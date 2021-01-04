Bayonne say they will not fulfil their Challenge Cup fixtures against Leicester and Zebre later this month after confirming an outbreak of the so-called ‘UK strain’ of coronavirus within the squad. The French club have released a statement outlining that some of their players have tested positive for the new strain of the virus, and that cases in the squad rose following their home match against Leicester on December 19.

Bayonne had their Top 14 fixture against Castres on December 26 postponed following a number of positive tests confirmed on the morning of the game.

Two further positive tests followed on December 31, with those two cases confirmed as the new ‘UK strain’ of the virus.

The club has been shut down until at least Thursday, January 6, and have reiterated the “the seriousness and caution it has shown in the management and implementation of health protocols.”

As a result Bayonne say they will not be fulfilling their two remaining Challenge Cup pool stage fixtures later this month.

“As it stands, the club will not play the two Challenge Cup matches scheduled for Friday January 15 and 22 against Leicester and then Zebre Rugby,” a Bayonne statement read.

The club hope to return to action on January 30th, when they are due to host Agen in the Top 14.

