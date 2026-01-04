Duncan 'Meatball' Weir ends Glasgow Warriors career in style

Glasgow swept past Zebre 47-10 at Scotstoun Stadium, with Duncan Weir scoring a late try on his final appearance for the club, to move up to second in the United Rugby Championship table.

Warriors went ahead in the 13th minute when Stafford McDowall took the ball off a maul following a line-out and darted over, before full-back Ollie Smith burst through to touch down under the posts, with Adam Hastings adding the extras on both occasions.

Zebre – who had lost their previous six URC games after opening with successive wins – got on the board in the 23rd minute when Giulio Bertaccini broke clear, but Martin Roger Farias then saw his conversion attempt timed out just as he went to kick.

Glasgow – aiming for a fifth straight win in all competitions – extended their lead to 19-5 after Seb Stephen was driven over just before half-time, with Zebre flanker Davide Ruggeri shown a yellow card in the aftermath.

Zebre replacement Giovanni Quattrini reduced the deficit early in the second half soon after coming on but as the hour mark approached, Jamie Dobie sprinted to collect a chipped kick through from Duncan Munn into the corner and secure Glasgow’s bonus-point try.

Glasgow scrum-half Ben Afshar saw his try ruled out by the TMO for being taken into touch as he dived for the line. Gregor Hiddleston was then driven over from a rolling maul with six minutes left before a late try from former Scotland fly-half Weir, who had came off the bench for his farewell and also kicked three conversions, and Dobie’s breakaway score completed another dominant display.