

Jesse Kriel speaks about ‘standing in’ as captain of the Springboks

The message has been yelled from the rooftops for over a year by the cultists, the Springboks are coming to break the Eden Park streak. Well, that didn’t happen, but it doesn’t detract from their bold efforts in their 24-17 defeat.

Erasmus called the All Blacks opening tries to Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan ‘easy’ let ins. That’s a little harsh. Nothing is easy at this level of the game. These are men who have bleed green and gold for the better part of a decade. There are no easy tries against the Boks, every All Black knows that.

The coach predicted in the lead up to the game that they would have to score at least 25 points to beat the All Blacks. He was dead on. 25 points would have won the game on the night.

After falling behind 14-0 early, captain Jesse Kriel called for shots at goal to help climb out of the well. Pollard’s early three reduced the gap to 14-3 but he couldn’t land the next one to get to six points. Knowing they needed 25 points, they decided that nine penalty goals might do it. They were going to back their defence from there on out.

But everything seemed to fall away for the Springboks in that first stanza, midfield lineout lifts getting sacked, turnovers galore with handling errors and an attacking breakdown that got ravaged. But they never went away. They never do when playing the All Blacks.

The All Blacks pack really stood firm in defence with the two-man tackles and slowing tactics working well. Simon Parker was immense in the physical battle. The giant Northlander churned 15 tackles. Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i all stood tall in one of the great physical battles.

It was a game of moments for the All Blacks with everyone coming to the rescue at needed times. Blues halfback Finlay Christie produced his finest showing in the black jersey, executing the kick plan without errors. His control and execution was critical in paving the win.

Rieko Ioane producing a try saving tackle over the goal line, as he has done so often, was as valuable as any five pointer at the other end. The All Blacks were able to escape with a goal line dropout on that occasion.

Both teams had their issues in the air and at the lineout but when it came to relieving pressure, the All Blacks were able to hold on so many times.

South Africa managed 12 entries into the 22 but just couldn’t find points for their efforts. At the other end the All Blacks had a highly efficient night, with the backs finding some ruthless finishing that has been missing.

The best All Black try of the night must go to Quinn Tupaea. At 17-10 the All Blacks turned down three to plug the corner. Moments later Kwagga Smith was carded and after a goal line stoush lasting many phases, the trigger was pulled.

Tupaea cutting back on a straight line and crashing over for a 24-10 lead was worth it’s weight in gold. It took a full team effort to break down the impressive Bok wall and the Chiefs midfielder came in clutch when it mattered.

Under a late surge by South Africa, the man of the night Ardie Savea produced a massive turnover with a minute to go. It was a beautiful moment but fittingly, that wasn’t the end, with the Boks turning over the lineout and having one last shot to salvage a draw.

Many South Africans believe that had the game gone longer the Springboks would have won, that they didn’t lose, they just ran out of time. And they are correct. They chased for the entire game and couldn’t quite get there.

This Springbok team has so much experience, so much quality. They’ve faced so much pressure before and come through strong. They know how to bounce back and win.

They don’t need to change much for Wellington. And why would you drop such valuable experience? Imagine being a double-World Cup winner and being culled out of the side after one game after you’ve done so much. No trust in you as a player. It was only seven points and had some calls gone their way it would’ve been a completely different story.

If you can’t trust Rugby World Cup winners to do the job, who can you? Many of them delivered in Wellington years ago on their last visit in 2018 and that veteran core is incredible. This is not a loss to panic over for the Springboks.

For the All Blacks, it was a great night and great occasion, but it will mean very little if they lose next week. The Freedom Cup requires two wins, not a levelled series, and a second win will go a long way to shaking out the Rugby Championship as well.

Erasmus was probably planning to win in Wellington all along anyway. And he’s got a squad full of players who he can trust from 2018 to deliver again. A Wellington double is the perfect escape plan.

Round two of this match up will be a different story. They are double World Cup winners for a reason.

Comments

181 Comments
F
FL 11 hours ago

So, the 13th Sept Thrashing the Springboks gave the AB’s in their back-yard will be remembered for the clinical execution of a game plan by the forwards as well as a young backline that so many Rassie and Springbok haters thought would be the downfall of the mighty Springboks.

f
frandinand 1 day ago

My comment referred to the 2017 ABs

F
FC 1 day ago

Ben Smith eating shitburgers all day today…

K
KwAussie 6 days ago

This has got to be the most one eyed report I’ve ever read. I think it ignores a lot of issues with this team and the decisions on selections and tactics that led to the loss. I think they need to change a lot for Wellington

W
WJ 7 days ago

It’s amusing to read this writer saying “This Springbok team has so much experience, so much quality. They’ve faced so much pressure before and come through strong. They know how to bounce back and win.

They don’t need to change much for Wellington. And why would you drop such valuable experience?” I have just read the SA team for Wellington - massive changes and a lot of experience gone from the 23 altogether, including Pollard, De Allende, Kriel and Estebeth!

Not blaming the writer - I didn’t see it coming. Got to love Rassie.

A
Aldous Huxley 7 days ago

How many cheerleaders does it take to write a sycophantic article such as this?

H
HOFer 7 days ago

Every saffa journo is essentially a cheerleader

B
Bakkie 7 days ago

Little ‘journalist’🃏being sarcastic again! Surely Rugypass edits this little idiot prior to his hate of all things Bok-related gets published.

H
HOFer 7 days ago

So praise is hate now? What else is backward in SA that we need to know about?

G
Gd 7 days ago

Thanks for your wholehearted support for the Boks, Ben

I know how much you have supported us over the years and always have our backs.

