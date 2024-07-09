Getting to Know: England U20s lock Junior Kpoku

One of the highlights so far in Embedded, the RugbyPass TV behind-the-scenes series on the England team at the World Rugby U20 Championship, has been Junior Kpoku taking a call in a Cape Town barber shop from Siya Kolisi, the doble-winning Springboks Rugby World Cup captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kpoku was given a dice roll as an in-camp forfeit and rolling a six meant dying his hair or getting a buzz. The upside was that while in the chair at the barbers, Kolisi, his Racing 92 teammate, checked in on him.

The 18-year-old teenage giant joined the Parisians last autumn from Exeter Chiefs and aside from going on to make a Top 14 debut in February, he has also been busy keeping his hand in with the England age-grade set-up and is looking to add a Championship title in South Africa to the Six Nations glory that was clinched in March.

Mark Mapletoft’s side are currently two wins from two in Pool C and ahead of facing the Junior Boks in Athlone on Tuesday, Kpoku tackled the RugbyPass Getting to Know Q&A:

THE BASICS

Born: 10 September, 2005;

Joined England age-grade: Age 17 last year;

Club: Racing 92;

Position: Second row;

Height: 6ft 7;

Weight: 121kgs;

Boots: Adidas, don’t know what they are called;

Gumshield: The England rugby ones;

Headgear: No.

School: Finborough School.

Not watched episode 2 of Embedded 2024 with England yet? ? Catch up with all episodes for FREE on RugbyPass TVhttps://t.co/vledN1XKQ5 #rugby #Embedded #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/SURQvavlvz — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 7, 2024

RATE YOURSELF (out of 100)

Pace: 70;

Passing: 85;

Tackling: 90.

THE PAST

My favourite England player of all time is… I like Maro (Itoje);

ADVERTISEMENT

Favourite try I have ever scored is… Last year U18, England against South Africa;

A rugby memory that makes me smile is… Signing my first professional contract at Exeter Chiefs;

The moment I realised I could make it is… Making my debut for Exeter against Bristol;

One piece of advice I would give to my younger self is… Work much harder;

My best subject in school was… PE;

ADVERTISEMENT

The first player who made me fall in love with rugby is… My brothers, both of them;

Growing up, my position was… Always lock;

The coach who has most impacted my game is… Dave Roberts, who invited me to London Skolars.

Sights set on game three ? Your England U20 Men’s team to face @SAJuniorRugby in the third and final #WorldRugbyU20s pool stage match ?? — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 7, 2024

THE PRESENT

My best attributes on the field are… My energy, my tackling and my hunger;

One thing I’m doing to improve my education is… I’m going to start uni next year, doing sports science in Paris;

My favourite current England player is… Maro (Itoje);

My favourite YouTuber is… No, not really;

My hardest working teammate is… Ben Redshaw;

My most skilful teammate is… Henry Pollock;

My favourite training drill is… Race north, a little raining drill we do with Haydn (Thomas) where we set, then we fold around and just fly. It’s a straight run;

My favourite music artist is… Central Cee.

Related World Rugby U20 Championship match day three game-by-game guide Three matches are scheduled for Athlone: Ireland-Australia (2pm local time), France-Wales (4:30pm) and South Africa-England (7pm). Over in Stellenbosch, it’s Argentina-Fiji (2pm), Georgia-Italy (4:30pm) and New Zealand-Spain (7pm). Read Now

THE FUTURE

A player who could go all the way is… Ben Redshaw;

If I could play with anyone, I would like to play with… That’s a hard one, a hard one. Owen Farrell in the England shirt;

I will be happy with my career if I… Start playing more first-team games next year;

If I could play in any other country, I would play in… Not really. Just France;

One thing I want to add to my game is… How many involvements I can get in a game, that could be in tackling, rucking, carrying, whatever.

One person I want to meet is… Michael B Jordan;

One trophy I would love to win is… The World Cup.