Andy Farrell names his 2025 British & Irish Lions squad

Andy Farrell has named a 38-man British & Irish Lions squad for this summer’s tour to Australia, unveiling the group at a live event at indigo at The O2 in London on Thursday.

The players, watching from home or in camp with their clubs and countries, found out if they had made the cut at the same time as the public, with the names read out live on Sky Sports in front of an audience of over 2,000 people.

Farrell has opted for a blend of proven Test pedigree and rising talent in what will be his first tour as head coach, with selection headlined by the inclusion of several bolters alongside seasoned Lions from the 2017 and 2021 series.

Maro Itoje has been named captain, edging ahead of Caelan Doris, who had been a leading contender before a shoulder injury picked up playing for Leinster against Northampton Saints on the weekend ruled him out of contention.

The unlucky Ireland No.8 is now expected to miss the tour entirely following surgery.

The 93-cap England and Saracens second row, who has already made six Test appearances for the Lions, was presented on stage at The O2 in London where Farrell named his squad for the 10-fixture itinerary.

“I want to congratulate Maro on being named captain of The British & Irish Lions,” said Farrell. “This is a great honour for Maro, his family and everyone who has supported him throughout his career from Saracens to England – and on to The Lions in 2017 and 2021.

“As a two-time tourist, Maro fully understands what The Lions is all about and also the role of the captain in helping the group achieve its goal of winning a Test Series this summer.”

Itoje, who will tour for a third time, said: “It feels amazing to be named Lions captain. I’m deeply honoured, humbled and I will do my best to do the role justice. I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead, it’s going to be a great Tour.

“I know the appetite amongst the players is extremely high, everyone is hungry to be a Lion and I can’t wait to play my role.”

Henry Pollock’s meteoric rise this season continued when he was included in the squad in an audacious selection by Farrell.

The dynamic Northampton flanker only made his England debut in March, scoring two tries against Wales in Cardiff, but even at 20 years old he has emerged as a blockbuster talent.

On Saturday he was instrumental in helping Saints dispatch Leinster in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup, outplaying several of his more established Lions rivals in the process.

Farrell’s squad comprises of 38 players made up by 21 forwards and 17 backs.

There is no place in the touring party for Farrell’s son Owen, who was widely tipped to be included despite an injury-hit debut season at Racing 92.

Instead, Finn Russell, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith were present as the three fly-halves, meaning George Ford and Sam Prendergast are overlooked.

The 2025 British & Irish Lions squad:

Forwards: (21)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #839

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #848

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (C)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Backs: (17)

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland)

James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland) #835

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

The Lions will open their campaign against Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before flying to Australia for a ten-match tour culminating in a three-Test series against the Wallabies.

