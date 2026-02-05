Northern Edition
Japan Rugby League One

All hope is pinned on TJ Perenara for one of the toughest tasks in Japan

TJ Perenara of Ricoh BlackRams Tokyo reacts during the NTT Japan Rugby League One match between Ricoh BlackRams Tokyo and Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on December 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

And so it goes on.

When the Saitama Wild Knights edged out Tokyo Sungoliath by a point in the latest round of Japan Rugby League One two weeks ago, Springbok midfielder Damian de Allende and his colleagues were registering their 65th win from 72 regular season matches since the competition inaugurated five seasons ago.

The success has not necessarily translated into titles, with the Wild Knights the bridesmaids twice since they won in the first year, and not even making the final last term, but theirs is still one of the most formidable records in the professional club game.

Next to try their luck will be TJ Perenara’s BlackRams Tokyo, who won’t sneak under the radar even though they have lost 20 of their last 21 games against the Wild Knights and are 16 points and seven places below the unbeaten league leaders.

The BlackRams’ inspirational scrum-half and skipper scored two tries as his side gave Saitama a fright when the teams last met, with an injury time penalty goal getting the Wild Knights home 27-21 after three points had separated the protagonists for the last 15 minutes of regular time.

Fixture
Japan Rugby League One
BlackRams Tokyo
6 - 13
Full-time
Saitama Wild Knights
All Stats and Data

Perenara’s men have won three of their last four although such is the logjam mid-table, they are the bottom of a group of four sides who each have three wins.

One of those is Kwagga Smith’s Shizuoka BlueRevs who travel to Hyogo seeking revenge after Dave Rennie’s men ended their last campaign in the quarterfinals.

The defeat came after the BlueRevs had gathered 14 wins from 18 outings in the regular season, twice accounting for Kobelco Kobe Steelers, as they finished fourth on the standings.

Kobe trail second-placed Kubota Spears by one point on the ladder, with Wallaby Bernard Foley’s side looking to bounce back from their four-point defeat by Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo last time.
The Spears play Urayasu D-Rocks at Spears Edoriku field where they have never lost.

Mie Honda Heat broke their duck against D-Rocks but face a daunting tasking hosting a Brave Lupus outfit who have won five-in-a-row since their opening day defeat by Saitama.

Honda’s win left Steve Hansen’s Toyota Verblitz and Yokohama occupying the bottom two positions which will add an extra edge to their meeting at Nagoya where the Eagles’ new coach Leon MacDonald will go head-to-head with his former Crusaders and All Black coach for the first time.

There will also be tension for Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars against fifth-placed Sungoliath, with Glenn Delaney’s men having won just once in their last eight outings, although they did beat Sunday’s opponents 34-22 when they last met.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SA 7 minutes ago
England hopeful Ollie Hassell-Collins wants to find his voice

“Now that three years have passed since the last of his two senior England caps, Hassell-Collins qualifies for Wales through a Welsh grandparent.”

Apart from the fact England A & Ireland XV are both according to World rugby their respective Unions “next representative team” Therefore Hassell-Collins is NOT Welsh eligible due to the game he played just last weekend that's discussed in this article



...

1 Go to comments
S
ScottishPuma 22 minutes ago
Switzerland and Germany throw shade on format change decision

Fantastic tournament and the new 8 team format is beginning to pay dividends with four very competitive matches at the weekend. With the likes of Poland, Czech Rep and Sweden also performing well and investing in the sport in the Trophy, it would be madness to regress now. Keep growing this beautiful game of ours, for my money the REC is the best tournament out there , don’t change it!

3 Go to comments
P
PM 45 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

France just have so many good options across the 2nd and 3rd rows. I don't think England can match them there. Props look vulnerable though

132 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Kicking will always be a major part of the game, but it does not have to become the major plank of attack!

132 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind



Simply make them have to catch it

And if they don’t, what happens then?



...

132 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yep the same as he protective pocket which was forming around the receiver! Ironic🙄

132 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

👍

132 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I would certainly hope so OM.

132 Go to comments
D
DP 51 minutes ago
%%title%% %%page%% %%sep%% %%sitename%% %%title%% %

An awesome player - what a pleasure to watch.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So which three players are you sacrificng on the bench to drop to 19 JD? Are there still three front rowers for safety reasons?

132 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

😁

132 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Dingwall is literally executing the pass in the grasp of the tackler after running straight towards him JW. He’s not looking at Ford before he passes to him.

132 Go to comments
N
NB 58 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

They are not looking enthused by what they are doing right now Miz, and it is a concern.

Lions fatigue is one part of it, lack of leadership as you say is another.



...

132 Go to comments
T
Trevor Morton 1 hour ago
RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 50-41

The country of residence feature is not scrolling.

3 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Each to his own. The game has always rewarded good kicking. The skill of a perfect kick and chase resulted in the, relatively rare, highlight of an equal challenge for the ball where both players tried to catch it.

The new law allows attacking teams the significant benefit of running a shorter distance to be on side, and their player contesting for the ball only needing to tap it back from a full run. The defensive side needs to chase back further to get onside, and the catcher tries to catch, a far more difficult skill under pressure than simply one-handed tapping.



...

132 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

That’s not as daft as it first sounds JW! After all, you almost never see the receiving player tap back, unless they fluff the catch ofc. So it’s catch only and also penalise the chasing player more assiduously if they don’t make a ‘fair contest’ i.e. no charging

132 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

Maybe this is what ails the AB’s?

They seem to rely on individuals to deliver moments of brilliance to win test matches. DMac is an X factor player, no doubt, he will cut you up if given space. He is however not a game manager at 10 that can dictate the match tempo, he is brave, but too diminutive for the heavy traffic at 10. Same story with Ardie, not a 6/8 in any international sense. But the AB’s build their backrow around him, hoping for a moment of brilliance in every match. So doing they upset the balance in the backrow.



...

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Good idea. We also have the issue that chasers get ahead of the ball and block off the catcher before he jumps- that needs to be properly too.

132 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

And still the ball in play time is lower in the T14 than all the other big leagues and test rugby.

132 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I’m not sure about the player welfare argument Nick. The eight changes just mean more big impacts from big athletes, often on smaller players who have to last the full 80. Those repeated big impacts cause lasting damage.

Between that and the way high kicks, the offside line and the breakdown are being treated by lawmakers and refs, we're making it more difficult for running rugby and smaller players.



...

132 Go to comments
