Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver banned for 'assaulting a player on the field of play'

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver has received a six-match ban from any matchday activity after being charged with deliberately striking Worcester Warriors’ Jake Garside at the weekend.

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The coach was shown a red card by referee Jamie Parr in the final 10 minutes of his side’s defeat at Mennaye Field in Champ Rugby on Saturday, following a skirmish on the touchline that spilt over onto the field.

Accounts from the referee, his assistant referee and two camera angles revealed that the skirmish was originally between Paver and Worcester fly-half Will Reed, before replacement scrum-half Jake Garside joined in by pushing Paver, to which he responded by “slapping [Garside] to the face with an open hand.”

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Reed, Garside and Paver himself also provided accounts of the incident at the RFU hearing, which was described as “one of a coach assaulting a player on the field of play,” resulting in a 12-week ban of any matchday activity for the coach.

However, due to his “apologies at the time, his clear remorse and his impressive disciplinary record,” Paver’s ban was halved, meaning he will be absent for the Pirates’ five remaining fixtures in Champ Rugby, and then a further meaningful match, whether that be a play-off fixture or pre-season fixture.

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The RFU specified what constitutes ‘matchday activity’, saying: “Matchday activities includes any involvement in a team’s participation of a match, this will include selection for the team (starting or substitute), water carrying and being in and around the match day squad on the day of the match from 3 hours before up until 2 hours after the finish of the match. For team management (including coaches), this will include being with the matchday squad on the day of the match-up until an hour after the match. Any person suspended is not permitted within the Playing enclosure (https://www.world.rugby/thegame/ laws/law/1). For most teams, this would mean inside the pitch barrier.

“Mr Paver is free to continue coaching Cornish Pirates during the week and can attend fixtures, but as a spectator only.”

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Paver’s written statement reads: “I would like to begin by acknowledging and accepting that I struck Worcester number 21, Jake Garside. I fully recognise that this was inappropriate and unacceptable conduct for a coach. The incident began when the ball was kicked into our dugout area, which is very small and confined. Worcester’s number 10, Will Reed, attempted to prevent one of our players from getting the ball back into play for a penalty at halfway, which led to a physical coming together between them. I intervened in an attempt to separate the players so play could continue. As can be seen on the video, I was pulled onto the field and was then physically handled. I reacted poorly to this, and whilst leaving the field a second player, Jake Garside, made contact with me by placing his hands on my chest/shoulder. In that moment, I regretfully reacted by striking him with an open hand to the side of the head. He then responded by shoving me in the face. I fully accept that my reaction was inappropriate and a loss of composure.

“The situation was quickly de-escalated by Hugh Bokenham, who ensured no further escalation. I was then instructed to leave the field, and I complied immediately. Following the match, I took time to calm down before going to the clubhouse, where I apologised to the match officials and a member of the Worcester coaching staff. I also attempted to apologise to Matt Everard, but he understandably did not wish to engage at that time. I felt it was best not to approach the players further in that moment. I have been coaching for over 14 years and have maintained a completely clean disciplinary record throughout that time. I fully recognise that my actions do not align with the values of the game or the standards expected of me as a coach. I regret my actions, accept full responsibility, and respectfully ask the panel to take into account my previous record, my remorse, and my acceptance of responsibility.”