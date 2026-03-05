Another England international signs new deal at Bath

Bath hooker Tom Dunn has signed a new deal with the club, extending his stay at the Rec to 2028.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire career at Bath, making his debut for the club in 2012 after coming through their academy. He has gone on to make 261 appearances for the club and is ever-present as Bath look to retain their Gallagher PREM title.

The three-cap international is the latest England representative to put pen to paper in the West Country, following in the footsteps of Will Stuart, Sam Underhill and Ted Hill.

Now no longer on the Test scene, Dunn featured from the bench at the weekend as reigning champions Bath booked their place in the PREM Cup semi-finals with a 38-26 victory over Gloucester.

Bath take on Leicester Tigers this Sunday at Mattioli Woods Welford Road for a place in the final, where they will play one of Exeter Chiefs or Northampton Saints.

“I’m really proud to represent this club for as long as I have,” Dunn said.

“This group is creating something special and I feel privileged to be a part of it.

“The Blue, Black and White fans have been unbelievable and I’m going to do everything I can to give them more to celebrate.”

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan added: “Tom Dunn has been ever present in our 23 since our journey started together back in July 2022.

“He is one of the most consistent players that we have, both on and off the pitch, and he embodies everything we stand for here at Bath, the main one being tough to beat.

“It’s great news that Dunnie will continue his journey at Bath Rugby as a one club man.”