8:03am, 16 February 2021

PRO14 outfit Dragons have become the latest European club to benefit from the Super Rugby demise of Argentine club Jaguares, the Welsh side snapping up the services of scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou until the end of the current season.

The 27-year-old half-back has been capped 26 times by his country and appeared off the bench in Argentina’s famous breakthrough win over the All Blacks last November. He has now joined the Newport-based Welsh franchise with immediate effect.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan said: “We’re pleased Gonzalo joins us and excited to see the impact he can make at the region. Gonzalo brings quality into our set-up and his international experiences will help the wider squad to grow.”

Bertranou said: “I’m looking forward to starting to train and play with the team. I’m very happy. This is my first time in Wales, so it is an exciting time for me. It is a good opportunity for me to prove myself. I love the way the Wales team plays and obviously Dragons too, so I am now looking forward to start playing.”

Dragons have also confirmed that full-back Ioan Davies has joined the region on loan from Cardiff Blues until the end of the current season.

?DRAGONS TV | We had a quick chat with new signing @gbertranou who is delighted to be joining up with @dragonsrugby ?#Rise #BringYourFire? pic.twitter.com/kTf10fj4F3 — Dragons (@dragonsrugby) February 16, 2021