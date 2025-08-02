Wallabies have last laugh as Lions washed out in Sydney
The British and Irish Lions’ quest to complete an unbeaten tour of Australia failed at the final hurdle as Australia prevented a series whitewash by registering a stormy 22-12 victory in Sydney.
Tries by wings Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen and replacement scrum-half Tate McDermott inflicted the Lions’ first defeat Down Under and they were conclusively outplayed in front of a 80,312 crowd at Accor Stadium.
On a night when points were at a premium because of treacherous conditions, it was the Wallabies who kept the scoreboard ticking over while showing greater appetite for the fight with Nic White and Will Skelton the main agitators.
Early in the second-half the game was paused because of lightening strikes in the area, forcing a delay of 37 minutes, and when play resumed Australia continued to squeeze the Lions out of contention.
A ferocious contest took its toll on both sides, producing three failed HIAs and the departure of James Ryan after he was knocked out while making a tackle on Skelton.
The Lions had already clinched the series following last Saturday’s 29-26 victory in Melbourne, but this was not the climax to the tour they wanted having targeted the clean sweep needed to secure their place in the history books.
From the moment wing Pietsch touched down after Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s run had sucked in Tommy Freeman, Australia were in the driving seat.
The Lions were unable to break through during a rare visit to the 22 with a thunderous hit by Pietsch leaving its mark on Freeman and even all-action flankers Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne were swimming against the tide.
Australia won a scrum penalty and then showed their appetite for confrontation during a lengthy skirmish instigated by Skelton.
Finn Russell dropped a simple pass and the Lions’ problems continued when captain Maro Itoje and wing Freeman failed HIAs, the second setback resulting in Owen Farrell’s arrival off the bench.
Tom Lynagh landed a penalty to extend the lead to eight points but Australia’s fly-half became the third player to have his match ended by concussion following a tackle by Dan Sheehan.
Sheehan had taken over the Lions captaincy and he was straight into the eye of the storm after Ryan’s head connected with Skelton’s knee, which ignited another flashpoint involving White and Farrell.
Referee Nika Amashukeli warned both captains that the next clash would result in a yellow card and as Ryan was driven from the pitch, the players returned to the changing rooms for their own safety due to the adverse weather.
When play resumed, Harry Wilson ran into a red wall and Curry forced a penalty in promising signs from the Lions that were quickly replaced by the hammer blow of leaking a second try.
It took awareness, sharp reflexes and speed for Jorgensen to finish, but the chance was presented when a Lions attack broke down amid a mix-up between Bundee Aki and Sheehan.
The tourists were off the mark when Jac Morgan crossed in the 61st minute after a series of pick and goes, but the Wales flanker was then penalised for a high tackle close to the line.
Australia took the chance to pile on the pressure and, soon after Ronan Kelleher was shown a yellow card for offside, they went over through Tate McDermott from close range to guarantee the result before Will Stuart added a last-gasp consolation try for the Lions.
I think that this series has exposed the difficulties the Australian team has faced with the Lions facing some fairly soft teams on the itinerary. However, the Australian team themselves - when they can pick a full strength team - are on the up. The Lions, however, seem to be too heavily based on the Irish squad, by the third test at least, and I feel that Ireland are a team on the way down.
Credit to Farrell for putting out his best outfit. He could have rotated, with a ready-made excuse for failure.
So he went for it - the first unbeaten tour in nearly 100 years, etc. They told us repeatedly that they were highly motivated to win this and would deliver 80 minutes of what their team is all about.
Well … 80 minutes of their best was nowhere near good enough against a rebuilding Australia team that is far from their highest potential.
The Lions can and should celebrate their series success. But they dodged a bullet in Australia, and they need to think hard about how a NZ tour is not going to be an ugly humiliation in 4 years time.
Not the best Flankly, Ireland have been wanning for a couple of years now.
I thought it last week and confirmed it this week. The absolute arrogance of the Lions players (and their supporters) who keep belittling Australia, nearly lost them a series. The series aggregate is a 1 point difference!
