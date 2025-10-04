Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 41
FT
20 - 19
FT
57 - 5
FT
0 - 34
FT
27 - 7
FT
26 - 12
FT
47 - 24
FT
18 - 14
FT
41 - 15
FT
24 - 0
FT
32 - 26
FT
32 - 25
FT
44 - 19
FT
28 - 32
FT
26 - 24
FT
49 - 0
FT
31 - 5
FT
38 - 17
FT
LIVE
2'
LIVE
3'
Today
14:00
Today
20:10
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
14:05
The Rugby Championship

'Few scars': All Blacks captain reflects on disappointing Rugby Championship

With Sam Cane retired, it is up to Scott Barrett, helped by Beauden and Codie Taylor to maintain sky-high standards (Photo Phil Walter/Getty Images)

While the All Blacks ultimately didn’t get what they wanted in this year’s Rugby Championship, they still managed to preserve a couple of historic records in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bledisloe Cup will be in the trophy cabinet for another year, as the All Blacks beat the Wallabies in back-to-back weeks, but they’ll be without the Rugby Championship trophy in 2025.

Saturday’s victory at Optus Stadium in Perth was their eleventh straight win against the Wallabies, meaning the last defeat for the All Blacks in this fixture was in 2020.

Scott Robertson’s side also got through two tough Tests in Auckland, extending their unbeaten streak to 52 games at Eden Park, where they will keep that streak for another international season.

Related

Injured All Blacks lock announces update after training niggle

The All Blacks and Scott Robertson had named lock Tupou Vaa'i alongside Scott Barrett this weekend, but Vaa'i was ruled out of the contest late on Friday, as he picked up an injury in training during the week in Perth.

Read Now

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett, who missed last week’s Test at Eden Park, says that his side were very happy to finish the Rugby Championship with back-to-back wins.

“Yeah, I think it’s pleasing to finish the Rugby championship with a win like that. It wasn’t pretty, but yeah we stayed tough tonight in greasy conditions,” Barrett told reporters in Perth.

The 31-year-old admits that throughout the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks have learned lessons about the small margins in Test match rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think throughout this rugby championship, we’ve learned that we need to front up every week when you put the jersey on, and a couple of times we clearly didn’t do that and those are tough lessons.

“This group’s got few scars from that, and we want to have a bit of a refresh before we hit up north, and I guess chase that grand slam,” Barrett said.

Both teams struggled at lineout time with the challenging conditions in Perth, and Barrett admits that his forward pack were far from perfect on Saturday evening.

Set Plays

6
Scrums
7
100%
Scrum Win %
100%
12
Lineout
15
67%
Lineout Win %
80%
5
Restarts Received
7
83%
Restarts Received Win %
75%

“Yeah it was a greasy night and it was challenging to throw to the back. So we probably, you know, shifted a little bit, and we’re just hoping to get in the air and I guess it wasn’t a perfect night for our line out either by no stretch of the imagination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So it’s challenging on both parts, but I guess we’re pleased to come away with a win tonight.”

Recommended

Argentina player ratings vs South Africa | 2025 Rugby Championship

OPINION

Springboks player ratings vs Argentina | Rugby Championship round six

OPINION

Wallabies player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

OPINION

All Blacks player ratings vs Australia | The Rugby Championship

OPINION


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Gloucester 'sadly' confirm Jack Singleton stood down after cardiac incident

2

Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

2
3

England rookie scores hattrick as Sale thrash Newcastle

4

Fissler Confidential: Another club enter England back-row tug-of-war

1
5

Star All Blacks signing to make long-awaited Gloucester debut

6

Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

21
7

Italy to face potential RWC opponents in November after Samoa withdraw

2
8

The enormous gap between South Africa’s two rugby worlds

6

Comments

18 Comments
P
PMcD 5 days ago

Having been conservative since 2023, you can no longer accuse Razor of that this and AB’s have made quite a lot of progress this Championship.


I think the front 5 has become clear and you just need to get them all fit. I really liked the balance of the back row yesterday, with Sititi coming off the bench and it’s completely changed this Championship with Parker at 6, Savea at 7 and Lakai at 8 - that had everything yesterday.


Razor knows his 9’s and just has to keep them fit. Losing both at the same time was unfortunate this Championship.


Let’s pause 10 for the moment but I think the big decision is centres. Given the importance of gain line at 12, why would you not play the wrecking ball of Fainga’anuku at 12, creating more space for QT at 13. Those two have all the power and pace you will need and LW will create more space for 10 & 13 given the need to narrow the defenders (as it takes 2 or 3 to bring him down).


I’d then play Clarke & Carter off the wings, with Jordan & Love battling it out at the back. That looks a perfect balance of power and pace across the back line and is then a final decision for who gets the most from it between DMac & RM playing at 10.


I think they have made a lot of progress with selection this Championship, now it’s a case of putting them all in the right places and delivering consistently during games.


Interesting times ahead but more reason to be hopeful than you were at the start.

T
T R 5 days ago

Commenting in the app! Wonderful 🥳

S
SB 6 days ago

More learnings.

D
DM 6 days ago

Amazing thing about rugby fans. Soon as a player shines in one position they think there's another b that suits him better

B
Budhachief 6 days ago

Would like to see Quin given a run at 12 and Jordie at 13. Think it might be a better balance. Jordies world class but something's not clicking in the backline so they may as well try it. Even Quin and Fai anganuku.

A
Another 6 days ago

There is no reason why the 12 and 13 can’t interchange positions as they wish throughout the game. They could even play left and right centres as some teams do. The number on their back is not a limitation.

R
Ron Burgundy 6 days ago

Why would you want to change something that was massively successful yesterday?

O
Over the sideline 6 days ago

I thought QT solved a lot of issues last night. At this stage I’d day the ABs have a 13 sorted. QT plays 13 a lot when paired with ALB at the Chiefs. JB would easily transfer to 13 tho. He is a absolute quality player and he played very well. Geez he copped some treatment last night.

I was no fan of LF being bought back before the NH tour but he was very good in attack last night.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

The Toulouse superstar has had the audacity to take a breather from rehab to attend some social events and critics aren't happy

9
LONG READ

Twelve down to two: Scotland’s second-row depth gives Townsend autumn dilemma

Gregor Townsend is spoilt for choice at lock with a dozen or more contenders vying for Test places next month.

1
LONG READ

Have the All Blacks stumbled across the perfect midfield partnership?

The All Blacks may have inadvertently happened across the midfield partnership to take them to the 2027 World Cup

20

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments