Asia Hogan-Rochester: 'I do want to challenge myself in ways I’ve never experienced before'

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Asia Hogan-Rochester of Canada acknowledges the fans after the final whistle following their victory in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Semi Final match between New Zealand and Canada at Ashton Gate on September 19, 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Asia Hogan-Rochester’s Sale Sharks debut was not quite the fairytale 26-year-old or their club new head coach, Tom Hudson, wanted.

Having arrived in England’s North West in early January for their first taste of Premiership Women’s Rugby action, the Canada international got just a handful of minutes on the pitch as Bristol Bears won the contest with Keira Bevan’s last-gasp penalty kick.

“With Asia’s first act with us, I wanted it to be a positive one,” Hudson said. “I wanted it to have impact to it. If it was 15 minutes to go and we needed a try or two, there’s no better person on the planet that can get you a try. I didn’t feel we needed that.

“Hopefully she’s forgiven me now. We had an honest conversation. I’m really looking forward to another week of training and a lot more involvement this week.”

Even in defeat the Sharks boss could see the positives in his team’s performance. Yes, the 31-year-old still described himself as “very sad” about the manner of his team’s loss but noted how his team had 67 per cent gainline success in the West Country. Closer to his 70 per cent target.

Things do not get any easier. This weekend Hudson’s team welcome Gloucester Hartpury to Cheshire on Saturday afternoon. The three-time champions are unbeaten so far this season and have picked up every point on offer to them over eight games.

Ahead of the Circus pitching up in the North West, Hogan-Rochester has been named among the replacements. Fellow winter arrival Brittany Hogan will again lend her support from the bench.

Now just over a month into her time with Sale, Hogan-Rochester is relishing the opportunity to play regular 15-a-side rugby. A scorer of five tries at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, including two in Canada’s loss to England in the final, it is the first time the wing has played domestic 15-a-side rugby.

A regular feature in the Canada Women’s Sevens squad since she was 19, the opportunity to carry on her development in PWR was too good to refuse.

“I think for me right now there’s an opportunity to go and play sevens, but I have done that for most of my career at this point and I love those girls, but I do want to challenge myself in ways I’ve never experienced before,” Hogan-Rochester said.

“Over here in England it is the perfect balance of maybe wanting to give that offload, but maybe also still wanting to think a couple of phases ahead. That’s a big part of my game that I really want to grow – being able to be a threat without the ball in my hands.

“I feel like the Prem is the perfect place to put all of those things into play.”

Between the Women’s Rugby World Cup final and her arrival at Sharks, Hogan-Rochester enjoyed another two outings with Canada on the HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai and Cape Town.

While it was a fortnight did not yield any podium finishes for her side, it was the perfect point to pause involvement with the sevens setup before pursuing a new challenge.

The 26-year-old is not the sole sevens regular to now call PWR home, with Pamphinette Buisa and Chloe Daniels both having joined Bristol Bears for the remainder of this season.

“It has been a lot of fun and, honestly, really challenging,” Hogan-Rochester said of their time with Sale so far. “The game of 15s, to me, I have played it at the highest levels but for any rugby player there’s so much to learn.

“Even with that being said, I had only really dipped my foot in the pond when I was at the World Cup. It’s been a challenge but exactly what I need at this point in my rugby career.”

Ahead of their debut, Hogan-Rochester’s teammates paid tribute to the North American’s signature look.

Over the course of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, people began to emulate the 26-year-old’s glittered face. It was even the cornerstone of Sale’s announcement that the wing had signed for the PWR side.

Georgie Perris-Redding, Erica Jarrell-Searcy and Sharifa Kasolo all dipped into their new teammates bag to try out a new look. Not only an opportunity to try out something new, it was also a display of affection for one of their newest teammates.

“It also goes into the moments before putting on the glitter,” Hogan-Rochester smiled. “For it’s doing my hair, doing my game day braids. Just getting together in a changing room going through all the glitter – because I have brought about 500 different types – and just figuring out which person liked what and seeing how everyone smiled and embraced it.

