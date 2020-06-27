4:52am, 27 June 2020

Despite conceding three kickable penalties in the final 10 minutes of the game, the Blues have held strong to secure a 27-24 win against the Highlanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blues held a 22-10 lead at halftime after the Highlanders were guilty of making many basic errors but had to withstand a tough fight back in the second half.

Highlanders pivot Mitch Hunt narrowly missed a kickable penalty in the 73rd minute which would have given his side a 1-point lead then the Highlanders kicked to the corner twice but couldn’t convert their lineout drives into tries.

Auckland Blues winger Caleb Clarke talks about being a part of the back to back wins his team have enjoyed to begin Super Rugby Aotearoa.

More to come…