So sorry to let us down with the poor performance on Saturday.

We really let you down and I know how heart broken you must be.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 101 - Ed Pye 20 minutes ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Razor has to be more agile than he has been. His selections so far have been reliant on experience, but that can be an issue when the experience is full of bad habits.

23 Go to comments
J
Jon 27 minutes ago
Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Leicester Tigers

It was a poor attempt at a ‘magic’ pun

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

They are both good players but DuPont is better and does things that no other player can. FRA are definitely better when he is in the side. He’s the equivalent of Sia for the Boks and is their talisman in the moment of need that creates something impossible.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

That’s going to be an absolute epic match when those two sides eventually meet. When they are at their best I think they are in a slight league of their own and they are very well matched but SA may have a better rush defence.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Whilst Saturday was outstanding, there is also an argument to say SA left at least 10 points out there in those first 10 mins and when Steenekamp/Wessels/Louw come on, it may be the most powerful bomb squad ever, with Etzebeth or Snyman coming on with fresh legs at the same time.

Whilst Saturday was sensational to watch, dare I say it, I still think they have more to come . . . . and that’s a frightening prospect!!



...

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

The SA defence was outstanding. I’m not too sure NZ saw that coming but they gave them no room whatsoever.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Well Nick, we didn’t know what to expect from this back line but the back row clicked into place with Wiese and they each did their job perfectly. The scrum was dominant throughout and the lineout had been worked on all week, whilst the backline were outstanding.

The fact the SA coaches were jumping around like giddy kids at the end only confirms how special that was.



...

59 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Its losses like these that can make or break the coaching staff. NZ Rugby is not in a bad place overall. Theres plenty of experience and quality in the team and plenty of talent in the set up. They just need to keep building. Losing test matches is never ideal and being hammered by 30 points at home is terrible however they still need to keep building depth and trying new combinations. Razor and co need to be bolder both in selection and game plan. The next 3 weeks will show us what this group is made of. How they respond to a shellacking matters. The All Blacks need to make a statement against a resurgent Wallabies

23 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Don’t worry AB fans, it’s not as bad as you think. We ENG fans have been through far worse under Borthwick and after 3 years of painful losses and dull rugby, we are finally coming through at the other end and it’s starting to look good again. 🤞

23 Go to comments
L
LN 1 hour ago
Bordeaux vs Racing 92 | Racing 92 vs Bordeaux | Top 14 Live

Racing 92 is winning with two red cards, WOW!!!

1 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

What a spectacle of a performance from the Boks. They married power with with pace and it killed the All Blacks. They produced so much lightning quick ball and this time they had lightning quick backs and plenty of muscle to burn. The All Blacks defensive line had no time to reset and they tried to reset furiously so many times that by the end of the game they were gassed. Every time a Springbok player was chopped down the ball came out quick and then the ball went to Willemse or Libbok who gave it air or ran at the defence squaring them up. If not them then to Esterhuizen, Wiese or Smith to take it up the guts and buy time. Reinach also sniped. The Boks backed that up with forwards who could keep up with play. Jan Hendrik Wessels, Ruan Nortje, Malcolm Marx, Marnus, Ox Nche, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi and Pieter Steph and were right there to clean rucks, take a pop pass or tidy up. They also won plenty in the air through Moodie and Hooker. The work from Moodie was understated in that game, he too cleaned rucks like a forward. Willams and Kolbe were like Jack Rabbits in wide areas. With so many threats the All Blacks line didnt know how to set or what speed to come up at. They were disjointed and messy. They were chasing their own tail missing tackles and ran out of ideas quickly. It was furious and fast. Tony Ball is alive and well but its Rassies selection that deserves the credit. He had the guts to change the plan and he had the vision to select the athletes to execute the plan. Razor may have won the battle of these coaches at Eden Park but Rassie showed that the Springboks can shift their gameplan, change their personnel, use their versatility and depth (even when losing 4 to injury during a game) and find different ways to win. Razor cant say the same about his team.

59 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Rampant Springboks return to the top of world rankings

I think that’s probably it in a nutshell.

19 Go to comments
S
SF 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

I know New Zealanders hate what i’m going to say. Select your players

That are playing abroad. Rassie started it. Liatern to your players that have played abroad. All of them say that they have grown immensely. Unfortunately you have your old school thinking supporters. That’s your problem. Rassie has shown that you have to evolve. As far that is, concerned that AB's are a nil on a contract



...

23 Go to comments
S
SK 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I would correct you on that one. Manie Libbok is the best flyhalf when the team has front foot ball. Once they start going backwards he doesnt always make the best decisions

59 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

I think you’re right, we could do with some help. We’re too busy complaining in the comments sections of online publications to organise a movement for change.

23 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I think that the maul weapon is being kept back as a surprise. Like when Rassie hid his Bomb squad in RWC 2019 until the time came to unleash it for the knockout rounds. It is something that Rassie will definitely do.

59 Go to comments
S
Simon Ball 2 hours ago
Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Leicester Tigers

Author cited Harry Potter but I think they meant Dan Kelly who left last season? Potter left at the end of 2023.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I don’t think they have much choice Prab. After phase four they get very one-out and lose shape too easily.

59 Go to comments
K
KB 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Rugby has many layers to it.

Rassie had to:



...

23 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Boks have the ideal balance starting with Thomas du Toit who’s a great all-arounder with terrific work rate, and Wilco coming on to do the scrums for 20-30 mins. That pair could turn out to be as good if not better than big Frans and Koch.

Whn Steenekamp returns I’d have him at LHP and develop Wessels at hooker! Scary.



...

59 Go to comments