“There are people that said, ‘not today, not for me’, and that’s totally okay. Maybe the next game they will. Maybe they won’t. Allowing everybody to be themselves is the biggest thing for me and it means a lot to be embraced as a person. With the glitter as well, that’s an added bonus.”

Comments on RugbyPass

b
benny_pea 1 hour ago
Wales brace themselves for French invasion knowing they simply have to do better

It’s the system put in place that’s keeping them down. Gatland didn’t appreciate young talent and wales pay for it now

1 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yeah their double sub rules is a bit weird I must say. Almost NFL style.

259 Go to comments
M
Matt Perry 1 hour ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

I think it's more a reference to physicality and go-forward ability than literal weight.

7 Go to comments
b
benny_pea 1 hour ago
Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

They’re too old, wont be able to compete after the 2027 World Cup, not quite as bad as the collapse wales has has (the system in place is too secure) but they are certainly in trouble

20 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

Really good post, if you were to look at the reasons for the lows, it’s a poor scrum (at this level), less post contact carry metres that other teams and they also have a less used bench (confirmed by the helpful BBC graphic this week).

If you were to look at Gregor’s skill sets, these are the areas that are not his strengths and is where different voices and approaches may be required.



...

7 Go to comments
B
Bjs 2 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

The Welsh pack was heavier aswel and look how that turned out….

7 Go to comments
G
Guest 3 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

All good sir, I’ve been checking it more often than I probably should 😅

12 Go to comments
c
cm 3 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

There’s always talk about how big the English are. The Scottish pack last weekend was heavier than the English pack that played Wales. Sadly they were also cack, but, still, we shouldn’t keep repeating the fallacies.

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I think 2x RWC winners medals is all that people will remember . . . . And if he does land 3 on the trot, I am not sure that will ever be beaten.

112 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

The prospect of that happening just makes me miss Eddie Butler in comms even more. My God he would have a field day with it.

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

There is a reason why FRA have won 5 of the last 7 post Lion tour 6N’s HH.

They should have less injuries (whilst also getting their fair share at the moment) and home advantage is still a big advantage in 6N’s games.



...

112 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

So they are. This has changed in the last 24 hours. I checked the programming for the weekend on Monday and not there. Today they are.

Thanks mate



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Doc Rassie will replace Doc Craven in terms of folklore.

With a legacy that may yet span NZ (Tony), Felix and Flannery (Ireland) and a few future player turned coaches of this current generation. Going on to do good things.



...

112 Go to comments
L
LE 3 hours ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

loo E B L B R A… easy

7 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Absolutely. I really hope the France/England game decides the 6N between them.

A good final experience for both teams. And spectacle for the fans and neutral observers.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

A three-peat RWC would be some achievement for Rassie, then it will come down to how much energy and enjoyment he still gets from the day to day job, or if he wants a slightly less stressful agenda.

Either way, they will create a role that ties him in and he leaves some legacy for the next person to build from.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I rate Galthie also, very clever and not afraid to experiment.

I think it’s been an interesting period for FRA, where they have seen the rise of Toulouse on the back of their power game (which was the backbone of this team) but then the emergence and rise of Bordeaux offering a very different style.



...

112 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 4 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Not sure. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Rassie sticks around to 2035. In at least a Director of rugby role with the boks. Why not? Unless he’s moeg.

And beyond that I have no doubt he is SA Rugby CEO material. He’s a builder. I see him building for some time to come.



...

112 Go to comments
G
Guest 4 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

Hi Derek, Sky are indeed showing them, the games from the w/end are on Sky Sports+ (except the Drua-Moana 3am game bizarrely)

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

The NZ game was a similar issue to FRA, it was all a bit pedestrian and obvious with little emotion and fight. You knew the outcome fairly early in the contest.

Whilst they got taken apart in the scrum vs SA, I actually thought there was some signs of positivity in defence but the FRA game was a step backwards and raised similar questions regarding depth.



...

112 Go to comments
