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Worcester

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver banned for 'assaulting a player on the field of play'

Cornish Pirates' Joint Head Coach Alan Paver during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Exeter Chiefs and Cornish Pirates at Sandy Park on February 9, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver has received a six-match ban from any matchday activity after being charged with deliberately striking Worcester Warriors’ Jake Garside at the weekend.

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The coach was shown a red card by referee Jamie Parr in the final 10 minutes of his side’s defeat at Mennaye Field in Champ Rugby on Saturday, following a skirmish on the touchline that spilt over onto the field.

Accounts from the referee, his assistant referee and two camera angles revealed that the skirmish was originally between Paver and Worcester fly-half Will Reed, before replacement scrum-half Jake Garside joined in by pushing Paver, to which he responded by “slapping [Garside] to the face with an open hand.” 

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Reed, Garside and Paver himself also provided accounts of the incident at the RFU hearing, which was described as “one of a coach assaulting a player on the field of play,” resulting in a 12-week ban of any matchday activity for the coach.

However, due to his “apologies at the time, his clear remorse and his impressive disciplinary record,” Paver’s ban was halved, meaning he will be absent for the Pirates’ five remaining fixtures in Champ Rugby, and then a further meaningful match, whether that be a play-off fixture or pre-season fixture.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Northampton
49 - 41
Full-time
Castres
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The RFU specified what constitutes ‘matchday activity’, saying: “Matchday activities includes any involvement in a team’s participation of a match, this will include selection for the team (starting or substitute), water carrying and being in and around the match day squad on the day of the match from 3 hours before up until 2 hours after the finish of the match. For team management (including coaches), this will include being with the matchday squad on the day of the match-up until an hour after the match. Any person suspended is not permitted within the Playing enclosure (https://www.world.rugby/thegame/ laws/law/1). For most teams, this would mean inside the pitch barrier.

“Mr Paver is free to continue coaching Cornish Pirates during the week and can attend fixtures, but as a spectator only.”

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Paver’s written statement reads: “I would like to begin by acknowledging and accepting that I struck Worcester number 21, Jake Garside. I fully recognise that this was inappropriate and unacceptable conduct for a coach. The incident began when the ball was kicked into our dugout area, which is very small and confined. Worcester’s number 10, Will Reed, attempted to prevent one of our players from getting the ball back into play for a penalty at halfway, which led to a physical coming together between them. I intervened in an attempt to separate the players so play could continue. As can be seen on the video, I was pulled onto the field and was then physically handled. I reacted poorly to this, and whilst leaving the field a second player, Jake Garside, made contact with me by placing his hands on my chest/shoulder. In that moment, I regretfully reacted by striking him with an open hand to the side of the head. He then responded by shoving me in the face. I fully accept that my reaction was inappropriate and a loss of composure.

“The situation was quickly de-escalated by Hugh Bokenham, who ensured no further escalation. I was then instructed to leave the field, and I complied immediately. Following the match, I took time to calm down before going to the clubhouse, where I apologised to the match officials and a member of the Worcester coaching staff. I also attempted to apologise to Matt Everard, but he understandably did not wish to engage at that time. I felt it was best not to approach the players further in that moment. I have been coaching for over 14 years and have maintained a completely clean disciplinary record throughout that time. I fully recognise that my actions do not align with the values of the game or the standards expected of me as a coach. I regret my actions, accept full responsibility, and respectfully ask the panel to take into account my previous record, my remorse, and my acceptance of responsibility.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

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GP 38 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 53 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
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Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



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100 Go to comments
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