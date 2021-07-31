'Control your teams': Yellow cards fire-up Lions-Boks first half

“You wonder whether van der Merwe’s emotions are just a little bit too high. He had the tackle on du Toit which is why he has gone off. I thought he was quite lucky there that that [the tackle on du Toit] didn’t get looked at and he has cost the Lions with that trip. You just can’t do that. Any trip is going to be cynical. You just can’t do that at all.”

Owens continued: “Sam is right there. They are lucky the officials didn’t take a further look at that because he followed through and he didn’t really need to. As a tackler, you know the ball has gone there. It was a needless act to make so he is very fortunate it didn’t get looked at.”

With van der Merwe binned, it wasn’t long before O’Keeffe and his officials were again reviewing foul play as Kolbe clattered into the aerial Murray on 25 minutes, sparking a bust-up involving multiple players with the score 6-3 in favour of the Lions at the time.

Owens commented before the decision was reached: “Even though Conor Murray puts his hand out to save himself if the actions of Kolbe are enough to warrant a red card, the fact that he hits his head or shoulder first is irrelevant. If that is going to be reckless, that is a bad fall. The only thing they will take into consideration is Murray put his hand out to break the fall but that shouldn’t be relevant really.”

In the end, O’Keeffe decided: “Marius, the first decision is we have got an act of foul play. We have got 14 coming in and he takes the player dangerously… he makes contact dangerously and he [Murray] falls on his back so it is going to be a yellow card.”

The referee then addressed the rival skippers: “I have made it clear we are not going to have any of that. If we didn’t have that collision in the air we would have had penalties… if we keep getting touches like that players will go off again. We have a yellow card for both teams now and I am very happy to keep going with yellow cards or even further, so I need you both to control your teams.”