12:36pm, 23 August 2020

Clermont Auvergne have confirmed that a member of staff has tested positive for coronavirus with less than two weeks to go until the Top 14’s scheduled return. It is the latest setback for rugby’s restart in France, with fellow Top 14 side Lyon returning three positive tests earlier this month, while Stade Francais cancelled two pre-season friendlies amid reports that a number of the playing squad had tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Clermont said the individual in question was asymptomatic, although they did not clarify whether it was a player or member of the coaching staff.

However, the club stated that while the individual in question had not been present on the training ground in recents weeks, he had attended a meeting with team coaches.

As a result all who were present at that meeting are now isolation as they await their own Covid test results.

The club also confirmed that the playing squad had all tested negative 48 hours ago.

“A member of the Clermont group, who was not at the training centre in recent weeks, tested positive in the RT-PCR test for Covid19,” a club statement read.

“This is a first case of Covid19 that Clermont have had to manage a fortnight before the resumption of the [Top 14] championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A member of the asymptomatic group who has tested positive will have to go into solitary confinement for about fourteen days.”

The statement adds: “not having had any contact with the players does not present any risk of contamination towards them (all tested ‘negative’ 48 hours ago).”