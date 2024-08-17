Edinburgh explain signing Scott Mathie, new role for Rob Chrystie

Sean Everitt has bolstered his Edinburgh staff ahead of the new 2024/25 season with the recruitment of Scott Mathie, the South African who guided the New England Free Jacks to back-to-back MLR title success in America in 2023 and 2024.

The Free Jacks retained their champion status with a 20-11 win over Seattle in San Diego in the early August final, and it has now been confirmed that Mathie will switch into the United Rugby Championship with the Scottish franchise on a two-year deal as attack and backs coach.

A statement read: “Edinburgh are pleased confirm the appointment of Scott Mathie as the club’s new attack and backs coach on a two-year deal. The 41-year-old joins from Major League Rugby side New England Free Jacks, where he guided the team to back-to-back MLR titles in 2023 and 2024 as head coach.

“Born in Durban with Scottish ancestry, the 2022 MLR head coach of the year boasts an impressive coaching resume with stints as director of rugby at his alma-mater, Durban High School, and head coach of Currie Cup side Griquas, whom he helped to a number of eye-catching Currie Cup wins over Super Rugby opponents.

“Mathie joins the club’s senior coaching team alongside Sean Everitt (head coach), Stevie Lawrie (forwards coach), Michael Todd (defence coach) and Rob Chrystie, whose responsibilities change to skills and off the ball coach.

“Chrystie will remain an important part of the club’s senior coaching team, but his focus will shift to skills and preparation, as well as driving URC work rate and intensity and the measurement of those attributes at a senior level. Chrystie will also take on the role of Edinburgh A head coach.”

Everitt said: “We have made the decision to strengthen our senior coaching team and we are excited to appoint Scott Mathie as our new attack and backs coach. He is a specialist coach who has already achieved significant success early in his career, winning two MLR titles in the last two seasons with the Free Jacks.

“Scott will bring a fresh perspective and energy to the group, and I’m excited for him to get started on Monday. Rob Chrystie’s new role is hugely important. Ball-in-play time and how we measure intensity are becoming increasingly crucial in the modern game, driven by both the URC and World Rugby.

“Rob will be leading our efforts in these areas, driving performance and implementing robust measurement systems. His appointment as head coach of the A team is also a significant development, adding further value to our expanded academy and increased A team fixture list.”

Mathie added: “I’m beyond excited to get started in Edinburgh. It’s a great opportunity to get involved at such a prestigious club in a city that is very close to my heart. I’m looking forward to linking up with Sean and his staff and really getting stuck into the work.

“I’m big on connection on and off the field. The better we understand each other off the field and the harder we work to get connected to the ball on the field, is really what it’s all about for me. Edinburgh is a city where I spent a lot of time during my playing days.

“I have friends here, my dad’s side of the family are all Geordies, while my grandfather on my dad’s side was originally from Falkirk, so there is a lot of support for my family here. It’s going to be great sharing those experiences with them and showing them just how special a country Scotland is.”

Thank you Scott! The Free Jacks announce the departure of Scott Mathie as he accepts the position of Attack and Backs Coach at Edinburgh Rugby.https://t.co/taZewPx9y6 pic.twitter.com/pbxPxFmpjC — New England Free Jacks (@NEFreeJacks) August 16, 2024