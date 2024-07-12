England U20s forced into two changes for semi-final with Ireland

Injuries have forced Mark Mapletoft into making two changes to the England starting XV for Sunday’s World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final versus Ireland in Cape Town. The reigning age-grade Six Nations champions completed their Pool C campaign with a gruelling 17-12 win over South Africa last Tuesday at Athlone.

That victory, secured by James Isaacs’ 86th minute try, clinched Mapletoft’s charges top spot in their group, but it came at a cost as the injuries sustained by tighthead Billy Sela and right winger Jack Bracken have ruled them out of the selection for the clash with the Irish, a team they drew 32-all with 18 weeks ago in the Six Nations.

Sela is replaced by Afolabi Fasogbon, who came off the bench against the Junior Boks, while the unavailability of Bracken has resulted in Ben Redshaw switching from No15 to No14 and Ioan Jones coming off the bench to start at full-back.

The promotions of Fasogbon and Jones has allowed Cameron Miell and Toby Cousins to come into the match day four replacements, while Josh Bellamy is also included with Angus Hall absent.

Whereas England had to dig deep to defeat South Africa and have just a five-day turnaround to the semi-final at the DHL Stadium, Ireland will go into the match with a 10-day turnaround as their match day three fixture against Australia was cancelled due to the pitch in Athlone being deemed unplayable at the time their game was due to kick-off last Tuesday.

Mapletoft said: “We are extremely proud of the performances and consequent results from our pool stage matches. The calibre of opposition was at such a high standard and to raise the performance levels on the last day in such trying conditions showed our unity as a team.

“Our bond as a group has only strengthened and we’ve often found a way through the challenges thrown at us. It fills myself and the staff with immense pride and we know that is required again come this Sunday.

“We have had fantastic Tests against Ireland over the last 12 months with nothing to separate the teams on the last two occasions. We know that will have to change this time around, but I have every confidence our boys will fight for the player next to them and reassert that brotherhood in the toughest moments.”

England U20s (vs Ireland, Sunday)

15. Ioan Jones (Gloucester Rugby, Minchinhampton RFC, 7 caps)

14. Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 7 caps)

13. Ben Waghorn (Harlequins, Chipstead Rugby Club, 9 caps)

12. Sean Kerr (Harlequins, Sutton and Epsom Rugby Club, 6 caps)

11. Alex Wills (Sale Sharks, Droitwich Rugby Club, 10 caps)

10. Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 3 caps)

9. Ollie Allan (Leicester Tigers, Hungerford RFC, 3 caps)

1. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, Broadstreet RFC, 17 caps)

2. Craig Wright (Northampton Saints, Braintree Rugby Club, 8 caps)

3. Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby, Bishop Wand School, 14 caps)

4. Joe Bailey (Exeter Chiefs, Newton Abbot RFC, 7 caps)

5. Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 7 caps)

6. Finn Carnduff (c) (Leicester Tigers, Market Harborough RFC, 18 caps)

7. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, Buckingham Rugby Club, 8 caps)

8. Nathan Michelow (Saracens, Brentwood Rugby, 12 caps)

Replacements;

16. James Isaacs (Saracens, Hemel Hempstead Camelot RFC, 5 caps)

17. Cameron Miell (Leicester Tigers, Paul Roos, 2 caps)

18. James Halliwell (Bristol Bears, Thornbury RFC, 10 caps)

19. Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 7 caps)

20. Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St Peters RFC, 7 caps)

21. Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 3 caps)

22. Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 6 caps)

23. Toby Cousins (Northampton Saints, Bugbrooke RFC, 7 caps)

