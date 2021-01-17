6:51am, 17 January 2021

Zebre wing Junior Laloifi is set for five months on the sideline after sustaining a brutal injury in a recent match with Benetton Treviso in the PRO14. The former Australian Sevens star tore his thigh muscle, an injury which saw the ‘complete disconnection’ of the tendons of the thigh from his pelvis.

A club statement reads: “On Thursday 14 January, Zebre Rugby Club winger Junior Laloifi underwent a delicate surgery to reconstruct the flexor muscles of the right thigh at the Clinic City of Parma, top sponsor and healthcare partner of the Parma-based company.

“The operation was performed by Dr. Carlo Felice De Biase and his assistant dott. Giovanni Ziveri and became necessary following a trauma that took place last January 2, during the Guinness PRO14 match at Benetton Rugby, which caused an injury to the flexor muscles of the thigh and a complete disconnection of the biceps tendons femoral, semitendinosus and semimembranous from the pelvis.

“The operation was successful and the estimated prognosis is five months. The athlete – who took the field in 18 official appearances with the federal franchise – has already begun the process of functional recovery under the supervision of the medical and physiotherapy staff of the Zebre Rugby Club.”

Laloifi was an Australian schools star and when on to feature for the sevens side before going on to be signed by the Queensland Reds, where he made six appearances. In 2018 and 2019 he played in the Mitre 10 Cup for Manawatu.

The 5’8, 76kg pocket rocket moved to Italy in 2019, and has so far made over 18 appearances for the PRO14 side.

