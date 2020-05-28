12:57pm, 28 May 2020

Ambitious Championship club Ealing have announced the signing of Exeter Chiefs utility-back, Max Bodilly. It’s been a busy week for the London side, who have also confirmed the contract extension of former Scarlets and Cardiff Blues fly-half Steve Shingler and the signing of Ulster wing Angus Kernohan.

Bodilly, 25, was reared in the West Country, coming through the Exeter academy before going on to make 36 appearances for Rob Baxter’s table-topping Gallagher Premiership side. He has also turned out for the Cornish Pirates in the Championship on a dual-registration.

Truro-born, the centre can also play at full-back and on the wing, having established himself as an exciting broken-field runner and crossing the try line on seven occasions for the Chiefs. He made his senior debut in an LV= Cup encounter against the Ospreys in 2014.

“I’m really happy to have signed with Ealing,” said Bodilly. “They have a strong squad with an exciting style of play and have been challenging at the top of the Championship for a number of years. I can’t wait to get stuck into a new challenge.”

Ealing boss Ben Ward added: “Max first impressed us while playing on loan for Cornish Pirates a few years back. He has been at Exeter, who are one of the best in the country, and he is a brilliant attacking threat to add to our current squad.

“He offers us the ability to play at either full-back, outside centre or on the wing. With game time we feel that he can really kick on with lots of room to grow. We are confident that he will be a brilliant player for us.”