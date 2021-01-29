5:52pm, 29 January 2021

Semi Radradra has taken the rugby world by storm once again after scoring a scintillating 65-metre try against Bath in the Premiership on Friday.

The Bristol star was in fine form as the Bears cruised to a 48-3 thumping of the Ahston Gate visitors as the hosts moved six points clear at the top of the Premiership standings.

There was one moment early in the second half where Radradra stood out to many viewers, though, as he took on the Bath defence and made them look silly en route to scoring a cracking long range try.

With Bristol parked up near their own 10 metre line, halfback Andy Uren flung the ball back to Radradra, who surveyed his options against a rushing Bath defensive line.

The Fijian international accelerated towards the would-be tacklers before straightening his running line and catching Bath centre Jonathan Joseph flat-footed.

A limp attempt at a tackle by the England midfielder allowed Radradra to scorch over the advantage line and into Bath territory, where one defender remained, standing alone as the last line of defence.

Radradra made easy work of the defender, though, as he changed his running line without breaking speed to swerve around the hapless Bath player to stroll in under the posts for a stunning try.

Hand the ball to Semi Radradra, sit back, and enjoy ?#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/As7NGIJWAF — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 29, 2021

The try was one of seven scored by Bristol, but it was that one that seems to have captured the attention of fans and pundits, with some taking to Twitter to express their awe of the former NRL star’s athleticism.

Semi Ran-Round-Ya — Rob Vickerman (@robvickerman) January 29, 2021

This is like wrapping presents at Christmas and the scissors start to glide. Did he even break sweat? Bonkers. Absolutely bonkers. (Also v cool dummy box kick) https://t.co/Fhxc8yJoQo — Jamie Lyall (@JLyall93) January 29, 2021

Playing a different game ???? https://t.co/AYBr5jY6iP — Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) January 29, 2021

If that's Semi Radradra what do you get with a Full Radradra — SH (@Hounsell63) January 29, 2021

Semi Radradra is a ridiculous rugby player. Doesn’t need to play above gear 4 most of the time. — John Q. (@OhioV1) January 29, 2021

Unbelievable stat in the Bristol v Bath rugby match , Semi Radradra goes over for a try in the 42nd minute, he has carried 14 times and made more metres in the game than the whole of the Bath team ???? — kingsley (@kjm269) January 29, 2021

Others, meanwhile, took aim at Joseph’s lacklustre attempt to haul Radradra down at the halfway line.

Bath heard Semi Radradra is dangerous and took social distancing to another level. https://t.co/igDabx9wam — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) January 29, 2021

The victory puts Bristol on 29 points on the Premiership table, six points ahead of second-placed Sale, who also won on Friday after beating Leicester 25-15 at Welford Road.

Bath, meanwhile, remain in ninth spot, six points ahead of last-place Gloucester, who have a game in hand, as do 10th-placed London Irish and 11-placed Worcester.