Super Rugby Pacific

Clark Laidlaw’s ‘raw’ reaction to Hurricanes’ playoff heartbreak

By Finn Morton reporting from Canberra
Hurricanes players look dejected after losing the Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final match between Brumbies and Hurricanes at GIO Stadium, on June 07, 2025, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

There was a telling nine-second pause before Du’Plessis Kirifi answered a question at the post-match press conference in Canberra on Saturday – a silence which spoke volumes about the 35-28 loss to the Brumbies, which brought the Hurricanes’ season to a sudden end.

Coach Clark Laidlaw had started answering the first question of the presser about 90 seconds earlier, describing the “raw” sense of disappointment while Kirifi sat in silence. You could see it on the faces of the Canes’ players post-game too, this loss really hurt.

Tom Wright and Andy Muirhead were among those who gladly took selfies with their fans at GIO Stadium, grinning big after helping the Brumbies earn a spot in the semi-finals. As for the Hurricanes, who still took plenty of selfies themselves, they were clearly dejected.

With the Blues shocking the Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato, everything was on the line for both the Canes and Brumbies. If the Chiefs had held on, either the Canes or Brumbies would’ve progressed as the highest-ranked loser, but it wasn’t to be in the battle of the capitals.

“Yeah, it’s pretty raw I guess. Pretty disappointed to go out,” Laidlaw said post-game.

“Six or seven weeks ago we’re in a bit of a hole when we walked in here and started the good period of the season.

‘We knew coming here, playoff game, how good the Brumbies are – well done to them. I thought they did the things that they’re good at really well tonight, around the breakdown and the lineout. We just gave them too much access.

“I felt like we had enough to maybe dig ourselves out of it, not to be.”

After beating the Brumbies at that very same stadium earlier this season, the Canes looked to repeat those heroics with their entire season on the line. The Blues result was revealed by the ground announcer pre-game, which set the stage for a do-or-die clash.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
5
Tries
4
5
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
123
Carries
131
5
Line Breaks
7
10
Turnovers Lost
16
6
Turnovers Won
0

Ruben Love helped the visitors take the lead on two occasions, scoring the opener in the fifth minute before setting Fehi Fineanganofo up soon after. But it was all the Brumbies from there, for a while at least, as they scored 21 unanswered points.

Big-name players stood tall for the home side, with front-rowers Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper leading the charge with at least one try each. Slipper’s effort with about 20 minutes left helped the Brumbies extend their lead to two converted tries.

All Black Pasilio Tosi crossed for what ended up being the final try of the contest with 14 minutes left, but the Brumbies held on. Brumbies fans who braved the cold in the capital got more vocal as the match went on, thrilled to see their team back in another semi-final.

“One of the things… we had 13 players when we started the season. A lot of them were starters, All Blacks,” Laidlaw reflected.

“Some other exciting parts I guess when we dust ourselves off is the depth we built. With five or six guys missing again tonight so you can see the squad is starting to build.

“But ultimately it’s going to be disappointment. We certainly think we’re good enough to win playoff games and maybe today sums up the competition, doesn’t it?

“We’re on the wrong side of it but you watch the Blues sneak in and the Brumbies now into the semi-finals so it’s competition that keeps giving, isn’t it? Somebodies got to suck it up I guess and take the disappointment.”

C
Cantab 6 days ago

The side that gained the most is the Crusaders who had the easier and earlier match to progress. Now have the right of progress to a home final ( and a 30-0 record in home finals). More recovery time ahead of next week’s matches and battered opponents to face and a lesser casualty list. Should be able to take advantage of this situation surely.

G
GH 16 minutes ago
Owen Farrell will return to Saracens early as Racing 92 exit agreed

let us hope for him that english air will be easier to breathe than parisian one. He never could adapt and never showed what he might be able to. And I honestly think he no longer can.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 29 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

However you look at it, 80% of the starting 15 were playing in Super Rugby. That golden generation of forwards that won two world cups were honed playing against kiwi forwards, not the Irish and Scots.

181 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 51 minutes ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Now you’re just trolling , check the scoreboard. The ball is out as the ref said, also not sure how the blues were going to breach the line they failed to in 38 phases prior

27 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

That was Grace or Christie I think, unless I missed that one. He lost the ball and so had to grab it on second attempt too. Most of rugby is a lottery though.


