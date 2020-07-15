9:55pm, 15 July 2020

Dane Coles will return from injury to start for the Hurricanes in this Saturday’s blockbuster match-up against the Blues at Sky Stadium.

The Hurricanes currently sit four points shy of the Auckland-based side and will be in search of redemption following a 30 – 20 loss at Eden Park in round one.

Other than Coles, only two other changes have been made to the XV which beat the Highlanders last Sunday.

Jackson Garden-Bachop gets back the number 10 jersey from Fletcher Smith and Peter Umaga-Jensen makes a return to the mid-field.

Head coach, Jason Holland says after a slow start to the competition, momentum is building.

“We can’t wait to get back out there in front of our home fans again. They have recovered well and are looking forward to the physical challenge “

Very little change has been made to the bench, but Fraser Armstrong comes back into the fold after sitting out for a week due to a knee injury.

Holland believes having depth is vital.

“It’s going to take 80 minutes to get the result and the bench can be the difference in these derbies.”

Whilst the Blues have won their last two matches against the Hurricanes, they have not won three in succession since 2003.

Kick-off at Sky Stadium is at 7:05PM NZT.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Kobus van Wyk, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara (cc), Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Cole, Ben May. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Alex Fidow, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Vaea Fifita, Jamie Booth, Billy Proctor, Wes Goosen.