13 May 2021

Argentina international scrum half Gonzalo Bertranou will remain a Dragon after agreeing terms to extend his stay with the PRO14 side.

The 26-times capped international star, who appeared for the Pumas in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, joined the Dragons in February on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old – who has made seven appearances for Dragons – has now agreed an extension to remain at Rodney Parade as the squad continues to take shape for the 2021/22 season.

“Gonzalo has been a revelation for us since he arrived and so we are very pleased he is staying with us,” said Director of Dragons Rugby, Dean Ryan. “He has really increased the competition for nine jersey and it has helped bring out the best in players like Rhodri Williams.

“His international experience and skill set is also beneficial for the development of our young players.

“Gonzalo helps enable us to play a fast game and he is clearly enjoying the environment and looking to push himself in a new competition.”

Bertranou joined after a playing spell with Jaguares in Super Rugby and is delighted to commit to Dragons.

“I’m pleased to stay and continue my rugby journey with Dragons,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed playing in a new tournament and the environment we have here, with a close squad who are pushing each other.

“It’s been an unusual time to move to a new country but I’ve been made very welcome and now I look forward to fans returning and playing for them at Rodney Parade.”

