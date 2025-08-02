Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 17
FT
47 - 17
FT
24 - 35
FT
24 - 46
FT
49 - 17
FT
19 - 15
FT
Today
08:00
Today
10:10
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
08:00
British & Irish Lions 2025

Wallabies have last laugh as Lions washed out in Sydney

By PA
James Ryan of the British and Irish Lions clashes with Will Skelton of the Wallabies during the third test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The British and Irish Lions’ quest to complete an unbeaten tour of Australia failed at the final hurdle as Australia prevented a series whitewash by registering a stormy 22-12 victory in Sydney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tries by wings Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen and replacement scrum-half Tate McDermott inflicted the Lions’ first defeat Down Under and they were conclusively outplayed in front of a 80,312 crowd at Accor Stadium.

On a night when points were at a premium because of treacherous conditions, it was the Wallabies who kept the scoreboard ticking over while showing greater appetite for the fight with Nic White and Will Skelton the main agitators.

Early in the second-half the game was paused because of lightening strikes in the area, forcing a delay of 37 minutes, and when play resumed Australia continued to squeeze the Lions out of contention.

A ferocious contest took its toll on both sides, producing three failed HIAs and the departure of James Ryan after he was knocked out while making a tackle on Skelton.

Fixture
British & Irish Lions
Australia
22 - 12
Full-time
British & Irish Lions
All Stats and Data

The Lions had already clinched the series following last Saturday’s 29-26 victory in Melbourne, but this was not the climax to the tour they wanted having targeted the clean sweep needed to secure their place in the history books.

From the moment wing Pietsch touched down after Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s run had sucked in Tommy Freeman, Australia were in the driving seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lions were unable to break through during a rare visit to the 22 with a thunderous hit by Pietsch leaving its mark on Freeman and even all-action flankers Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne were swimming against the tide.

Australia won a scrum penalty and then showed their appetite for confrontation during a lengthy skirmish instigated by Skelton.

British & Irish Lions
Tom Wright is tackled – PA

Finn Russell dropped a simple pass and the Lions’ problems continued when captain Maro Itoje and wing Freeman failed HIAs, the second setback resulting in Owen Farrell’s arrival off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Lynagh landed a penalty to extend the lead to eight points but Australia’s fly-half became the third player to have his match ended by concussion following a tackle by Dan Sheehan.

Sheehan had taken over the Lions captaincy and he was straight into the eye of the storm after Ryan’s head connected with Skelton’s knee, which ignited another flashpoint involving White and Farrell.

Referee Nika Amashukeli warned both captains that the next clash would result in a yellow card and as Ryan was driven from the pitch, the players returned to the changing rooms for their own safety due to the adverse weather.

When play resumed, Harry Wilson ran into a red wall and Curry forced a penalty in promising signs from the Lions that were quickly replaced by the hammer blow of leaking a second try.

It took awareness, sharp reflexes and speed for Jorgensen to finish, but the chance was presented when a Lions attack broke down amid a mix-up between Bundee Aki and Sheehan.

British & Irish Lions
Second-row James Ryan is treated on the pitch – PA

The tourists were off the mark when Jac Morgan crossed in the 61st minute after a series of pick and goes, but the Wales flanker was then penalised for a high tackle close to the line.

Australia took the chance to pile on the pressure and, soon after Ronan Kelleher was shown a yellow card for offside, they went over through Tate McDermott from close range to guarantee the result before Will Stuart added a last-gasp consolation try for the Lions.

Related

Premiership free-for-all to sign Louis Rees-Zammit

Premiership clubs are starting to queue up to speak to former Wales winger and Lions tourist Louis Rees-Zammit after his shock announcement that he was returning to rugby after ending his foolhardy bid to crack American Football.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

1
2

Newcastle's bullish spending splurge continues with Amanaki Mafi

3

Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

13
4

New Zealand Rugby CEO responds to 2029 Lions Tour debate

20
5

The 14 oldest superstars gearing up for the 2025/26 Top 14 season

12
6

The Rassie Erasmus verdict on U20 experiment in Bok camp

1
7

Serious doubt over 3 key England players for Rugby World Cup opener

8

Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

60

Comments

40 Comments
A
Another 6 days ago

I think that this series has exposed the difficulties the Australian team has faced with the Lions facing some fairly soft teams on the itinerary. However, the Australian team themselves - when they can pick a full strength team - are on the up. The Lions, however, seem to be too heavily based on the Irish squad, by the third test at least, and I feel that Ireland are a team on the way down.

F
Flankly 6 days ago

Credit to Farrell for putting out his best outfit. He could have rotated, with a ready-made excuse for failure.


So he went for it - the first unbeaten tour in nearly 100 years, etc. They told us repeatedly that they were highly motivated to win this and would deliver 80 minutes of what their team is all about.


Well … 80 minutes of their best was nowhere near good enough against a rebuilding Australia team that is far from their highest potential.


The Lions can and should celebrate their series success. But they dodged a bullet in Australia, and they need to think hard about how a NZ tour is not going to be an ugly humiliation in 4 years time.

J
JW 5 days ago

Not the best Flankly, Ireland have been wanning for a couple of years now.

S
SB 6 days ago

I thought it last week and confirmed it this week. The absolute arrogance of the Lions players (and their supporters) who keep belittling Australia, nearly lost them a series. The series aggregate is a 1 point difference!


