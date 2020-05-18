8:26am, 18 May 2020

Ruaridh Jackson has announced that he will retire from rugby union at the end of the 2019/20 season, bringing the curtain down on a 14-year-career. The Glasgow Warriors player has made 163 appearances over two spells with the club, making his Glasgow Warriors debut against GRAN Parma back in 2006.

He returned to the club in the summer of 2017 following stints at English Premiership sides Wasps and Harlequins, becoming a key component of Dave Rennie's squad during his first season at the helm. Equally comfortable at fly-half and full-back, Jackson's experience and versatility made an instant impression upon his return as his form saw him voted as the club's Players Player of the Season at the end of his first season back with the Warriors. His tally of 499 points makes him one of the sharpest shooters in club history, with the former Robert Gordon's College pupil sitting fifth in the club's all-time points charts. The 32-year-old won 33 caps for Scotland, and had the distinction of representing Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, helping Scotland 7s to a sixth-place finish on Australia's Gold Coast. He was last capped against Canada in June 2018. Jackson announced his retirement with a post on Instagram.

“It is not the fairytale ending I may have dreamt about, but I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of my 14-year (career),” he said.

“I have achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of, but it is now time to embrace a new challenge.

“I have been so fortunate to live out my childhood dream of playing rugby not just professionally but for my country.

“It has been a journey that has allowed me to travel the world, make some incredible friends and without doubt has given me some of the happiest days of my life.

“I have played at some amazing clubs, Wasps, Harlequins and of course two stints at Glasgow Warriors, which will always hold a special place in my heart.

“The supporters at all these clubs have been immense and will be one of the things I will miss most.”

He also confirmed that he hopes to move into a new career in the drinks industry.

“Throughout my playing career I have learnt a lot about how to improve my performance and the importance to me of teamwork, accountability, communication and thriving under pressure.

“Within team culture there is an emphasis placed on the value of relationships and this, along with hard work will always be the foundation of how I move forward as well as understanding that it’s important to be true to myself every single day.

As I look towards a potential new career in the drinks industry, building on my experiences over the last few years co-founding Garden Shed Drinks, I will take all these learnings with me.

“It has been one hell of a ride.”