Investec Champions Cup

Champions Cup: Edinburgh squeek past Gloucester late as Bath pump Castres

By PA
Castres' French fly-half Pierre Popelin (R) is tackled by Bath's English flanker Ted Hill during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 rugby union match between Castres Olympique (FRA) and Bath (ENG) at the Pierre Fabre stadium in Castres on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP via Getty Images)

EDINBURGH COME FROM BEHIND TO EXTEND GLOUCESTER’S LOSING RUN

Edinburgh staged a second-half comeback to pick up a hard-fought 26-24 win over Gloucester in the Champions Cup and consigned the visitors to a fifth straight defeat.

It took three minutes for the hosts to take the lead when Josh Hathaway ran over for the first points, and George Barton’s penalty a little over 10 minutes later gave Gloucester an eight-point advantage.

Edinburgh responded with their first try in the 17th minute, courtesy of Ben Vellacott’s brilliant solo try, to cut the deficit to three points, which was quickly cancelled out by Barton’s second penalty of the half.

VIDEO

Gloucester capped off a brilliant half with their second try of the match as Charlie Atkinson chased a kick and managed to get it down over the whitewash before it bounced out of play.

Edinburgh got themselves back in the game through Ewan Ashman, but Barton’s third penalty took Gloucester’s advantage to nine.

After the break, Liam McConnell went in under the posts to cut the deficit to two, and they took the lead through a penalty try, while Gloucester’s Atkinson was handed a yellow card – Barton’s fourth penalty was not enough to stop them from falling to defeat.

Points Flow Chart

Edinburgh win +2
Time in lead
14
Mins in lead
66
18%
% Of Game In Lead
83%
31%
Possession Last 10 min
69%
0
Points Last 10 min
3

BATH STAY TOP OF POOL TWO WITH WIN OVER CASTRES

Bath scored three tries in each half as they earned a convincing 43-20 victory over Castres to stay at the top of Pool Two in the Champions Cup.

The French side hit the front in the sixth minute after an offside penalty allowed the hosts to kick for the corner, and Teddy Durand was able to finish off after the pack drove the maul over the line, but Cameron Redpath’s try made it all square six minutes later.

Bath had to play with a man less for 10 minutes when Beno Obano was shown a yellow card, and Castres took advantage with their second try through Wilfried Hulleu, but Ted Hill smashed his way over to once again pull it level.

Bath turned the game on its head when Tom Dunn dotted down, and it was Castres’ turn to play with a man less when Durand was sent to the bin.

Bath had their first try after the interval when Obano slid over, and Finn Russell’s penalty extended the advantage to nine.

The visitors asserted their dominance to cap off a comprehensive win with two further scores from Will Muir before Tom Carr-Smith rounded off the scoring.

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

The powerful Argentine second-row is pulling up trees with the Bristol Bears and he is hoping to propel them to silverware

1
LONG READ

Byrne at 10? Stockdale at 15? How Ireland's backline might look for Six Nations opener

Former Ireland wing Andrew Trimble assesses the big calls Andy Farrell has to make at 10, 12 and 15 against France.

3
LONG READ

Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

After 'Razor's stunning departure, should New Zealand Rugby bring Tony Brown home or hire their first foreign All Blacks coach?

481

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 2 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 8 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 10 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 12 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 16 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 17 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 20 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 24 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 25 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 25 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 25 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
Close
