Anglo-Welsh Cup talks back on the table

WRU Head of Player Development & Performance Pathways John Alder has revealed that talks are taking place with the RFU and Championship about an Anglo-Welsh Cup competition, which could form part of the new Tier 2 season structure on both sides of the border – but not before 2026/27.

Next season, the Championship will not be involved in the Premiership Rugby Cup, as they have been for the past three seasons, but the season after could see old Anglo-Welsh rivalries renewed for the first time since the demise of the British & Irish Cup in 2018.

The Championship is expanding to 14 teams, with reborn Worcester Warriors and National 1 champions Richmond joining the 12 existing Championship clubs, which will help offset what is hoped will be a temporary loss of Cup fixtures.

“Conversations are still ongoing with the RFU and the Championship clubs; they have picked up again, but obviously we missed a window for this season,” Alder said during a guest appearance on the Super Rygbi Cymru podcast (SRC).

“What we do want to do next year is make the Cup as interesting and as exciting as possible.”

The Super Rygbi Cymru Cup was played by the 10 Super Rygbi Cymru clubs during the Six Nations window and involved four rounds and a final, with Llandovery beating Ebbw Vale 39-7 in front of the S4C cameras and a healthy four-figure crowd.

Due to the limited timeframe in which the competition is played, it is unlikely that all 14 Championship clubs could be accommodated in the proposed new Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Welsh broadcaster S4C covered the league and cup extensively last season, and a partnership with a national broadcaster is something that Championship clubs have been looking to secure since they announced the league would be rebranded.

Various factors have led to a delay in the new Tier 2 League being unveiled, but it is thought that it will now be launched next week.