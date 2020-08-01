12:55pm, 01 August 2020

There’s been a setback for the resumption of rugby in France, with news that three players at Top 14 side LOU Rugby have tested positive for COVID-19. They are the second club to record a positive test, with an Agen player testing positive in July.

Pierre Mignoni’s charges now have to return to “phase 2” of training, which effectively means players will have to train individually once again.

“Following the weekly samples taken as part of the prevention protocol put in place by the club, three positive cases of Covid-19 were detected within the professional workforce of LOU Rugby,” Lyon said in a statement. “The three members of the group concerned, all asymptomatic, were isolated and placed in fortnight as soon as the results were known. Out of respect for medical confidentiality and the club members concerned, we will not reveal their identity.”

“The club works in close collaboration with the Regional Health Agency (ARS) to limit the spread of the virus by applying the instructions recommended by the authorities.

“In addition, the club will strictly follow the protocol of the National Rugby League (LNR) and its recommendations requiring a return to phase 2 for its training (no collective).

“As a result, the departure for the preparation course initially scheduled for this Sunday is canceled.

“The club reaffirms the absolute priority given to the health of all actors, and hopes for a return to normal as quickly as possible.”

The blow comes just three weeks before their first friendly match against Racing 92 on August 21. It is now just five weeks before the official return of the championship.

Also in France, Pro D2 side Aix-en-Provence revealed that one of its players was contaminated. Earlier this week in England, the number of Gallagher Premiership players who have tested positive for the virus since they commenced their weekly testing rose to 19. Four more players were found to have the virus when tested on July 27.