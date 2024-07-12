Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
09:00
Today
13:00
Today
18:30
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:45
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:55
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
World Rugby U20 Championship

Getting to Know: England U20s No8 Nathan Michelow

By Liam Heagney
England's Nathan Michelow salutes Tuesday night's win over the Junior Boks (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

It’s been quite the 2024 adventure for England under Mark Mapletoft, winning the age-grade Six Nations and then clinching top spot in Pool C on Tuesday night at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the standouts has been Nathan Michelow, who has a famous sporting lineage. Mum Amanda Brown played tennis at Wimbledon and was on the pro circuit in the early 1980s, uncle Kenny played football for West Ham United around the same time while granddad Ken was a 1964 FA Cup winner in a Hammers team with Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst.

A knock prevented Michelow from togging out for the middle game versus Fiji but he was in the thick of it against southern hemisphere heavyweight duo Argentina and South Africa, registering a combined total of 42 carries and 35 tackles.

Video Spacer

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

Video Spacer

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

Those are immense figures and he will be looking to impress again this Sunday when England tackle Ireland in the semi-finals at the iconic home of the Stormers in the heart of Cape Town.

Michelow was part of the class of 2023 that finished in fourth place at the Championship, but they appear to be a far more potent squad a year on and the brotherhood they have nurtured has been evident in Embedded, the RugbyPass TV documentary series taking fans behind the scenes during their campaign in South Africa.

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
England U20
10:30
14 Jul 24
Ireland U20
All Stats and Data

England go into the last four believing they can finally knock over the Irish following two successive draws against them, the most recent coming 18 weeks ago when it finished 32-all at Bath in the Six Nations.

In the lead-up to this latest clash, Michelow has taken the RugbyPass Getting to Know Q&A, with his answers featuring Lawrence Dallaglio, starting out at loosehead, Setanta College and Biggie:

ADVERTISEMENT

THE BASICS
Born: May 16, 2004;
Joined England age-grade: Italy when I was U18s. It was the year after covid.
Club: Saracens;
Height: 6ft 3;
Weight: 109kg;
Position: No8;
Boots: Adidas or Asics. I like the new one, the RS15 are the ones I am wearing at the moment;
Gumshield: Just whatever they have given me really;
Headgear: Never worn headgear;
School: Coopers, and Sutton Valence after that.

RATE YOURSELF (out of 100)
Pace: 77, 78;
Passing: Off the right I’ll give it a 65, off the left maybe not so high;
Tackling: Put that at 90. 

THE PAST
My favourite England player of all time is… I really like Lawrence Dallaglio;

Favourite try I have ever scored is… Either Fiji here last year or a try I scored for Saracens against Scarlets;

ADVERTISEMENT

A rugby memory that makes me smile is… Premiership debut, definitely.

The moment I realised I could make it is… Probably Premiership debut;

One piece of advice I would give to my younger self is… Don’t get caught up too much in everything, just enjoy the moment without worrying too much about what is going to happen too much afterwards;

My best subject in school was… Oh, either psychology or PE;

Growing up, my position was… The very first position I played was loosehead prop and then I slowly moved my way back, dabbled in centres and then got told no, too big to go there, go in the back row. Probably about year eight, year nine, that was when I found back row as my real position. But yeah, first position was loosehead prop and that was criminal. It was my dad, he used to play as a prop and he tried making me into it. I took one look at it and not a chance;

The coach who has most impacted my game is… From a young age, from schoolboy, my two school coaches at Coopers, Mr Marshall and Mr Holt, were very influential for me but then when I got into Sarries academy, Juan Figallo, he has kind of been with me since I was about 16 and growing up with him as my coach the last few years has been really nice and he is brilliant.

Related

'The lads don't understand the magnitude of doing things like that'

He had just witnessed his team go to the well, grinding out a dogged 17-12 win over South Africa at the World Rugby U20 Championship that confirmed them as Pool C winners and securing a semi-final next Sunday versus Six Nations rivals Ireland. 

