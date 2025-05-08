Andy Farrell names his 2025 British & Irish Lions squad

Northern Edition

2025 British & Irish Lions captain for the tour of Australia, Maro Itoje alongside head coach Andy Farrell Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Andy Farrell has named a 38-man British & Irish Lions squad for this summer’s tour to Australia, unveiling the group at a live event at indigo at The O2 in London on Thursday.

The players, watching from home or in camp with their clubs and countries, found out if they had made the cut at the same time as the public, with the names read out live on Sky Sports in front of an audience of over 2,000 people.

Farrell has opted for a blend of proven Test pedigree and rising talent in what will be his first tour as head coach, with selection headlined by the inclusion of several bolters alongside seasoned Lions from the 2017 and 2021 series.

Maro Itoje has been named captain, edging ahead of Caelan Doris, who had been a leading contender before a shoulder injury picked up playing for Leinster against Northampton Saints on the weekend ruled him out of contention.

The unlucky Ireland No.8 is now expected to miss the tour entirely following surgery.

The 93-cap England and Saracens second row, who has already made six Test appearances for the Lions, was presented on stage at The O2 in London where Farrell named his squad for the 10-fixture itinerary.

“I want to congratulate Maro on being named captain of The British & Irish Lions,” said Farrell. “This is a great honour for Maro, his family and everyone who has supported him throughout his career from Saracens to England – and on to The Lions in 2017 and 2021.

“As a two-time tourist, Maro fully understands what The Lions is all about and also the role of the captain in helping the group achieve its goal of winning a Test Series this summer.”

Itoje, who will tour for a third time, said: “It feels amazing to be named Lions captain. I’m deeply honoured, humbled and I will do my best to do the role justice. I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead, it’s going to be a great Tour.

“I know the appetite amongst the players is extremely high, everyone is hungry to be a Lion and I can’t wait to play my role.”

Henry Pollock’s meteoric rise this season continued when he was included in the squad in an audacious selection by Farrell.

The dynamic Northampton flanker only made his England debut in March, scoring two tries against Wales in Cardiff, but even at 20 years old he has emerged as a blockbuster talent.

On Saturday he was instrumental in helping Saints dispatch Leinster in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup, outplaying several of his more established Lions rivals in the process.

Farrell’s squad comprises of 38 players made up by 21 forwards and 17 backs.

There is no place in the touring party for Farrell’s son Owen, who was widely tipped to be included despite an injury-hit debut season at Racing 92.

Instead, Finn Russell, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith were present as the three fly-halves, meaning George Ford and Sam Prendergast are overlooked.

The 2025 British & Irish Lions squad:

Forwards: (21)
Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838
Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)
Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853
Ben Earl (Saracens/England)
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #848
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818
Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)
Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (C)
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)
Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)
Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)
Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Backs: (17)
Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837
Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822
Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)
Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)
Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland)
James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)
Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835
Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)
Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841
Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

The Lions will open their campaign against Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before flying to Australia for a ten-match tour culminating in a three-Test series against the Wallabies.

additional reporting PA

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Pussycats bringing their lentil soup & almond milk.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

Real men drink Almond milk!!!!!!!


Vitamin A,D & E and B12. The electrolytes are off the chain, boss!

G
GM 6 days ago

Not as intimidating a squad as I thought it might be. I like Oz’s prospects, I really do, if they can find 4 props who can stand their ground. Bell’s great around the field but might be found out by the likes of Stuart (Furlong’s fading fast) and Tupou needs to be able to go 50.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

I also fancy the Wallabies to win the series. I think they’ll try to keep the game away from the scrum. It’s their runners who can do the damage.

L
Longshanks 6 days ago

As expected Farrell’s selections draw heavily from his Irish team. A year ago there would have been little argument, but some of those selected now have been less than impressive internationally and provincially. Without Darcy Graham, the Lion’s backline looks to be a little one paced. Lowe and van der Merwe are both power wings of a style the Wallabies will be familiar with from Super Rugby. Tuipolutu hasn’t played at all recently, while Hansen has been out as well. The backline outside Russell looks safe rather than spectacular, Aki’s star has begun to fade, while Keenan and Ringrose havent looked like last years versions. The series will be won and lost up front but maybe the Lions will regret not having some sheer speed to turn to when thr need arises.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

Graham is hard done by. I’m sure injuries will come into play at some stage so there could yet be a few that get their chance.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Yep, pretty fair assessment. Too many favourite irish players, and Daly, picked on yesterday’s performance. How Conan has been selected ahead of Jack Willis is beyond belief and Cummings over Ribbans is a miss too.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

I’m confused. I thought Sexton was involved with them again?

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

We know you’re confused. You’re always confused!

T
TM44 6 days ago

Looks like a bunch of losers to me.?! 😂


Boy that is some squad, really looking forward to this tour.


Go the Aussies.!!!

Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
0 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
Search