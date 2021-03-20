After over a year without victory, the Chiefs have snapped their 11-match losing streak by securing a 35-29 win over the Hurricanes at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The visitors had to overturn an 19-point deficit after going into half-time down 26-7, but four second half tries in 18 minutes was enough to cancel out the efforts of the hosts.

The result lifts the Chiefs off the bottom of the Super Rugby Aotearoa table, while the Hurricanes remain rooted to the bottom of the standings without a competition point.

– MORE TO COME

