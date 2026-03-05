Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

Another England international signs new deal at Bath

Tom Dunn of Bath Rugby speaks to his team-mates in a huddle prior to the Gallagher PREM match between Bath Rugby and Exeter Chiefs at The Recreation Ground on January 03, 2026 in Bath, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Bath hooker Tom Dunn has signed a new deal with the club, extending his stay at the Rec to 2028.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire career at Bath, making his debut for the club in 2012 after coming through their academy. He has gone on to make 261 appearances for the club and is ever-present as Bath look to retain their Gallagher PREM title.

The three-cap international is the latest England representative to put pen to paper in the West Country, following in the footsteps of Will Stuart, Sam Underhill and Ted Hill.

VIDEO

Now no longer on the Test scene, Dunn featured from the bench at the weekend as reigning champions Bath booked their place in the PREM Cup semi-finals with a 38-26 victory over Gloucester.

Bath take on Leicester Tigers this Sunday at Mattioli Woods Welford Road for a place in the final, where they will play one of Exeter Chiefs or Northampton Saints.

“I’m really proud to represent this club for as long as I have,” Dunn said.

“This group is creating something special and I feel privileged to be a part of it.

“The Blue, Black and White fans have been unbelievable and I’m going to do everything I can to give them more to celebrate.”

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan added: “Tom Dunn has been ever present in our 23 since our journey started together back in July 2022.

“He is one of the most consistent players that we have, both on and off the pitch, and he embodies everything we stand for here at Bath, the main one being tough to beat.

“It’s great news that Dunnie will continue his journey at Bath Rugby as a one club man.”

Andy Farrell directly addresses Saracens rumours

Andy Farrell expects to hold talks about his future as Ireland head coach in the “near future” following reports linking him with Saracens.

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KwAussie 20 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 31 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 45 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 50 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 58 minutes ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 1 hour ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
Close