Read Now

THE PRESENT
My best attributes on the field are… Probably my carrying and my impact and the impacts I can make in defence;

One thing I’m doing to improve my education is… I am studying with Setanta College online at the moment about sports performance, so I have been doing the first year there and I am going to extend it and do another few courses, a conditioning one as well;

My favourite current England player is… It’s weird because Chandler (Cunningham-South), I played with him and it’s brilliant seeing him do so well, and Ben Earl, playing with him at the club. But Ollie Lawrence or Henry Slade at the moment, watching them two play has been really exciting so probably them two to watch anyway;

My favourite YouTuber is… I listen to a couple of podcasts, like the odd Joe Rogan podcast when I can, but I am not really on YouTube;

My hardest working teammate is… Finn Carnduff;

My most skilful teammate isOllie Allan or Josh Bellamy;

My favourite training drill is… I like we do this defensive drill where it’s like hit a tube, up and through, back and tackle. I quite like doing that, it’s fun;

My favourite music artist is… I like Biggie and a bit of the ’90s rap stuff but I also quite like my house music, but I’d say Biggie.

THE FUTURE
A player who could go all the way is… Finn again, definitely;

If I could play with anyone, I would like to play with… I’d love to have played with Dan Carter, that would have been unbelievable;

I will be happy with my career if I… Probably not like anything tangible, it’s more just how far could I have taken myself and did I make the most of every opportunity I get. If that means I get 10 games or 200 games, whatever it is, as long as I have given it everything I’d be happy with that;

One thing I want to add to my game is… Probably I want to make myself a little more dynamic. I have got a good pre-season block after this to properly get after, so that is something that I will look to do;

If I could play in any other country, I would play in… Either France or New Zealand;

One person I want to meet is… Just anyone? These questions get you thinking. I’d love to meet Roger Federer, especially as I quite enjoy my tennis and I want to know what he is like as a person and kind of how he ticks. It would be good to pick his brain;

One trophy I would love to win is… This U20s one is big but I’d love to win a Premiership at some point in my life.

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

Related

Getting to Know: England U20s lock Junior Kpoku

Kpoku was given a dice roll as an in-camp forfeit and rolling a six meant dying his hair or getting a buzz. The upside was that while in the chair at the barbers, Kolisi, his Racing 92 teammate, checked in on him.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

3

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

4

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

5

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

6

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

7

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

8

Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

FEATURE

How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The Springbok supremo is exploring ways to develop his power-laden bench further.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tim 50 minutes ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Connor Murray at 9 is gonna slow down the Irish phase play to a crawl.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

No one is SA apart from Dobbo thinks Ireland is the new ABs and Peter O is the like Richie. They don’t even scratch the surface of the AB’s or Richie. I guess Dobbo only mentioned that on OTB because anything else will put the OTB pundits into whining mode again…..thats all they good for anyway…. Whine whine whine…. Ireland new Ab’s - Pfft!!…..

89 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

Furbank when it’s dry. Steward when it’s wet. Don’t overthink it Steve-o

4 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

The best chance for England to beat NZ was last week and frankly they came close. Playing at Eden Park is not an easy thing and ENG needs to play like the boks to have a chance. Use your big forwards, play ball posession and field position in offense and use that rush defense and cross your fingers… So many times I’ve seen the ABs blow out teams in the last 20 minutes…

307 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

Amazing how ppl jump to the quota system to blame? which outstanding white players would’ve led the baby boks to victory? What I saw was bad lineouts (particularly vs ARG), sloppy ball protection in carries and slow reaction times on defense - on balance it was more white than black in the clips Playing in the wet is a different beast but it’s something you can try train in/train for

14 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Australia Women's vs New Zealand Women's | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

GO IN HARD FROM THE START BLACK FERNS ! NO MECY THIS TIME FOR LAURIE O’RIELLY CUP! STICK TO YOUR GAME PLAN FOR ALLAN!

