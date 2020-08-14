8:18am, 14 August 2020

Semi Radradra will make his Bristol Bears debut when the Gallagher Premiership makes its long-awaited comeback on Saturday as Saracens visit Ashton Gate. The Fijian international is named in a mouth-watering line-up that includes nine internationals as Pat Lam’s men return to competitive action behind closed doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooker Bryan Byrne is also set for his first start for the Bears, while England duo Ben Earl and Kyle Sinckler are listed among the replacements and could make maiden outings from the bench.

Director of rugby Lam said: “After an unprecedented lockdown break since round 13, it is such a great feeling to finally be back doing what we all love and I’d like to pay tribute to our players and staff.

Former Scotland international Alex Grove guests in the latest episode of The Lockdown, the RugbyPass pandemic interview series

“To arrive back with a high percentage of the squad available for selection and in good condition is testament to the planning, attention to detail and positive mindset shown by all.

“While we acknowledge we have some world-class players in our squad, as usual it’s more important that we channel all our excitement into a true Bears team performance if we want to have any chance against a quality team like Saracens.

? Preview: #BristolBears ? @Saracens ? Team news

? Form guide

? Word from the camp

? Match sponsor: Brighton Williams & Partners Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's @premrugby clash at @ashtongatestad. ??#BRIvSAR — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) August 14, 2020

“Of course, we wish our supporters were at Ashton Gate with us, but we know we will have Bears supporters all over the world tuning in to support the team. It’s been a long wait and we are delighted that Premiership Rugby is back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BRISTOL (v Saracens, Saturday)

15. Charles Piutau; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Siale Piutau, 11. Henry Purdy; 10. Callum Sheedy; 9. Harry Randall; 1. Jake Woolmore, 2. Bryan Byrne, 3. John Afoa, 4. Dave Attwood, 5. Chris Vui, 6. Steven Luatua (c), 7. Dan Thomas, 8. Nathan Hughes.

System players

16. Harry Thacker, 17. Max Lahiff, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Ed Holmes, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Andy Uren, 22. Ioan Lloyd, 23. Alapati Leiua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable

Jake Armstrong (ankle), Joe Joyce (knee), Mitch Eadie (hamstring), Chris Cook (back), Sam Bedlow (shoulder), Piers O’Conor (neck), Toby Fricker (groin), Jack Bates (knee).

'We have the best training centre in the country and that is not bragging, that is just factual'@BristolBears CEO Mark Tainton on their new training centre, ring-fencing, Lam, Radradra & how a clean-out of players in 2017 was needed, writes @heagneyl https://t.co/fsHrkGupXc — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 12, 2020