NSW Waratahs coach Rob Penney has been sacked after his team’s abject 0-5 start to the Super Rugby AU season.

New Zealander Penney was told of the decision on Sunday morning, with his assistants Jason Gilmore and Chris Whitaker named as interim head coaches for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The board says its decision was taken after consultation with the CEO Paul Doorn and the high-performance committee following five consecutive defeats, three of them record losses.

Saturday night’s 46-12 defeat by the Queensland Reds proved the final straw.

“The Waratahs acknowledge that Penney has been coaching an inexperienced roster of players relative to the other states, however following match reviews, the board was not convinced there was enough significant improvement in the team to have him continue in the role,” it said in a statement.