This was the highest attended Lions series ever, despite the seemingly lack of interest from Australian public. The Lions did win the series last week, but in my view, they were incredibly lucky to do so. If Australia had won that 2nd test, I'm pretty sure they would won in Sydney and clinched the series.

J
JW 5 days ago

And they received another gift 7 points in this game from a try that was actually held up.

B
BH 6 days ago

It would’ve been great to see one of the Super Rugby teams and the First Nations and Pacifika XV team beat the Lions too.

D
DP 6 days ago

And here’s me thinking the NH know how to play abject weather conditions better than the SH. Embarrassing.

B
BH 6 days ago

Absolutely pathetic display by the Lions in every facet of the game - lineouts were average, they got monstered in the scrum (you could see from the drone cam that Porter was angling in every single time), discipline was shocking, handling and passing was schoolboy level, and their kicking game was inaccurate.


Definitely the worst Lions performance I have seen since they were thumped in 2005 by the AB’s with Dan Carter’s near-perfect performance.


Not one Lions player was better than any Wallabies player. I have never seen Bundee Aki have a worse game in my life. He was a liability. Their backline was ineffective and only Keenan did anything decent. The forwards would rather disrupt the ruck and were more interested in throwing handbags with the Aussies after the whistle. Tupou, Skelton and Hooper owned every Lions forward.


All of those superstars in their team and they only barely survived against a lowly ranked Wallabies team. Embarrassing!!!


Imagine if the TMO did his job properly last week and we’d be looking at a Wallabies series win. Lions got lucky on this tour.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

After 20 years and knowing the career he went on to have, I think we can officially call Carter’s 2005 performance fully perfect. Flawless.


Still never been a #10 performance like it at this level.

U
Utiku Old Boy 6 days ago

Wallabies had a point to prove and did so. Their set piece was much improved and JS had his selections and replacement timing on point. Skelton had a huge game (!) but the whole team was dialed in and showed what they were capable of. Wallabies were better on attack and out wide and their defense was aggressive. The ref policed the off-side better and that cut Lions defensive success down somewhat. This game showed the poor refereeing from Test Two robbed the Wallabies of a series and the bloviating NH press who were banging on about the inferior quality of the Wallabies to the point of questioning the validity of their place in the Lions cycle should (but won’t) eat some humble pie. Joe has enhanced his deserved reputation and Wallabies have a much better platform to kick on from his tenure. Without Skelton, the RC should test Wallaby depth but it appears the strength of SH rugby is in good heart.

P
PM 6 days ago

Hats off to Joe Schmidt and his coaching team, they improved that team with every test and were the better team by the end of the series. Can’t say the same for the Lions, they peaked early and made a number of dubious selection calls and struggled in attack.


I think Joe Schmidt has come out of this with the stronger reputation between the two coaches and shows that grey hair experience still adds huge value at this level of the game, which Farrell will learn over time to make him a better coach.

S
SunChaser 6 days ago

In my opinion that missed pen on Morgan let the lions off the hook for what would have been an embarrassing tour. They can count their lucky stars that valentini and Skelton weren’t in the first test as it's quite obvious they are not cut out for handing the bigger boys. Schmidt will be rueing a missed opportunity - especially with selection

L
Locke 6 days ago

Woulda, shoulda, coulda, this will go down in history as a well deserved 2-1 win for the Lions. Why is it so hard to show respect for the winners?

S
SB 6 days ago

Absolutely spot on. Couldn't agree with you more!

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

If only the wallabies had’nt started slow in the first test and had even a minimum standard ref for the second test.


Or if they'd also been allowed to angle on the scrums, jump over tackles and go off their feet in hitting players above the shoulder line.


A 68-67 aggregate scoreline to the lions isn't exactly the mincing it was supposed to be.

G
GrahamVF 6 days ago

Agreed - far too many aging Irish in the squad.

A
Alex 6 days ago

Not the best game. Lions never got going. Wallabies have a fair amount to look forward to based on these past two tests.

C
CM 6 days ago

Lets hope so, but personally Im not so sure. Will reserve judgement until after the RC.

C
CM 6 days ago

Feels like we never saw the best of the Lions after that first half in Brisbane.

D
Digger 6 days ago

Or they played their best in the first half in Brisbane.

L
Longshot 6 days ago

Yeah. Across the 3 games they were far from dominant. Lucky escape

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Good win. But overall, a wasted opportunity to beat this very average, overhyped, BILs team, 3-0.

A
Alex 6 days ago

Lol nice trolling

C
CM 6 days ago

I feel like a better team would have elicited a better performance from the Lions.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Tour fortunes of English Lions blur selection picture for Borthwick

England supplied 10 Test Lions but strong displays by other players in Argentina gave Steve Borthwick food for thought.

21
LONG READ

Andy Farrell left with tough Ireland decisions to make after mixed Lions Tour

The Ireland head coach has played a smart hand in Australia but there are question marks over the longevity of some of his trusted lieutenants

12
LONG READ

Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Comparisons between Lions players and teams across different decades is difficult given the huge changes the game has undergone.

11

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 46 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 50 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 53 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 56 minutes ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Andy Farrell left with tough Ireland decisions to make after mixed Lions Tour Andy Farrell left with tough Ireland decisions to make after mixed Lions Tour