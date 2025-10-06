Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

'Back to that New Zealand of old': Ex-Wallaby on Perth Bledisloe clash

The All Blacks perform the haka ahead of The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between Australia Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at Optus Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Nick Phipps believes the All Blacks looked like the “New Zealand of old” during last weekend’s 28-14 win over the Wallabies at Perth’s Optus Stadium, as they secured a Bledisloe Cup series sweep in rainy conditions

After retaining the giant Cup for another year with a nine-point win at Eden Park, the All Blacks had a chance to make more history – chasing a record-breaking 11th consecutive win over the Wallabies, who last tasted victory against their neighbouring rivals in November 2020.

Tane Edmed knocked over three first-half penalties, with the Wallabies holding a hard-earned two-point lead before the All Blacks took control. Jodie Barrett’s falcon try assist for Quinn Tupaea saw the All Blacks go in front, before the midfielder crossed for a double.

Those two tries just before the half-time break swung the match’s momentum in the All Blacks’ favour. Damian McKenzie added another three points to their lead with a penalty around the one-hour mark, but Len Ikitau made it a one-score game with an effort in the 65th minute.

McKenzie converted one more slot at the sticks before George Bower had the final point-scoring say of the Test, as the prop crossed of his first try in professional rugby. As Phipps explained, the All Blacks have “done it again”, beating the Wallabies with a fairly clinical performance.

“I think they really went back to that New Zealand of old, punishing mistakes, physical up front,” Phipps said on Stan Sport’s Between Two Posts.

“They would have known that this was a bit of a danger game for them. There was a lot of emotion in there from the Wallabies, players coming back – Will Skelton coming back to lead that physicality.

“Their ability to punish the Wallabies every time they made a mistake was damaging.

Match Summary

3
Penalty Goals
2
1
Tries
4
0
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
134
Carries
112
4
Line Breaks
5
16
Turnovers Lost
12
7
Turnovers Won
3

“I thought both teams played really, really well in the conditions. It was wet, it was rainy, it was windy. I thought both teams threw everything at it, it wasn’t just a boring game.”

With more than 60,000 supporters filling the stands, the Wallabies and All Blacks went to battle as rain poured down from above. While the wet weather was another challenge for both teams to overcome, it didn’t stop the visitors from securing back-to-back wins.

The All Blacks suffered a record 43-10 loss to the Springboks last month, but they’ve bounced back with two wins to end their Rugby Championship campaign. They’ll head abroad in a few weeks, starting their Northern Tour against Ireland in Chicago.

“Some of those final images underlined just how wet it was. I think it helped almost New Zealand by more pragmatic,” former Wallaby Morgan Turinui added.

“They very much controlled the game. There were some sliding door moments of course in the first half but even over 160 minutes, not 80 minutes, they were better than the Wallabies.

“What I did notice on the weekend, they went harder again at the breakdown, a bit like they did at Eden Park against South Africa. They  were super hard at every breakdown they could get. The Wallabies infringed a lot trying to get their own ball.

“I thought it was a pretty complete performance from New Zealand who will think they have a huge amount of improvement in them.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 11 minutes ago
There is no reason why All Blacks can't go unbeaten on tour

From an England perspective, our team should be better than the team that lost to the ABs thrice last year. England have played relatively well this year, some of the positional weaknesses have been improved and England have some very promising strength in depth in a few key positions. There’s also optimism in the back room personnel that have been brought in too.

First 2-years under Borthwick were characterized by dull tactics and a bench that added little and we should see improvement in both these areas in the AIs.



...

9 Go to comments
B
BA 16 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

It’s quite something that Manie was able to make that backline work in 2023 pre Tony Brown. You just have to watch a game where Pollard was 10 in that era to understand how much of a backline mastermind Manie is.

Regardless of whether Sacha looks good or not his backline is locked out of the game. We saw this in the 2 Argentina tests where you wouldn’t know that Cheslin and Hooker were our wingers. It’s nice when it all comes off but on days it doesn’t the team can’t really do much when he is not giving them space to take charge of the game.



...

47 Go to comments
B
BA 24 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Nice article but for me the quadruple threat for a 10 is:

1. Being able to tactically kick well



...

47 Go to comments
Z
ZGF 42 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Look i hear you, but when specifically, I happened to watch all his games. Hes very tactical with both. In fact hes probably the most tactical kicker around with regards to how he uses kicks. Flat, high, not just for distances but bounces and his artillery for it is kinda scary. Personally I can see it being too showboaty at times and might not bring in others around him effectively. Yet.

But on the kicks ive seen in all his last games since 2023 Dec, kids probably ahead of anyone.



...

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs loss against Australia also came with Manie at 10.

47 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

Ooh the truth hurts doesn’t it. Whatever you think you wrote, it was misogynistic in the extreme and it’s thanks to people like you who still haven’t worked out in their extended years that for way too long the other gender have had to suffer twisted logic like yours to justify such ridiculous comments.

6 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Who said he was?

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England RWC No.10 battle grows clearer as George Ford decides his future

R360 are very good at making suggestions they have signed all the best players but that facts are starting to stack up against them.

Number 10 is the highest paid position in the Premiership and Finn Russell, Fin Smith, George Ford & Marcus Smith have all signed long term contracts and are most likely the exempt player at each of their clubs.



...

1 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs two biggest wins ever against ABs came with Manie pulling the strings.

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

but the SBs look better when SFM plays

47 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

47 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

When Sacha plays well, Sacha looks good. When Manie plays well the Sprinboks look good. SFM not the complete player until he learns that rugby is a teamsport.

47 Go to comments
D
Diarmid Encore 2 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/rob-baxter-delivers-blunt-message-to-chiefs-stars-nearing-end-of-deals/

IMO Henry Slade is one of the best rugby players we’ve ever seen. He’s got the whole tool box and has been plying his trade for a decade now. A massively underrated individual.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

I’m not sure SA would agree. Man for man, they have higher muscle mass to body fat ratio than NZ rugby players. And few could dispute they are leading the way in fitness and physicality

I’d counter that it’s “easy” to put on too much bulk. A guy like Pledger is naturally a skinny guy, not unlike myself. I tried my hardest to put on bulk through my late teens and twenties, with enormous amounts of time in the gym. I can assure you it was anything but easy. I doubt Pledger would have the ability to look anything like Schwarzenegger without an awful lot of PED help.



...

38 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
All Blacks XV selectors resist the 'hype' with Dylan Pledger omission

Ooph, this is so true.

But I don’t think seeing how he goes in Super first is the worst idea. Erasmus bringing some really young guys into training to see the level required but making it clear they are not in the squad is the best of both worlds



...

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

No way os Razor anything like doing the right thing by NZ rugby. He is loyal alright. Loyal to Crusaders. You yalk about a 10 going thru to the Liona but it can’t be BB or Mounga and Dmac will be 34.

RAzores is failing to spend a minute on developing a new 10 or two.



...

44 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

It always is. Also he only runs sideways apparently.😁😁😁

44 Go to comments
K
KE 3 hours ago
Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

Gareth Steenson guiding Exeter to the title should have him somewhere near top 10

1 Go to comments
P
PW 4 hours ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who has read my column this month. Cheers, Paul

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
England handed mixed news over availability of Curry brothers

The 3x7’s is SB’s favoured game plan to beat the opposition to the breakdown.

If you look at the central contracts he gave them to Curry x2, Earl, Pollock & Willis. There were no contracts for CC-S or Hill which suggests the others go into the squad of 36 ahead of them and they will be more peripheral.



...

11 Go to comments