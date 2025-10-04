'Few scars': All Blacks captain reflects on disappointing Rugby Championship
While the All Blacks ultimately didn’t get what they wanted in this year’s Rugby Championship, they still managed to preserve a couple of historic records in the process.
The Bledisloe Cup will be in the trophy cabinet for another year, as the All Blacks beat the Wallabies in back-to-back weeks, but they’ll be without the Rugby Championship trophy in 2025.
Saturday’s victory at Optus Stadium in Perth was their eleventh straight win against the Wallabies, meaning the last defeat for the All Blacks in this fixture was in 2020.
Scott Robertson’s side also got through two tough Tests in Auckland, extending their unbeaten streak to 52 games at Eden Park, where they will keep that streak for another international season.
All Blacks captain Scott Barrett, who missed last week’s Test at Eden Park, says that his side were very happy to finish the Rugby Championship with back-to-back wins.
“Yeah, I think it’s pleasing to finish the Rugby championship with a win like that. It wasn’t pretty, but yeah we stayed tough tonight in greasy conditions,” Barrett told reporters in Perth.
The 31-year-old admits that throughout the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks have learned lessons about the small margins in Test match rugby.
“I think throughout this rugby championship, we’ve learned that we need to front up every week when you put the jersey on, and a couple of times we clearly didn’t do that and those are tough lessons.
“This group’s got few scars from that, and we want to have a bit of a refresh before we hit up north, and I guess chase that grand slam,” Barrett said.
Both teams struggled at lineout time with the challenging conditions in Perth, and Barrett admits that his forward pack were far from perfect on Saturday evening.
“Yeah it was a greasy night and it was challenging to throw to the back. So we probably, you know, shifted a little bit, and we’re just hoping to get in the air and I guess it wasn’t a perfect night for our line out either by no stretch of the imagination.
“So it’s challenging on both parts, but I guess we’re pleased to come away with a win tonight.”
Having been conservative since 2023, you can no longer accuse Razor of that this and AB’s have made quite a lot of progress this Championship.
I think the front 5 has become clear and you just need to get them all fit. I really liked the balance of the back row yesterday, with Sititi coming off the bench and it’s completely changed this Championship with Parker at 6, Savea at 7 and Lakai at 8 - that had everything yesterday.
Razor knows his 9’s and just has to keep them fit. Losing both at the same time was unfortunate this Championship.
Let’s pause 10 for the moment but I think the big decision is centres. Given the importance of gain line at 12, why would you not play the wrecking ball of Fainga’anuku at 12, creating more space for QT at 13. Those two have all the power and pace you will need and LW will create more space for 10 & 13 given the need to narrow the defenders (as it takes 2 or 3 to bring him down).
I’d then play Clarke & Carter off the wings, with Jordan & Love battling it out at the back. That looks a perfect balance of power and pace across the back line and is then a final decision for who gets the most from it between DMac & RM playing at 10.
I think they have made a lot of progress with selection this Championship, now it’s a case of putting them all in the right places and delivering consistently during games.
Interesting times ahead but more reason to be hopeful than you were at the start.
Commenting in the app! Wonderful 🥳
More learnings.
Amazing thing about rugby fans. Soon as a player shines in one position they think there's another b that suits him better
Would like to see Quin given a run at 12 and Jordie at 13. Think it might be a better balance. Jordies world class but something's not clicking in the backline so they may as well try it. Even Quin and Fai anganuku.
There is no reason why the 12 and 13 can’t interchange positions as they wish throughout the game. They could even play left and right centres as some teams do. The number on their back is not a limitation.
Why would you want to change something that was massively successful yesterday?
I thought QT solved a lot of issues last night. At this stage I’d day the ABs have a 13 sorted. QT plays 13 a lot when paired with ALB at the Chiefs. JB would easily transfer to 13 tho. He is a absolute quality player and he played very well. Geez he copped some treatment last night.
I was no fan of LF being bought back before the NH tour but he was very good in attack last night.