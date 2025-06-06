Adam Hastings starts for Glasgow in backline re-jig for Leinster

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings is set to start for reigning champions Glasgow Warriors against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship semi-final on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who started on the bench against the Stormers in the quarter-final, has shifted last week’s No.10 Tom Jordan to inside centre, and Sione Tuipulotu, in turn, to outside centre. Stafford McDowall will now take one of the two back places on the bench after starting last week.

The only other change Franco Smith has made to the starting XV is in the front-row, where tighthead prop Murphy Walker has failed to recover from a strain against the Stormers, and is replaced by fit-again Fin Richardson for the trip to the Aviva Stadium.

The final change to the squad will see Rory Sutherland start as the replacement loosehead prop instead of Nathan McBeth.

Scotland and British and Irish Lions centre Huw Jones remains out with his Achilles issue.

“Leinster are the standard setters in this competition,” Smith said to glasgowwarriors.org.

“They finished top of the standings for a reason, and have consistently out-performed teams across the course of this season while showing their strength in depth.

“It is a challenge that we know we will need to be at our best to meet, and the players are focused on the task at hand.

“Training this week has been sharp and competitive, with every player working hard for each other to put this squad in the best possible position for tomorrow afternoon.”

Glasgow Warriors XV

1 Jamie Bhatti (124)

2 Gregor Hiddleston (26)

3 Fin Richardson (7)

4 Alex Samuel (39)

5 Scott Cummings (141)

6 Euan Ferrie (38)

7 Rory Darge (66)

8 Henco Venter (35)

9 George Horne (138)

10 Adam Hastings (69)

11 Kyle Rowe (36)

12 Tom Jordan (70)

13 Sione Tuipulotu (67)

14 Kyle Steyn (C) (91)

15 Josh McKay (63)

Replacements

16 Johnny Matthews (96)

17 Rory Sutherland (11)

18 Sam Talakai (20)

19 Max Williamson (30)

20 Jack Mann (14)

21 Macenzzie Duncan (3)

22 Stafford McDowall (93)

23 Jamie Dobie (87)