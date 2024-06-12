Chiefs make no changes to match day team for semi-final against Hurricanes

The Chiefs have named an unchanged matchday 23 from the one that demolished the Reds in the quarter-finals, banking on continuity against the Hurricanes.

While the 2023 finalists have suffered two losses against the resurgent Wellington outfit in 2024, a bill of good health as well as last week’s statement win promises a much tougher contest with a trip to another big dance on the line.

“Our key focus is accuracy and discipline,” said head coach Clayton McMillan. “We improved significantly against the Reds, and that alone enabled us to play the type of game we know we have always been capable of playing.

“It is also encouraging that we have a fit and fresh squad who are chomping at the bit, and for the first time this year, we are able to name an unchanged matchday 23.

“The Hurricanes have set the pace in this year’s DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition, have earned the right to get the home advantage through the finals, and will be formidable opposition again in front of a large and expectant home crowd.

“They are a well-balanced team, riding high on confidence. They will be a tough nut to crack as we have already experienced twice this year.

“Playing each other for a third time creates new opportunities. I imagine both teams will draw on previous experiences to understand where the gains can be made.”

Chiefs team to face the Hurricanes

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (captain)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona

Unavailable for selection: Kaleb Trask, Malachi Wrampling, Gideon Wrampling and Josh Lord.