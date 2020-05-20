12:24pm, 20 May 2020

Glasgow co-captain Callum Gibbins is leaving the Guinness PRO14 club at the end of this season. The flanker made a major impact since joining Warriors three years ago from Super Rugby side Hurricanes, the back row even being named captain as the 2017/18 Guinness PRO14 Dream Team.

The 31-year-old has shared the Glasgow captaincy duties with Ryan Wilson for the past two seasons and has scored 13 tries in 46 appearances, all but two from the start. Head coach Dave Rennie told the Glasgow club’s website: “Callum has had a massive impact since his arrival and leaves a lasting impression.

“A high-quality man, he is hugely respected by peers and staff alike. Cully would hate me saying this but he has been the perfect Warrior.

“His work ethic and attention to detail on and off the pitch makes him an outstanding role model. Superbly conditioned, competitive and intelligent, his point of difference is his ability to become a different creature and bring a brutal edge every time he crosses the paint.

“He genuinely cares about his team-mates, is very generous with his time for fans and prominent in a variety of community projects. Having a lead role in the Scrumbags, the team band that raised over £10,000 for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is one such example of this.”

Gibbins is the latest player to leave Scotstoun, following the retiring Ruaridh Jackson out of the club. The ex-Scotland player announced on Monday that he will retire from the game at the end of this season, bringing the curtain down on a 14-year-career that included 163 appearances for the Warriors across two spells with the club.