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 2 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

Interesting how the 2 lock conversion rate is so high compared to the 2 flank win rate. The Boks have many hybrid players who can cover multiple roles. In that we are starting to see their evolution come to the fore as they now have a squad of the most experienced players with skill and quality across the entire squad who can play different roles. It has taken a while to fully activate the chameleon genes but now the players are experienced enough to do it with little discernible drop in quality. This evolution will only last 1 or 2 years though as soon hard decisions will have to be made. All of the forwards with the exception of OX will be around 35 or 36 come the 2027 showpiece and in the starting team around 12 players will be of this age. I reckon around 60-70% of these players may not make the world cup squad. Malherbe has already shown signs of being on the wane as has Kolisi, Bongi, Eben and Mostert. These players have only shown a small drop off but in 3 years time they wont be the same. So the Bok management will have some hard calls to make as all of them have aspirations to make the next world cup.

8 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

To all the illiterate whinging ABs below, Dobbo says the Irish are almost as good as your players at cheating, to which I heartily concur. Don't think their supporters are down there with you - and your ex-players on The Breakdown - yet when it comes to whinging though. Much nicer people.

89 Go to comments
j
james 2 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Go you black bastards!

18 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Black Ferns name debutant off the bench to play Wallaroos

The pack lacks balance. Chelsea Bremner needs to start with Alana Bremner to #6 as they need to bulk up at lock & loosie. Canada, France, & England forwards basically outmuscled the Ferns in their wins at WXV1. Also, Kalounivale is an impact player, not a starter. Her workrate is poor. Better to come on with 20 mins left & go hard. Also Tu’u & Sae are basically the same player. Neither is a fetcher, I’d start Lucy. We’ll probably win this test well without being under pressure at set piece & breakdown. But a good win shouldn’t gloss over the fact that we’ve got to make structural improvements in the pack in order to compete up front with Canada, France, & England.

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

I’m predicting Ireland dine out on Bok complacency and make mince meat of the South Africans this weekend.

16 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 hours ago
Two ex-Wallabies react to Liam Wright’s injury and another captaincy change

I saw James slipper start a game (that’s start a game, we’re talking waiting for kick off) with two black eyes damn near swollen shut. It was the most Australian thing I’ve ever bloody seen.

1 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
Steve Borthwick heaps pressure on All Blacks ahead of second Test

Yep “pressure”, the All Blacks live with it every waking moment of their day, they take it for walks, and tuck it in at night, and when his mate “expectation” shows up for a sleep over, they have to make extra room on the bus ride for both.

11 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
Fin Baxter promoted as England chase history at Eden Park

Finn Baxter, my favorite kind of athlete, because he doesn’t look like one 🤣, I love this kid, looks like he should be sat at the counter of the local ice cream store, chowing down on a chocolate sundae. Not going head to head with some of the biggest nastiest test match props in the world? Bless him, he is going to have a stellar career and will be a pillar of the English pack for the next decade or more, mark my words.

9 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

High praise for POM, or a backhanded jab at the legacy of RHM?, anyway makes for great click bait, I’m guilty I took it hook line and sinker 🤣

89 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 5 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

There is only one Nz All Blacks ! Ireland will have to be great for the next 100 years to even come close and even if they field 15 starting NZ players they will still only be the All Blacks c team.

89 Go to comments
R
Ruby 5 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Ireland will never be the new All Blacks, the ABs are always the protagonists, humble and respectful, Ireland on the other hand with the slight taste of success of a short lived number 1 ranking declared themselves the best team in history despite never winning a knockout game, decided not to take the 3 time world champs seriously and paid the price, clearly antagonist behaviour. There needs to be a massive culture shift if they're ever going to be seen in the same light.

89 Go to comments
N
Neil 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Surprised a Saffa cannot see who the real ‘New All Blacks’ are, that is to say - a team all other teams now fear & strive to beat, a team with a skillful dynamic backline, enviable depth that allows the team to boast not one, but two powerful forward packs, innovative coaching with game plans that work under the current laws of the game, much to everyone else’s annoyance, & the largest player talent pool in waiting that the sport has ever seen, which will ensure they will remain world champions for years to come! Macca

89 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 6 hours ago
Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

Read this and then literally jumped on social media and saw that Freddie Steward is playing 15 for the second test. Looks like Furbank is injured. Bummer.

4 Go to comments
D
David 7 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Well they should be after all the IP Irish Rugby have received from NZ coaches and players.

89 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home
Search