Blackadders best moment was deliberately slapping the ball down to stop the overlap/blindside play.

20 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I don’t think Sotutu was any more prominent than the rest, DP, EB or CLW.


If we were kinda hoping for someone to stand out and make it easy I think were looking at a lottery to see who gets named in the first squad.

20 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
'It was brewing': Ethan Blackadder talks Crusaders-Blues 'niggle'

This was an intriguing battle where the Crusaders solid defence eventually triumphed over their own errors and the Blues desperation. The second half scrum & maul advantage achieved by the Saders forwards was a telling factor. In the backs Jordan was superb and the best back on the field although I felt BB also played well for the losers but lacked support from his colleagues.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Reiko was outstanding facing criticism all season on the back foot most of match,3 strong carries at end of match after being on D for ages when no more forwards could is testament to his fitness physicality and will..stuff coaches notice, give him a fair go and don’t make it personal and personality

20 Go to comments
f
frandinand 4 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Once again an unintelligible comment.

13 Go to comments
W
WJ 4 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I see Planet Rugby gave him a 4. That is harsh, but I agree 9 is hard to see.

20 Go to comments
B
BA 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I just think already having 2 guys who are ur number 8s don’t need anymore especially coz ur Jacobsen Lakai Blackadder can play 8 and they more tackle machine ruck hitters to balance Ardie and Wallace who I don’t want either those 2 caught up in tackles and rucks all day,and don’t know if they got room enough in squad for 3 choices at 8 …I know Ardies probably going to start 7 but I imagine if Wallace goes down Ardie would be 8 for the next game and they play somebody else at 7 all mean players I’m happy anyway they do it  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Will Jordan on the ‘important’ aerial duel with Barrett’s kicking game

I thought one of the keys to the Crusaders winning was Reihana’s boot (and carry/safeties), he just gave Jordan so much more opportunity wit the height he gets. The others being Jordans general unbelievable tinnyness, ah I had another but can’t remember what it was👎


Also where’s Dmitri with our extra time stats. SRP must have most + post 80min time of any comp surely, possibly all NHs combined!


Did Jordan knock it on for his second try? It was so dark at the stadium I couldn’t see..

1 Go to comments
M
Mike 5 hours ago
Leicester must avoid mistake we made in 2005 – Andy Goode

Nah, don’t quite agree with Andy on the 2005 match. I remember the build up to it and it was the English media who talked up the Tigers, made them favourites against Wasps, Jonno’s last match etc etc. This was food and drink to Dayglo and that great Wasps squad, who were never happier than when they had a chip on their shoulder about something. They came out with a point to prove and it was a convincing win in the end.


Sadly, as a now ex-Wasp, those were the days…

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

And yet they play there. He’s strong enough to get away with it for me, and I just don’t see Ardie being the 7 a lot. Also Sotutu might be the other 8. He would obviously be there covering 8 (general 3 covering each), I just see him more likely being used at 6, not likely against France or SA though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I really hope those two aren’t being looked at (as 6 options) together.


Parker for a new blood selection, EB up against the other two vets I hope. But yes, EB was again everywhere but fairly ineffectual (no meters and no dom tackles/steals) at 6 last night.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

CLW does the kick returns, easy and misleading meters.


He had one good run (more than any other loosie I think) where he stepped inside a player and got past them for a good 5 meters or so. Several strong hitups on par with Sotutu to add to it too.


So not saying he doesn’t deserve it, not standing out amongst AB laden backrows isn’t a black mark, and looking at the last 10min again did what would be expected of him.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Wallabies legend backs Brumbies to break horror Aussie play-off stat

I agree - the Brumbies are a real chance tonight - on paper at least. The Chiefs showed fragility last week, and I think they’ll miss Simon Parker and Josh Lord (who could have marked up against Nick Frost).

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Check the stats page.


They probably would have scored at the end if CLW didn’t illegally dive on the ball.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Not a Blues fan, GP, so ‘sore loser’ tag doesn’t fit. ‘Fictional myth’? Check out the word ‘tautology’.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

A red wouldn’t have been of great consequence, it is just an extra 10minutes down here (unless it was to your star player of course).

13 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Ah that would it explain it, people had planned to make an occasion of it inside (hadn’t thawed out from last week)👍

13 Go to comments
