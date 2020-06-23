10:23am, 23 June 2020

Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh have bolstered their squad ahead of the rugby restart, signing former Scotland age-grade locks Andrew Davidson and Marshall Sykes, subject to medical.

Davidson, 23, joins from Glasgow Warriors, while Sykes, 20, pens his first professional deal with the club having been a stage three Scottish academy player who plays for Ayrshire Bulls. Both signings were secured prior to lockdown coming into effect in March.

Edinburgh boss Cockerill told the club’s website: “We’re really excited to secure the signatures of both Andrew and Marshall – they’re two players that add further strength and depth to our squad.

“Andrew gained plenty of experience down at Newcastle Falcons, while he’s been impressive in limited game time since his return to Glasgow.

“Marshall is still pretty raw, but he’s extremely hardworking and we believe that he has the potential to develop into a really talented lock or back-row. We look forward to working with both players moving forward.”

After a short spell with London Scottish, Davidson made the move to Newcastle Falcons where he featured in 28 matches during a three-year spell at Kingston Park. He then returned to Glasgow on loan in August 2018 before his move back to Glasgow was made permanent for the 2019/20 campaign. Now he is on the move again.

“The opportunity to join Edinburgh came up and I thought it would be a great place for me to further develop and improve as a player. Edinburgh have shown over the past few seasons that they are one of the best clubs in the league and I’m looking forward to getting started with my new teammates.”

Sykes added: “Edinburgh is clearly a club that prides itself on being physical which is definitely an area that I believe I can excel in.

“For me, it’s now about getting myself in the best condition to hit the ground running for the upcoming season. I hope to make a good impression from the get-go and make my mark with my new teammates.”