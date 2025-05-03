Bath player ratings vs Edinburgh | 2025 Challenge Cup SF

Bath player ratings: Bath ultimately had too much power for Edinburgh as they reached their fifth European Challenge Cup final, and sixth European final in all, with a 39-24 win at Hive Stadium.

The Premiership leaders have lost three of their four previous Challenge Cup finals, including their last one against Northampton in 2014, which was also in Cardiff.

But they will return to the Welsh capital to face either Lyon or Racing 92 in the final on 23 May looking well set for the second trophy of a possible treble this season.

Here is how the Bath players rated:

15. Tom de Glanville – 6

A composed presence at the back for the most part, bringing the ball out of defence with purpose, but his deliberate knock-on of Goosen’s probable try-scoring pass to Graham cost him 10 minutes in the bin and his side a penalty try.

Edinburgh Bath All Stats and Data

14. Joe Cokanasiga – 5.5

A major threat in the air, chasing Spencer’s box-kicks effectively and using his height to get above Edinburgh’s smaller back three. But not really seen as an attacking threat with ball in hand.

13. Cameron Redpath – 6

Escaped any sanction for a marginally high hit on Watson, but showed his defensive savvy to win a first-half penalty over the ball. Incisive with his passing when Bath used their backs, which was rare.

12. Will Butt – 5.5

A fairly muted presence in midfield until smashing back Sykes in a thumping double-tackle with Pepper in the final quarter.

11. Will Muir – 6

Yellow-carded for a ruck infringement after 13 minutes, and Bath conceded seven points in his absence. Seemed determined to make up for it with some big hits in defence, and escaped down the left to send Pepper in for a try late on.

Attack 103 Passes 138 72 Ball Carries 147 164m Post Contact Metres 210m 6 Line Breaks 4

10. Finn Russell – 6.5

A mixed back from the maestro. Denied his old Glasgow flatmate Price an early try by covering back, and some pinpoint passing to get Bath on the front foot. But one pass intercepted by Currie, missed a rare drop-goal attempt and landed four from seven at goal.

9. Ben Spencer – 7

Composed head in the heat of battle, directing his forwards around the pitch and some well-directed box-kicks to change the point of attack. Replaced late on with the game in the bag.

1. Ben Obano – 7.5

Plenty of power and punishing carries from the loosehead, who was an influential presence in the loose and at the set-piece. Had a second-half try ruled out by the TMO after Price got his arm underneath the ball.

2. Tom Dunn – 8

A totemic presence for the visitors. Forced his way over for Bath’s second try from a driving maul as Bath’s weight of first-half pressure belatedly told and claimed another – his eighth try of the season – to put Bath back in the ascendancy before trooping off after 57 minutes.

3. Will Stuart – 6.5

Drafted into the starting team in a late front-row reshuffle, the England prop was part of a powerful Bath tight five that turned the screw with some punishing mauls. Not too much of his fancy footwork with ball in hand, but a solid shift.

4. Quinn Roux – 7

A bruising presence who brought belligerence and a ruthless streak to Bath’s pack, helping establish a set-piece platform and some big hits in defence.

5. Charlie Ewels – 7.5

Showed his soft skills with a lovely one-handed offload to put Underhill over for the opening try. Another key influence with his power, graft and set-piece prowess in the second row.

6. Guy Pepper – 8

Capped off a thunderous, high-energy display by finishing off Bath’s sixth try late on, having brought plenty to the party with his carrying and industry at the breakdown.

7. Sam Underhill – 9

The most influential man on the field, deservedly named player of the match. Heavily involved in first Bath try, taking the lineout and then finishing smartly from Ewels’ offload. A fumbled lineout with eight minutes left was perhaps his only blemish in a highly accomplished display featuring 14 carries and 13 tackles.

8. Miles Reid – 7

Carried strongly from the base of the scrum on several occasions and always on hand to take a pass, with 16 carries in all before being replaced by Barbeary.

Replacements:

16. Niall Annett – 7

Helped himself to a try as Bath’s forward dominance continued with a strong impact from their bench.

17. Thomas du Toit – 6.5

Originally due to start at tighthead but a late switch saw him move to the bench. Kept the power ratio high when he replaced Obano for final half-hour.

18. Archie Griffin – 6

Plenty of energy from the young Welsh tighthead.

19. Ross Molony – 5

Came on for Ewels for the last 16 minutes; plenty of industry.

20. Ted Hill – 6

Replaced Roux for the final half-hour. Provided a solid lineout target.

21. Louis Schreuder – N/A

Only on for the last few minutes.

22. Ciaran Donoghue – 5

Replaced Cokanasiga for the last 10 minutes. A surge of pace helped create the final try.

23. Alfie Barbeary – 7

Tremendous impact from the No.8 after taking over from Reid, barrelling over for a decisive try and winning an important penalty late on.