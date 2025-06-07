Clark Laidlaw’s ‘raw’ reaction to Hurricanes’ playoff heartbreak

There was a telling nine-second pause before Du’Plessis Kirifi answered a question at the post-match press conference in Canberra on Saturday – a silence which spoke volumes about the 35-28 loss to the Brumbies, which brought the Hurricanes’ season to a sudden end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Clark Laidlaw had started answering the first question of the presser about 90 seconds earlier, describing the “raw” sense of disappointment while Kirifi sat in silence. You could see it on the faces of the Canes’ players post-game too, this loss really hurt.

Tom Wright and Andy Muirhead were among those who gladly took selfies with their fans at GIO Stadium, grinning big after helping the Brumbies earn a spot in the semi-finals. As for the Hurricanes, who still took plenty of selfies themselves, they were clearly dejected.

With the Blues shocking the Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato, everything was on the line for both the Canes and Brumbies. If the Chiefs had held on, either the Canes or Brumbies would’ve progressed as the highest-ranked loser, but it wasn’t to be in the battle of the capitals.

“Yeah, it’s pretty raw I guess. Pretty disappointed to go out,” Laidlaw said post-game.

“Six or seven weeks ago we’re in a bit of a hole when we walked in here and started the good period of the season.

‘We knew coming here, playoff game, how good the Brumbies are – well done to them. I thought they did the things that they’re good at really well tonight, around the breakdown and the lineout. We just gave them too much access.

“I felt like we had enough to maybe dig ourselves out of it, not to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After beating the Brumbies at that very same stadium earlier this season, the Canes looked to repeat those heroics with their entire season on the line. The Blues result was revealed by the ground announcer pre-game, which set the stage for a do-or-die clash.



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 4 5 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 123 Carries 131 5 Line Breaks 7 10 Turnovers Lost 16 6 Turnovers Won 0

Ruben Love helped the visitors take the lead on two occasions, scoring the opener in the fifth minute before setting Fehi Fineanganofo up soon after. But it was all the Brumbies from there, for a while at least, as they scored 21 unanswered points.

Big-name players stood tall for the home side, with front-rowers Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper leading the charge with at least one try each. Slipper’s effort with about 20 minutes left helped the Brumbies extend their lead to two converted tries.

All Black Pasilio Tosi crossed for what ended up being the final try of the contest with 14 minutes left, but the Brumbies held on. Brumbies fans who braved the cold in the capital got more vocal as the match went on, thrilled to see their team back in another semi-final.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the things… we had 13 players when we started the season. A lot of them were starters, All Blacks,” Laidlaw reflected.

“Some other exciting parts I guess when we dust ourselves off is the depth we built. With five or six guys missing again tonight so you can see the squad is starting to build.

“But ultimately it’s going to be disappointment. We certainly think we’re good enough to win playoff games and maybe today sums up the competition, doesn’t it?

“We’re on the wrong side of it but you watch the Blues sneak in and the Brumbies now into the semi-finals so it’s competition that keeps giving, isn’t it? Somebodies got to suck it up I guess and take the disappointment.”