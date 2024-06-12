Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs make no changes to match day team for semi-final against Hurricanes

By Ned Lester
Cortez Ratima of the Chiefs breaks away for a try during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between Hurricanes and Chiefs at Sky Stadium, on April 13, 2024, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have named an unchanged matchday 23 from the one that demolished the Reds in the quarter-finals, banking on continuity against the Hurricanes.

While the 2023 finalists have suffered two losses against the resurgent Wellington outfit in 2024, a bill of good health as well as last week’s statement win promises a much tougher contest with a trip to another big dance on the line.

“Our key focus is accuracy and discipline,” said head coach Clayton McMillan. “We improved significantly against the Reds, and that alone enabled us to play the type of game we know we have always been capable of playing.

Video Spacer

Damian de Allende – Walk the Talk Trailer | RPTV

Springbok Damian de Allende joins Jim Hamilton for a fascinating chat about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch it exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“It is also encouraging that we have a fit and fresh squad who are chomping at the bit, and for the first time this year, we are able to name an unchanged matchday 23.

“The Hurricanes have set the pace in this year’s DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition, have earned the right to get the home advantage through the finals, and will be formidable opposition again in front of a large and expectant home crowd.

“They are a well-balanced team, riding high on confidence. They will be a tough nut to crack as we have already experienced twice this year.

“Playing each other for a third time creates new opportunities. I imagine both teams will draw on previous experiences to understand where the gains can be made.”

Chiefs team to face the Hurricanes

1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (captain)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Jared Proffit
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Simon Parker
21. Xavier Roe
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Daniel Rona

Unavailable for selection: Kaleb Trask, Malachi Wrampling, Gideon Wrampling and Josh Lord.

