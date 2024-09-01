Canada player ratings vs The United States | Asahi Pacific Nations Cup

Canada’s search for a first win in the 2024 Asahi Pacific Nations Cup goes on as they succumbed to a first half blitz from the USA to lose 28 – 15 in California.

Played at the home of MLS club LA Galaxy, the match was an up tempo affair throughout as the North American rivals each created several try scoring opportunities.

Speaking post match Canada head coach Kingsley Jones felt his team were a tad of the pace to start the match in what was a similar situation to their round one defeat at the hands of Japan.

Here is how the Canadian players fared in Carson California.

1. Calixto Martinez – 4

Held his own at scrum time but his yellow card in the 46th minute cost his team big time as the USA went on to score ten points in the sin bin period.

Looking to make up for lost time, he came on for ten minutes when his time was served and ended the day with a soldi stat line of 9 tackles made, 3 carries and 8 meters made.

2. Andrew Quattrin – 6.5

Operating as a link player, the hooker set-up his team’s opening try by drawing two USA defenders before slipping a slick inside ball.

Topping the carry charts for the tight-five with 6 carries for 13 meters into heavy traffic, the hooker was one of the few players to consistently get through the front line of the USA defence.

3. Conor Young – 4

Put in a sixty minute shift that was built on cleaning rucks and attempting to limit the USA power game at set piece time.

Away from the tight exchanges, he didn’t have a major impact but then again this is not what the Free Jack veterans game is built on.

Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 1 4 Tries 2 1 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 99 Carries 102 7 Line Breaks 6 12 Turnovers Lost 19 8 Turnovers Won 5

4. Izzak Kelly – 4.5

Canada’s diesel engine got through solid work for the opening half before being replaced one minute into the second half.

Built in an old school loosehead lock mould, Kelly hit a ton of rucks and put in some good tackles. One area that he lacked in was in the carry as he only got hands on the ball once. Ultimately he is a key cog in the Canadian machine by doing the dirty work at ruck time to ensure his team can secure clean ball.

5. Kaden Duguid – 6

Claimed a lone line-out but was a nightmare for the USA around the ruck with two turnovers headlining what was a strong game in the tight.

Around the park, the 6’8″ powerhouse wasn’t as much of a factor as he could’ve been but in what was only his second test he did the hard yards for his team.

6. Mason Flesch – 6

Banking 6 line-outs for his team, the backrow’s ability to get off the ground quickly at the front went a long way to countering the impressive USA pack.

Around the park Flesch had some good moments but didn’t quite have the impact of his fellow backrow teammates.

7. Ethan Fryer – 7.5

Canada’s workhorse backrow got through a mountain of work with 18 tackles, 3 turnovers and 4 line-outs won.

Clearly relishing the opportunity to take on the country of his birth, the 22-year-old was a menace at the breakdown as he single handedly stifled promising USA attacks.

8. Lucas Rumball – 8

The skipper once again led from the front in a do-it-all performance with 11 carries for 56 meters, 3 defenders beaten and 11 tackles. Stats aside, Rumball took the fight to the USA physically even if it meant running into a brick wall.

Making the first key carry in the build up to his team’s second try, Rumball showed exceptional composure to stay in field and get the offload away.

Possession 12% 22% 42% 24% 8% 21% 38% 34% 45% Possession Last 10 min 55% 50% Possession 50%

9. Jason Higgins – 7

Operating at a high level at the base of the ruck, Higgins combines a crisp passing game with pinpoint box kicking which behind a pack who were physically second best is a get of jail free card.

This ability to clear his lines and keep the Canadian attack ticking over is a real strength that gave his team some leeway. This clarity of thought and his skillset was crucial to his team’s second try as he drew in two USA defenders to open the space that ultimately produced the score.

10. Peter Nelson – 4.5

The former Ireland U20 playmaker opened his account with a booming penalty from just inside the US half to give his team an early lead.

Unfortunately for him his pack were just coming off second best at the contact point which meant front foot opportunities were rare. Despite this his long kicking game was good but his intermediate kicks and carrying left a bit to be desired.

11. Nic Benn – 7.5

Hitting a superb line from a line-out set piece to race away for his team’s first try, the winger had a big statistical game with 61 meters from 11 carries.

Continuing this work rate for the full eighty minutes, the winger got within a whisker of scoring another try before being bundled into touch by the USA defence.

Overall, the Dallas Jackals speedster played his part in what was a strong showing from the Canadian back three.

12. Talon McMullin – 4.5

Not quite hitting the highs of a week ago, the centre only managed to get on the ball 3 times with a crucial knock-on in the 52nd minute bringing an end to a promising Canadian attack.

13. Ben LeSage – 5

Canada’s experienced midfield general had his hands full with the USA’s flyhalf Luke Carty spreading the ball to the edges quickly with pinpoint kicks and bullet passes.

Ending his day with 9 tackles, 3 carries and a offload in the build up to his team’s second try was a decent return in a match where his team rarely had a clean attacking platform.

Unfortunately he will be kicking himself for losing the ball with the try line at his mercy for a score that would’ve set up a grand stand finish with five minutes to play.

14. Takoda McMullin – 7.5

Hands down Canada’s most dangerous operator, Takoda won several one-on-on situations and made some solid meters (54) despite often receiving static ball.

Physically the winger was a mismatch for the USA backs with his power game getting his team over the gain line with 2 clean line breaks and 2 defenders beaten being a direct reflection of this physicality.

His day could’ve been even better if he hadn’t been dragged down just meters short of a try in the final minute.

15. Andrew Coe – 7

Shifting from his usual spot on the wing to accommodate Takoda McMullin, the veteran remained an attacking threat in broken play with 44 meters made from 6 carries and a single line break.

Operating as a playmaker in the wider channel, Coe continually probed the edges of the USA’s rush defence. Finding some useful creases, his efforts were at times undone by handling errors and a lack of support which crushed a few try scoring opportunities.

Replacements

16. Dewald Kotze – 6

Came on for the final fifteen minutes and played a role in his team’s impressive finish to the match. Replacing Canada’s most effective tight five forward was always going to be a challenge but the Dallas Jackals’ stand-out brought great energy from the bench.

17. Djustice Sears-Duru – 7

Coming on when his team were under the pump, the experienced loosehead locked down a crucial scrum to earn a pressure relieving penalty.

In open play the 30-year-old was exceptional with 5 tackles and a relentless work rate around the ruck which saw his team end the match on a positive note.

18. Cole Keith – 5

Alongside Sears-Duru, Keith took the fight to the USA pack at scrum time and did his share of the work around the breakdown.

19. James Stockwood – 5

Part of the Canadian finishers who upped the tempo in the final ten minutes for what should’ve been a grand stand finish with two squandered try scoring opportunities.

20. Matthew Oworu – 4

Roaming in the midfield as a physical defender, the sevens stand out is the ultimate bench option with his ability to cover both the backrow and backline.

Still for all of his potential, it feels as though he hasn’t quite nailed down his role within the game plan as he looked lost at times when his side were attacking.

21. Brock Gallagher – N/A

An unused substitution.

22. Mark Balaski – N/A

An unused substitution.

23. Cooper Coats – 6.5

Finished off his team’s second try under duress from the USA cover defence, Coats upped the ante of his team’s attack with 5 carries for 32 meters. Taking over from Talon McMullin who was having somewhat of an off day, Coats brought a bit more direction to his team.