This was the highest attended Lions series ever, despite the seemingly lack of interest from Australian public. The Lions did win the series last week, but in my view, they were incredibly lucky to do so. If Australia had won that 2nd test, I'm pretty sure they would won in Sydney and clinched the series.
And they received another gift 7 points in this game from a try that was actually held up.
It would’ve been great to see one of the Super Rugby teams and the First Nations and Pacifika XV team beat the Lions too.
And here’s me thinking the NH know how to play abject weather conditions better than the SH. Embarrassing.
Absolutely pathetic display by the Lions in every facet of the game - lineouts were average, they got monstered in the scrum (you could see from the drone cam that Porter was angling in every single time), discipline was shocking, handling and passing was schoolboy level, and their kicking game was inaccurate.
Definitely the worst Lions performance I have seen since they were thumped in 2005 by the AB’s with Dan Carter’s near-perfect performance.
Not one Lions player was better than any Wallabies player. I have never seen Bundee Aki have a worse game in my life. He was a liability. Their backline was ineffective and only Keenan did anything decent. The forwards would rather disrupt the ruck and were more interested in throwing handbags with the Aussies after the whistle. Tupou, Skelton and Hooper owned every Lions forward.
All of those superstars in their team and they only barely survived against a lowly ranked Wallabies team. Embarrassing!!!
Imagine if the TMO did his job properly last week and we’d be looking at a Wallabies series win. Lions got lucky on this tour.
After 20 years and knowing the career he went on to have, I think we can officially call Carter’s 2005 performance fully perfect. Flawless.
Still never been a #10 performance like it at this level.
Wallabies had a point to prove and did so. Their set piece was much improved and JS had his selections and replacement timing on point. Skelton had a huge game (!) but the whole team was dialed in and showed what they were capable of. Wallabies were better on attack and out wide and their defense was aggressive. The ref policed the off-side better and that cut Lions defensive success down somewhat. This game showed the poor refereeing from Test Two robbed the Wallabies of a series and the bloviating NH press who were banging on about the inferior quality of the Wallabies to the point of questioning the validity of their place in the Lions cycle should (but won’t) eat some humble pie. Joe has enhanced his deserved reputation and Wallabies have a much better platform to kick on from his tenure. Without Skelton, the RC should test Wallaby depth but it appears the strength of SH rugby is in good heart.
Hats off to Joe Schmidt and his coaching team, they improved that team with every test and were the better team by the end of the series. Can’t say the same for the Lions, they peaked early and made a number of dubious selection calls and struggled in attack.
I think Joe Schmidt has come out of this with the stronger reputation between the two coaches and shows that grey hair experience still adds huge value at this level of the game, which Farrell will learn over time to make him a better coach.
In my opinion that missed pen on Morgan let the lions off the hook for what would have been an embarrassing tour. They can count their lucky stars that valentini and Skelton weren’t in the first test as it's quite obvious they are not cut out for handing the bigger boys. Schmidt will be rueing a missed opportunity - especially with selection
Woulda, shoulda, coulda, this will go down in history as a well deserved 2-1 win for the Lions. Why is it so hard to show respect for the winners?
Absolutely spot on. Couldn't agree with you more!
If only the wallabies had’nt started slow in the first test and had even a minimum standard ref for the second test.
Or if they'd also been allowed to angle on the scrums, jump over tackles and go off their feet in hitting players above the shoulder line.
A 68-67 aggregate scoreline to the lions isn't exactly the mincing it was supposed to be.
Agreed - far too many aging Irish in the squad.
Not the best game. Lions never got going. Wallabies have a fair amount to look forward to based on these past two tests.
Lets hope so, but personally Im not so sure. Will reserve judgement until after the RC.
Feels like we never saw the best of the Lions after that first half in Brisbane.
Or they played their best in the first half in Brisbane.
Yeah. Across the 3 games they were far from dominant. Lucky escape
Good win. But overall, a wasted opportunity to beat this very average, overhyped, BILs team, 3-0.
Lol nice trolling
I feel like a better team would have elicited a better performance from the Lions.